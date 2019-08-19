HAVERHILL — A water main break on Bailey Boulevard caused discolored water throughout the city Monday night.
The rupture also reduced water pressure and disrupted traffic. The city asked people to avoid traveling on Bailey Boulevard.
"The crew is working on the problem. The break has been isolated so water pressure should return to most of the city soon. The water should clear up after a few hours. It will take several hours to complete the repairs. Please avoid travel on Bailey Boulevard. We are sorry for the inconvenience," said a message from the city sent to residents' telephones.