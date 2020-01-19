HAVERHILL – The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with presenting sponsor Haverhill Bank, will hold the 29th annual Business Awards Breakfast Friday, Feb. 7, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Atkinson Resort and Country Club.
This event highlights outstanding business achievements, noteworthy community contribution and exceptional industry performance across a variety of trades.
The Business of the Year award goes to Cedar's Mediterranean Foods, which has expanded this year and will add 125 jobs to the local economy. In addition, Cedar's donated $25,000 to the YMCA’s Backpack Food Program this past fall showing their commitment to the community and its most vulnerable residents.
Other awards are:
* Art & Culture - Be Imagine Music;
* Education - Whittier Regional Voc-Tech High School.;
* Family-Owned Business - Fantini Baking Co.;
* Healthcare - The Movement Strength and Conditioning;
* Manufacturing - Kettle Pizza;
* Pioneer - Caroline Pineau/Stem LLC;
* Restaurant - La Pizza Di Forno;
* Retail/Wholesale - Moderno Appliance & Furniture;
* Rising Star - Michael Caras/Guaranteed Rate;
* Rookie of the Year - FLHY Kicks;
* Service for Nonprofit - COCO Brown;
* Service for Profit - MTM Insurance of Greater Haverhill;
* Technology - Uncommon Catalyst;
* Volunteer - Taisha Madero;
* Women in Business - Jennifer Bevilacqua/Empowered Body, and HamdAllah M. Olona/GoodieKrunch.
Keith Boucher of MakeIT Haverhill will be presented the President’s Citation for Innovation which recognizes an individual who shares the Chamber’s vision for business growth through the lens of innovation and entrepreneurship.
The event will also honor the 12 businesses that received the “Business of the Month” awards for 2019.
Tickets are $40 per person. Tables of 10 available for $375. Tickets, which include the awards presentations and a buffet breakfast, are available online at haverhillchamber.com.
Event sponsors also include Lowell Five, Align Credit Union, Merrimack Valley Magazine and Holland Flowers.
Scholarships available for locals
LAWRENCE — Merrimack Valley Credit Union and Bridgewater Credit Union, a division of Merrimack Valley Credit Union, will award 15 students in the Merrimack Valley and South Shore regions with $1,000 college scholarships.
Two of the scholarships will be awarded to credit union members, while the other 13 scholarships will be open to any high school senior attending a school within the field of membership. Applications must be postmarked by March 1, 2020 and are available for download at mvcu.com/scholarship.
“Our annual scholarship program is just one way that we give back to those in our community,” said President and CEO of Merrimack Valley Credit Union John Howard. “Higher education is important for many young adults as they pursue different career paths. Our scholarships will help fifteen bright and driven students from our community advance their education, either close to home or across the country.”
In addition to the application, students must submit a transcript of their grades and a letter of recommendation from a teacher, guidance counselor, coach, scout leader or religious leader. Students will also write a 500-word essay, finishing the sentence, “If I ran the credit union, I would…”
Students can download the application and additional instructions from mvcu.com/scholarship. To be considered, students must send their completed applications and required materials to: Marketing Department, Merrimack Valley Credit Union, 500 Merrimack Street, Lawrence, MA 01843, no later than March 1, 2020.
YMCA hosts Education Celebration
PLAISTOW — The Plaistow Community YMCA is hosting its second annual Education Celebration on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 5:30 p.m. at the Tuscan Kitchen in Salem.
The YMCA is asking residents to submit nominations for teachers who have made exceptional impacts in the Timberlane and Sanborn Regional School Districts. To submit a nomination, send email to Tracy Fuller at fullert@northshoreymca.org.
This year’s keynote speaker is Katherine Underwood, a NBC Boston 10 reporter and Timberlane 2005 graduate.
Tickets are available online at northshoreymca.org. All proceeds benefit YMCA education scholarships.