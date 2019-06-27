HAVERHILL — The nonprofit Haverhill Downtown Boxing will hold a tag day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, at the Market Baskets in Central Plaza and Westgate Plaza, and possibly RiversEdge Plaza. The club is raising money to help with its operating expenses and to help pay the dues for inner-city children who are taught boxing skills as well as life values such as respecting adults and the importance of doing well in school.
Female Lawrence detectives earn recognition
LAWRENCE — Mayor Daniel Rivera and Police Chief Roy Vasque recently announced Detective Sergeant Amanda Burke and Detective Ana Villavizar received awards from the Massachusetts Association of Women in Law Enforcement.
“Increasing the diversity of the Lawrence Police Department has been a top priority of my administration. Front and center of this diversity is the increase in female officers. The number of female officers is up to 13, the highest in the city’s history. Detective Sergeant Burke and Detective Villavizar are shining examples of the caliber of law enforcement professionals our community can expect out of their police force,” Rivera said. “I commend them on their awards and recognition from MAWLE and thank them for setting the example in Lawrence. I am proud to have them represent our community.”
Detective Sergeant Burke is the recipient of the Special Recognition Award for the Spirit of MAWLE. Detective Sergeant Burke was recognized for her continued leadership and professionalism as a sexual assault investigator.
Detective Villavizar is the recipient of the Spirit of MAWLE Award for Excellence in Performance. In 2019, Detective Villavizar was the first detective assigned to an investigation of an 11-year-old that was exposed to fentanyl and later died.
“Detective Sergeant Burke and Detective Villavizar are dedicated members of our police force,” said Police Chief Roy Vasque. “Their commitment to keeping residents safe and their professionalism on a daily basis is a testament to the hard work we have been putting in to improve our police force. I congratulate them on a job well done.”
Meet with Lori Trahan's representative
HAVERHILL — A bilingual representative from Congresswoman Lori Trahan's office will be at the Citizens Center from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the first and third Wednesday of every month to meet with constituents. Please feel free to drop in and introduce yourself to Vladimir Saldana, regional director for Rep. Trahan. Whether you have a comment or a question on a federal program or issue, Vladimir or Jorge will be available.
Local arts association exhibits at the Statehouse
HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill Arts Association (GHAA) will present an exhibit of its members' works this summer at the Massachusetts Statehouse.
For nearly 50 years, the GHAA has provided Merrimack Valley artists with a variety of opportunities to share their work.
The exhibit, which runs now through Aug. 23 in the Statehouse’s Senate Lobby Gallery, highlights the work of 15 artists from across the Merrimack Valley. The showcase, which is free and open to the public, is sponsored by state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen.
Methuen student earns scholarship
METHUEN — Alexia Courteau, of Methuen, was one of 48 Massachusetts students to receive a 2019 Leaders and Achievers scholarship. Students are selected for their outstanding community service, academic performance, and leadership skills.
Corteau is a student at Greater Lawrence Technical School.
The award, funded by the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation, is a one-time, $2,500 scholarship to be used toward undergraduate education-related expenses. Since 2001, more than $33 million has been awarded to nearly 30,000 high school seniors across the country as part of the Leaders and Achievers program.
“Our Leaders and Achievers scholarship winners are exceptional students who are committed to academic excellence and community service,” said Tracy Pitcher, senior vice president of Comcast’s Greater Boston region . “We are honored to recognize their achievements and excited to support them as they continue their educational journeys.”
Comcast, joined by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, recognized the students at a special event held at the Massachusetts Statehouse.
“The students recognized by Comcast today are deserving and admirable young men and women who have contributed meaningful, positive change and shown leadership in their communities,” Polito said. “Their dedication to public service speaks volumes, and our administration is proud to celebrate these achievements today.”