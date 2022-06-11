GROVELAND -- A 12-year-old boy needed to be revived with CPR on Friday morning after he was pulled out of a pool at a Cedardale summer camp, according to local officials.
First responders arrived at Cedardale, located on Bare Hill Road, around 11 a.m. to find the child conscious and breathing, according to fire Chief Robert Valentine and police Chief Jeffrey Gillen.
After being checked out by emergency medical technicians, the boy was brought to Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill. From there he was airlifted to a Boston hospital via medical helicopter.
Witnesses said that the boy was seen at the bottom of a pool on the property and pulled out by a lifeguard. The boy was part of a field trip consisting of Nock Middle School students from Newburyport.
Following the incident, Newburyport School Superintendent Sean Gallagher informed families via a phone message and email.
"I am in direct contact with the Nock teachers, Principal (Nicholas) Markos, and our school health team. The teaching and counseling team have spoken with the students who were on site and will continue to provide support to them as needed," Gallagher said in his message.
