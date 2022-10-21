HAVERHILL — Dianne and Eric Clohecy love outfitting their house at 160 Forest St. in Haverhill for the season.
On Halloween night, the couple gets in the spirit and dresses up to pass out candy. She said she’ll transform into a clown while her husband is going to be slasher-film favorite, Michael Myers.
“All are welcome to come see our display! Best at night!” Dianne Clohecy said. “Our neighborhood gets really excited when we start putting it together. Our house is a great place to stop by on trick-or-treat night.”
