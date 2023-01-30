TUESDAY, JANUARY 31

METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic

Tuesdays

9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Cost: Free; donations always welcome

Info: 978-983-8825

METHUEN: Line Dancing with Val

Tuesdays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Knitting and Crocheting

Tuesdays

Open to all. Individuals should bring their own projects. Yarn and knitting/crochet needles are available.

9:30-11:30 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

HAVERHILL: Classic Matinee

Screening “A Streetcar Named Desire” (1951) starring Marlon Brando, Vivien Leigh, and Karl Malden.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Tuesdays

Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Combo Exercise Class

Tuesdays

Equal parts Pilates / Yoga / Strength training

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Bitty Books Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Tuesdays

10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

METHUEN: Ceramics

Tuesdays

12:30-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Bingo

Tuesdays

Donuts, coffee and tea will be available.

12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per card

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

METHUEN: Dominoes & Scrabble

Tuesdays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives

Tuesdays

Experienced and beginner players are welcome.

1-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group

Tuesdays

6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 1

METHUEN: Balance, Bones & Brain with Brian

Wednesdays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Quilting

Wednesdays

9-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Tech Support

Held on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays

Do have challenges and questions about your device; smart phone, Kindle, IPad, laptop or general computer questions?

9 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Secure your appointment: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

METHUEN: Balance, Bones & Brain with Brian

Wednesdays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

HAVERHILL: Wednesday Morning Book Club

10 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: Painting

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

ATKINSON: Curious Kids

Wednesdays

Toddlers and preschool children are welcome with their caregivers and siblings.

10:15-11:45 a.m., Kimball Public Library, Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

METHUEN: Zumba

Wednesdays

10:30-11:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

SALEM: Lunchtime Knitters

Wednesdays

Join for great conversation while knitting and crocheting. New faces always welcome.

11:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: Laura Stevens at 603-898-7064 / kelleylibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Rummikub

Wednesdays

A tile-based game for 2 to 4 players, combining elements of the card game rummy and Mahjong.

12:30-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Lessons

Wednesdays

Come learn how to play Bridge. No partner needed.

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Refresher

Wednesdays

Come refine and refresh your skills!

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Friends’ Winter Book Sale – Preview Night

5:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Cost: $20 entry for preview night; free for members

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2

ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness

Tuesdays and Thursdays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $8 per class

Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com

METHUEN: Gentle Yoga with Pat

Thursdays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Japanese Bunka

Thursdays

9:30-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Woodcarving

Thursdays

A great social group welcoming beginners through advanced skills.

9-11:45 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

GROVELAND: Kinder Kick Start (Ages 3+)

Thursdays

9:15 a.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

METHUEN: Aeroflex & Weights with Pat

Thursdays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Mr. Fix It

Held on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month

Bring in your watches, lamps, small appliances, and much more for Mr. Fit It to take a look!

9:30-11:30 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Yoga

Thursdays

10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $10 per class

Info: Mary Krikorian: 978-837-1738

NORTH ANDOVER: Mahjong

Thursdays

A game of Chinese origin usually played by 4 persons with 144 domino-like pieces or tiles marked in suits, counters, and dice, the object being to build a winning combination of pieces.

12:30-2:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Friends’ Winter Book Sale

1-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Bridge Group

Thursdays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Happy Hearts Chorus

Thursdays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Whist

Thursdays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta

Thursdays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

HAVERHILL: Trustees of the Whittier Birthplace Annual Meeting

3 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Contact: Art Veasey, 978-363-1193 / arthur744@gmail.com

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Calligraphy Workshop

Join the talented Sage & Oak for a calligraphy lesson and take home your own custom ornament.

6-8 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $52 for members, $65 for non-members

Registration required: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

ANDOVER: Kick off African American History Month

Be inspired by lives of local African American history makers, music by The Choral Majority and “I Have a Dream” performed by Ralph Bledsoe.

6:30-8:30 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave North

Info: www.eventbrite.com

