HAVERHILL — Adding another dimension to the array of sports kids can participate in, the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill has partnered with the nonprofit Haverhill Downtown Boxing.
Boys as well as girls who show interest in the sport are learning to box at this inner-city boxing club, using training equipment such as heavy bags while learning how to safely condition their bodies under the tutelage of amateur and professional boxers. The training comes at no cost.
On April 19, during school vacation week, Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Javier Bristol and Athletic Director Brandon Suero escorted a group of 20 kids to the boxing club on Locust Street. Many of them had previously dropped in during February school vacation week for their very first taste of boxing.
“It was a fun experience for the kids and we wanted to do it again,” Bristol said.
Head boxing trainer Ray Hebert got help from his volunteer cadre of amateur and professional boxers along with one local Mixed Martial Arts fighter.
As soon as the kids arrived, Hebert’s crew began wrapping their little hands for protection. The kids could not help themselves from hitting the hanging heavy bags and making like they were in a boxing match before beginning warm-up exercises led by Hebert.
Soon they were working on their punching technique.
Emma Hoffman, 10, a fourth-grader at Silver Hill School, zeroed in on a rubber mannequin, which she was hitting with repeated, rapid and very hard punches.
“I was here in February and I punch as hard as I can,” she said. “It’s very fun and they teach you a lot.”
Other exercises included two-person sit-ups and calisthenics, followed by “planking,” where a person hovers with their toes and forearms on the floor, their bodies parallel to the ground.
You could hear the moans and groans as the kids struggled to maintain a horizontal posture without their stomachs touching the floor.
“This is torture,” one of them shouted. “I’m exhausted,” another said.
Parent Jacci Brown watched as her son Ryerson Horn, 12, a seventh-grader at the Consentino Middle School, participated in the workout.
“I learned about this club during an interview of one of the boxers for my podcast,” she said. “My son has been coming here two to three times a week and he loves it. I grew up in boxing and it’s amazing what they are doing for the children. Salute to Ray and his crew for providing these kids with a positive activity.”
Bristol said Hebert created a fun and safe environment and made the kids feel very comfortable.
“They’re having a really good time and although some of them can’t throw a proper punch, they are learning,” he said.
Hebert and his assistants switched to punching exercises done in front of a wall length mirror. The kids loved it and some were bobbing their heads up and down as though they were in a ring avoiding punches.
Amaya Perez, 9, a third-grader at Golden Hill School, said her grandfather wants her to learn how to box.
“This is my first time here and I’m very excited,” Amaya said.
Jacob Vichnick, 8, a second-grader at Walnut Square School, said he wanted to learn the basics of the sport.
“I’ve never been in a real boxing gym before,” Jacob said. “I want to get stronger and punch harder and faster.”
Lily McLaughlin, 9, a fourth-grader at Pentucket Lake School, said she couldn’t wait to box and brought along her three brothers.
“I used to do gymnastics, cheerleading, karate and jiujitsu and I wanted to try boxing with my siblings,” Lily said.
Hebert’s assistants included long-time boxer Jonathan Pramas, 51, a city fire inspector and a coach for USA Boxing; Frank Pallaria, 63, both of whom box in the “masters” category boxing events; and, boxing trainers Marcel Maillet and Duncan McNeil.
“The energy at the gym was off the charts and the kids loved it,” Pallaria said.
Before leaving the club, the kids lined up for autographed photos from undefeated (4-0) professional boxer Nicholas Tejeda and professional (7-1) MMA fighter Brendon “The Kid” Marotte. They both train at Haverhill Downtown Boxing.
