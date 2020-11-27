HAVERHILL — More than 100 decorated Christmas trees, wreaths and centerpieces highlight the 19th annual Festival of Trees at the Buttonwoods Museum.
Opening night (but with no gala event this year due to the pandemic) is Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Hours on Saturday are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Children will receive a holiday coloring kit to take home during family hours, which are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Santa visits from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Veterans Appreciation Day is Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free for all military veterans and first responders who present IDs. Their family members will receive discounted admission.
The festival will also be open Wednesday through Sunday now until Dec. 13, which is the final day. The show is closed Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, 7 and 8.
The Festival of Trees is the signature fundraising event for the Buttonwoods Museum. The festival features decorated trees, wreaths, and centerpieces donated by individuals, businesses and organizations in Greater Haverhill to be raffled off the final day of the event.
There are also a silent auction and many individual events each day. They include a children's scavenger hunt, holiday bingo, senior day, a candlelight tour, family day, ladies and educators night, and a Colonial cooking demonstration.
General admission is $7 for adults, $5 for senior citizens, $3 for children ages 6 to 17, and free for children 5 and younger.
Face masks are required and sanitization protocols and guidelines will be followed.
Visitors will have the opportunity to take home their favorite tree, wreath or table centerpiece by entering a raffle. Raffle tickets are sold at the entrance for $1 each, six for $5, and 25 for $20.
For more information and a schedule of events, visit online at buttonwoodsfot.org.