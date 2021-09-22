HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its fall Business Expo, Health and Wellness Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at DiBurro's Function Facility, 887 Boston Road. The public is invited to this free event that will include raffles and door prizes. Parking is free and registration is not required.
For more information visit online at www.merrimackvalleychamber.com under "Events."
Andover Thrives Community Day
ANDOVER — It’s going to be an action-packed day as the Andover 375th Committee hosts its big kickoff event on Sept. 25 at the Lower Shawsheen Playground and track area from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The morning will start with outdoor fitness classes lead by YMCA instructors. Later in the morning, there will be games and local groups will perform. There will even be historic trolley tours of the town throughout the day. The festivities culminate with an outdoor movie and light shows on the Shawsheen River when the sun sets.
For more information on events visit andover375.org.
Friends of the Library book sale
ANDOVER — The Friends of the Memorial Hall Library Fall Book Sale will be held in Memorial Hall between Sept. 29 and Oct. 3. It features a large selection of science fiction, short stories and large print books, in addition to the usual array of books, DVDs and CDs for all ages in many genres. Shop for bargains and support the organization that assists the library. The Friends accept cash, checks, and credit and debit cards.
The sale starts with a preview night on Sept. 29 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friends members may go for free, and others must pay $20 to be admitted to the preview. The sale will be open to the public from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 30; 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1; 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 2.
For more information on who the Friends of the Memorial Library are visit mhl.org/friends.