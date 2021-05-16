Bringing blessings  

HAVERHILL — Residents of a local nursing home and rehabilitation center and their guests now have a special place to pray and reflect.
That place received a special blessing as it began accepting visitors.
Penacook Place recently celebrated the opening of its new chapel with a visit by the Most Reverend Robert Hennessey, auxiliary Catholic bishop of Boston and vicar general bishop of the Merrimack Region. He blessed the chapel, a sanctuary that was created during the challenges of the pandemic.
Hennessey also extended a blessing on behalf of Cardinal Sean O’Malley, Archbishop of Boston.
"We are in the season of Easter, a season of hope," Hennessey said. "The chapel’s opening conveys a message of dedication, hope and resilience."
Hennessey was assisted at the event by the Very Rev. John Delaney, pastor of Sacred Hearts Parish and a member of Penacook's board of directors.
Penacook Place, a member of Covenant Health's family of organizations, renovated its ground floor into a chapel that offers Penacook residents and their loved ones, staff and the community a place for reflection and religious services.
The chapel is adorned with Stations of the Cross that were donated by Teresa Drelick. The chapel can accommodate people using walkers and wheelchairs, and has a folding glass partition to allow for both small and large gatherings.
More information is available at www.covenanthealth.net/news/news-article?news=6118.