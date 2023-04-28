HAVERHILL — The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill presented its “Champion for Youth Philanthropy Awards” on April 20 as part of its annual 1906 Club donor appreciation event. The 1906 Club recognizes all donors who give $1,000 or more to the club over the course of a year. Attendees were invited to the club for tours, meet-and-greets with staff, as well as dinner and drinks.
Sally O’Rorke and Melissa Cerasuolo were awarded the “Philanthropy in Action” award, recognizing their creativity in hosting unique fundraisers for the club. Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods was presented with the “Business Champion for Youth” award in honor of its impactful support of the club’s food programs. Steve McKeon, who has served on the Board of Directors over the last decade, won the “Gold Standard” award for his outstanding support of all aspects of the club.
For more information on getting involved with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, contact Maria Rodriguez at 978-374-6171 or mrodriguez@haverhillbgc.org.
Healthy Kids Days are this weekend at local YMCAs
The Merrimack Valley YMCAs in Andover/North Andover, Lawrence and Methuen will hold Healthy Kids Day events on Saturday. These events are free to the public.
Andover/North Andover YMCA events are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a family swim luau (pool rules apply) from 1 to 3 p.m. Activities include an obstacle course and maze, touch-a-truck, face painting, lawn games, dance party, vendors, free bike safety checkups by Soto’s Cycles, pizza from the Upper Crust (limited supply), a book fair and more. For more information contact Kelley O’Hara at kohara@mvymca.org.
Lawrence YMCA events are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and include an outdoor block party (weather permitting), active physical play, nutrition education, STEM and arts projects, and more. For more information contact Lenis Perez at lperez@mvymca.org.
Methuen YMCA events are from 10 a.m. to noon and include car seat checks, fire prevention, healthy eating, wellness tables, physical activities and more. For more information contact Cathy Redard at credard@mvymca.org.
The Plaistow Community YMCA events on Friday include a Superhero party in the Ninja Course at 10 a.m., arts and crafts from 11 a.m. to noon and Family Game Night at 5:30 p.m. Events on Saturday in Plaistow include an open Ninja preschool “snowball” frenzy from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Haverhill YMCA will have family open gymnastics on Saturday from noon to 12:45 p.m. For more information call 978-374-0506.
Paranormal investigations are this weekend
HAVERHILL — The New England Para-Fest will hold its final live events this weekend. Both events are $10 per person at the door.
A paranormal investigation of the 1697 Duston-Dustin Garrison House, 655 Hilldale Ave., is Friday. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the investigation begins at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, a ghost hunt will take place at the Hilldale Cemetery, 331 Hilldale Ave. Gates open 7 p.m. and the investigation begins at 7:30 p.m. Please wear comfortable shoes. For more information contact Thomas Spitalere at 978-376-2807.
West Church to present Spring Concert on May 7
HAVERHILL — A free spring concert featuring the West Church artists and special guest pianist, Diane Lim, is Sunday, May 7, at 3 p.m. at the church, 767 Broadway.
Pianist Diane Lim of Andover, a graduate of Juilliard and piano instructor at Phillips Academy and Longy School of Music, will perform “Erbarme dich” from J.S. Bach’s St. Matthew Passion, and an arrangement of Rachmaninoff’s “Vocalise” created for her by award-winning pianist and composer Peter Vantine.
Gifted 21-year-old David Musick will perform Rachmaninoff’s “Prelude in C Sharp Minor, Op. 3 No. 2.” Musick also joins fellow violinists Lizzy Kopacz and Olivia Mura, Sam Watrous on viola and guest cellist for selections in various genres.
West worship leader Eric Lindahl will play Chopin’s “Prelude, Op. 28, No. 15 Raindrop” in honor of his mother, pianist Roberta Wheeler Lindahl.
Past winner of Haverhill Idol, soprano Caitlin Clark Eramo will sing an arrangement of the hymn “Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee,” and an original composition by Lindahl.
Robin Allison Lindahl and Andrew Gaydos will perform as well. The special free event is being hosted by the Young@Heart fellowship of West Church.
