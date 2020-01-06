HAVERHILL — Students and staff at Haverhill's Golden Hill School are mourning the loss of a kindergarten boy who died from an illness over winter break, school officials said.
The child, whose name is not being released at the request of his family, suffered from a sickness that was “not contagious and not related to the flu,” Superintendent Margaret Marotta said Monday.
“The passing of a member of our school community is always a tragedy, but the loss of such a young child is particularly difficult for teachers and students alike to comprehend,” Marotta said.
No additional details about the circumstances surrounding the boy's death were made available. Marotta confirmed the boy has a third-grade sibling that also attends Golden Hill.
In a letter sent to parents over the weekend, Golden Hill Principal Bruce Michitson said grief councilors are being made available to students and staff this week as the school community grapples with the loss.
Michitson said Golden Hill's crisis team has made the decision not to share details of the loss with kindergarteners, and instead let families discuss the subject on their own. Third graders will be addressed, the principal said.
“None of us can imagine the pain such a loss brings,” Michitson said, adding that counselors will be available to work with younger children as needed.