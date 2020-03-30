HAVERHILL — Fifty-two employees of the company that transports Haverhill students to school narrowly avoided a layoff at the 11th hour Thursday and will have to wait until mid-April to learn if pay and benefits will continue during the coronavirus crisis.
That temporary good news for employees of the NRT Bus company came after the School Committee struck a deal to issue full pay through the end of March, even though buses have been off the road since March 13. Now, the transportation subcommittee will meet Wednesday to make a recommendation on how to address April's bill.
School Committee members were initially split on how to tackle transportation payments in this time of crisis.
Mayor James Fiorentini was forced to cast a tie-breaking vote after committeeman Paul Magliocchetti suggested the short-term solution. Gail Sullivan and Richard Rosa backed Magliocchetti, while Maura Ryan-Ciardiello, Toni Sapienza-Donais and Scott Wood Jr. opposed the idea.
A motion made by School Committee member Rosa to similarly compensate other drivers, such as taxi drivers who transport certain students, failed to get the committee's support.
Wood said he cast his vote on behalf of city taxpayers.
“(NRT owner John McCarthy) always has a very threatening style,” Wood said. “I'm certainly not someone who is going to cower down to him. I'm concerned about spending taxpayers' dollars on services that are not happening.”
McCarthy said he saw the meeting and vehemently denies Wood's claims.
“I didn't threaten anybody,” McCarthy told The Eagle-Tribune. “All I said was that if we didn't get paid, we'd have to lay off bus drivers. The teachers are getting paid and our drivers should be too. I don't know where he was coming from on that.”
Expressing gratitude to those involved in keeping his staff out of the “unemployment line,” McCarthy said his company's finances are no secret.
“If they want to see my margin, I'll certainly show them my tax returns, McCarthy said. “We're going to lose money this year."
According to Assistant Superintendent Mike Pfifferling, NRT is paid one-tenth of the contract each month from September through June. The one-tenth portion of the contract that covers "big bus" transportation is $152,594.25, Pfifferling said.
The assistant superintendent's office is also reviewing costs to ensure the city does not pay for unnecessary “extras” related to the contract with NRT.