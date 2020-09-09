HAVERHILL — Rocky Morrison has removed all kinds of things from the Merrimack River and its banks in recent years, including appliances, bicycles, car engines, bed frames, tires, shopping carts and hypodermic needles.
But this is the first time he's found live ammunition — lots of it.
Morrison and another member of the Methuen-based Clean River Project were picking up debris in and along the river in Haverhill Monday when they found a plastic bag containing several boxes of shotgun shells and unused bullets.
"We believe the bag may have recently been thrown from the Basiliere Bridge as we found it on the Bradford side of the river just downstream from the bridge," said Morrison, president of the Clean River Project which does much work in the Haverhill stretch of the river. "It's a good thing we found it as we would not want to have kids find it and do something crazy and dangerous."
Morrison said the man who was with him Monday, Kevin Gingras, keeps a list of the kinds and quantities of items they collect during river cleanups. In this case, Gingras logged 148 bullets and shotgun shells, Morrison said.
Morrison and Gingras were patrolling the Merrimack and removing trash along Haverhill's riverbank on Labor Day as part of his organization's river-cleaning contract with the city.
They were on the river in their new pontoon boat paid for by the Covanta Energy company and were working their way along the Bradford side of the river, removing whatever debris had collected there.
In just a few hours, Morrison and Gingras collected three large bags of junk that were floating in the water and littering the riverbanks, including plastic and glass bottles, plastic cigarette lighters, disposable shopping bags, hypodermic needles and a propane tank.
"The river is a giant conveyor belt with all kinds of junk floating down from communities upstream and also what people toss in the water in Haverhill," Morrison said.
The two men continued to collect trash and junk from under the Basiliere Bridge on the Bradford side of the river when they spotted a white, plastic bag at the water's edge. Gingras snagged it with a grappling hook.
"It was kind of heavy and he thought it might have contained pieces of a human body," Morrison said. "We never know what we're going to find."
He said Gingras dragged the bag onto their pontoon boat and out spilled wet boxes of bullets and shotgun shells.
Morrison immediately called the Police Department and then headed to the city's docks behind the Tap Restaurant, where they met officers Daniel McDonagh and Daniel Trocki, who were sent there to retrieve the ammunition.
"They said they didn't think they could trace them back to anyone and would be sending it off for proper disposal," Morrison said. "It was quite a mystery that had all of us wondering why someone would toss a bag of bullets into the river."
Police Capt. Stephen Doherty said the safest way to dispose of unwanted or found ammunition is to contact police.
"Haverhill police appreciate Mr. Morrison promptly notifying us,'' Doherty said, "so we could properly dispose of this ammunition.''