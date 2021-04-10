HAVERHILL — Each spring and summer, bigger boats travel up and down the Merrimack River.
If they are big enough — like the 400-passenger tour boat that former Assistant Haverhill Harbormaster Tim Slavit brought to the city recently on a test run — they require opening the Groveland Bridge and Rocks Village Bridge, a historic span that travelers have used since the early 18th century.
To ensure the Rocks Village Bridge swing span operates properly for the upcoming boating season, state transportation officials will open and close it multiple times between 8 a.m. Monday and 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.
To ensure the Groveland Bridge, a drawbridge between Haverhill and Groveland, also operates properly, state officials will open and close it multiple times next week, from 8 p.m. Wednesday through 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
While testing happens, traffic crossing both bridges will be halted at times. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes to avoid delays.
The testing operations are part of a $4.2 million bridge maintenance and repair contract awarded to SPS New England, state officials said. The test openings are also designed to train new bridge operators.
The Rocks Bridge is a swing span bridge operated by workers who stand in the middle of the bridge and push steel arms that turn a gear, causing a section of the bridge to swing open and closed, allowing large boats to pass.
The 812-foot bridge was closed in June 2012 while work crews did $14.1 million in renovations. The bridge reopened in October 2013.
According to historicbridges.org, the Rocks Village Bridge contains the oldest movable span among all bridges under the state's control. It is located next to the Rocks Village National Register Historic District, and on a site which has been used as a major Merrimack River crossing since the early 18th century. Only 44 movable bridges are identified in the MassHighway database. Rocks Village Bridge, the oldest of them all, is still operated by hand.
As one of the earliest riveted metal trusses in the state inventory, Rocks Village Bridge is also the earliest known surviving work of the Boston Bridge Works, a Massachusetts bridge construction company active from the 1870s through the 1930s.
The new Groveland Bridge linking Haverhill and Groveland opened to traffic in September 2013. The 775-foot span cost $49.7 million to build and replaced the old Groveland Bridge, which was deteriorating.
The new bridge is massive and dwarfs the old span. When its drawbridge rises to let boats pass, the sight is impressive, observers say.
When Slavit's new river tour boat came to Haverhill on March 27, the Groveland Bridge had mechanical difficulties and traffic was tied up for more than an hour. MassDOT spokeswoman Kristen Pennucci said a boat captain requested the Groveland Bridge be opened at 11:45 a.m. that day. Slavit said he is the captain who made the request. Pennucci said the bridge opened at 11:50 a.m. and the boat passed through.
The span would not lower, however, and Haverhill and Groveland police were notified.
Pennucci said there was a problem with an electrical switch and the system indicated the span was down when it was actually fully open, so the span would not lower.
"After reviewing the matter with an electrician, the bridge was able to safely be lowered into the closed position," she said. "Traffic was restored at 12:50 p.m. and by 1 p.m., all ... traffic had cleared."
Pennucci said a repair crew replaced the switch that caused the problem.
When Slavit's boat arrived at the Groveland Bridge at 10 a.m. on March 30, the bridge operated as designed with no problems, Pennucci said. Traffic was stopped for about 15 minutes, which is normal for an opening of that bridge, she said.