HAVERHILL — Parental complaints of their children arriving at school as much as 40 minutes late has the School Committee pressing the city's bus vendor for a solution.
A representative from NRT Bus, the district's transportation company, said NRT got out to a bumpy start due to a few bus driver resignations and illnesses, but should be back on track next week.
At the Sept. 14 School Committee meeting, parent James Salerno complained that bus 11 on the city's outskirts continues to be 20 to 40 minutes late each day for the 8:30 a.m. stop.
"My child does not get picked up until 8:50 to 9:05 on a daily basis," he said, noting that his child's school starts at 9 a.m.
He asked how late arrivals at school are impacting each student on the bus and how late arrivals are disrupting students in the classrooms.
"This isn't just bus 11," he said. "I have friends that are on bus route 4 and their kids didn't get picked up until 9:05 this morning."
He added that there is a lack of information coming from the district and the bus company.
"The problem I'm having is there is no communication from NRT, from transportation, from anybody," he said. "I've called the school and the school says we didn't know the bus was late. We didn't know your kid was still standing on the side of the road waiting to be picked up. This is infuriating."
School Superintendent Margaret Marotta said there are concerns about buses being late and introduced Peter Delani, vice president of client relations for NRT Bus, and Ryan Brophy, director of client relations. Committeeman Paul Magliocchetti had placed the issue of bus transportation on the agenda.
Delani said labor shortages in the transportation industry are adversely impacting schools and that staffing since the start of school has been impacted by a few resignations and a few drivers being out sick, resulting in having to double up some routes.
He said the situation with bus 11 will be resolved as of Sept. 19 when a new driver is expected to begin work and that a driver who was out sick will be returning to work soon.
School Committeeman Rich Rosa thanked bus drivers and the school transportation department staff saying the problems with late buses are not their fault.
"I want to make sure we acknowledge their efforts," Rosa said.
Assistant Superintendent Michael Pfifferling said he receives notices every morning of which buses are going to be late, doubled up, or covered and that Bus 11 is an example of poor communication between the district and NRT. Doubling up a route means in the event a route driver calls out, another driver must fill in but only after they finish their route, or another bus that has a light load might fill in, both of which can result in delays.
"We assured the parents on Bus 11 that it would stop being doubled up because it's a 35-minute route with 15 stops on it, and your office assured us it would happen and every day this week Bus 11 has been doubled up," Pfifferling told Delani."I've contacted the terminal manager every day this week for an explanation and haven't received one. That's an example of the communication between our two organizations that is frustrating."
Delani, responding to Committeeman Scott Wood's request to better notify parents of where their children are, said he and his staff will meet with Pfifferling and school transportation officials to determine where communication gaps are occurring.
"We'll work in concert together to work those out to make sure it's a more efficient process for you folks," Delani said.
To better address a shortage of bus drivers, which he said is a nationwide problem, Delani said he's made four offers to new drivers for Haverhill and to attract more drivers his company is offering relocation bonuses, a $5,000 sign-on bonus for a driver with a CDL license as well as bonuses for good attendance and retention bonuses.
He said that for Haverhill, the pay rate for big bus drivers is now $30.90 per hour while mini-bus drivers are paid $29 an hour, in addition a host of benefits they receive including health insurance.
"This contract is important to us, our relationship with the school district is important to us, and we will continue to make sure we get that right," he said, noting Haverhill's bus fleet is the newest in the region and are all 2023-2024 models.
