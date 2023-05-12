SATURDAY, MAY 13
ANDOVER: Crafts in the Park
A juried show featuring a variety of finely made, non-imported handcrafts with 200+ booths of pottery, jewelry, women’s and children’s clothing, leather goods, stained glass, furniture, food, entertainment, and much more.
10 a.m. — 4 p.m., The Park, located at Chestnut and Bartlett Streets, rain or shine
Crafts in the Park is a fundraiser sponsored by Christ Church Andover.
HAVERHILL: Clean & Green Downtown Haverhill
Family-friendly clean up of Washington Street Parking Lot (next to the bus station). Bring garden gloves if you have them.
9-11 a.m., meet at RiverPath Sculpture, 2 Washington Square
Info: www.teamhaverhill.org
ANDOVER: Free Paddling Event: Explore the Shawsheen River
No canoe, no kayak; no paddling experience; no problem! Paddles, life jackets and boats will be available for free on a first-come first-serve basis.
Location: Shawsheen Pines, across from Pfizer located (off of Lowell Junction Road) starting at 10 a.m. Boats will be available until 1 p.m. for trips of up to one hour.
Sign up: www.andoverma.myrec.com
Questions? 978-623-8340
LAWRENCE: Shawsheen River Park Clean Up
Volunteers are needed to make a positive impact on this unique natural resource.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Shawsheen River Park, next to Lawrence High School and South Lawrence East School.
Questions? 978-655-4742 / www.merrimack.org
ANDOVER: Walking Tour: 19th Century Women Authors of Andover
11 a.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street
Cost: “Pay what you like.” You choose how much you’d like to pay for the program!
Registration required: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Machine Shop Village Block Party
Come meet the neighbors! Free good, music, fun, and fellowship.
11 a.m. — 2 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street
Info: 978-686-4445 / www.natrinitarian.org
LAWRENCE: Mother’s Day Story Time and Craft
All materials will be provided.
1-3 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Must register: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
ANDOVER: Dinner, Divas & Dessert
A Dinner Theatre Cabaret fundraiser with a sit down/served dinner, followed by a cabaret of Broadway Tunes and then dessert and coffee to follow.
6 p.m., Ballard Vale United Church, 23 Clark Road
Cost: $50 per person
Tickets: www.aplos.com/aws/events/dinner_divas_dessert
Info: www.vohboston.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Los Sugar Kings
Don’t miss this Boston-based quartet known for their ability to transcend genres with an authenticity rarely heard!
8 p.m., 190 Academy Road
Cost: $21 per person
Tickets/info: www.crossroadsmusicseries.org
MONDAY, MAY 15
METHUEN: Aeroflex & Weights with Pat
Mondays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Gentle Yoga with Pat
Mondays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
ANDOVER: Morning Book Discussion Group
Meets on the 3rd Monday of each month
This is a special meeting to choose selections for the next year.
10:30-11:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Opportunity Works Golf Classic
18 holes of golf with cart, post tourney dinner and prizes, creative course contests, and raffles.
11 a.m. registration followed by a shotgun start at 12 p.m., Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road
Cost: $600 per foursome
Register: 978-374-5281 / www.opportunityworks.org
METHUEN: Mahjong
Mondays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
LAWRENCE: Make a Painting for Mom
Come join the Teen Center in giving thanks to all the moms out there!
3:30-5 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals
Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community
Mondays
Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com
ANDOVER: Fiber Arts Group
Bring your own fiber arts project (knitting, crochet, etc.) and join us for a casual meet-up to work on projects and have some fun!
6-7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Healthy Minds Healthy Kids – Redirecting the Trauma
Speakers will address mental health and indicators of trauma and Somebody Cares will present information about shifting treatment and prevention models and how to redirect the trauma response.
6-8 p.m., Somebody Cares New England, 358 Washington Street
Info: 978-912-7626 / www.somebodycaresne.org
ANDOVER: Jedi Mind Tricks to Fight Anxiety
Learn strategies and tips to help with performance anxiety and the fear of “choking.”
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Author Event
Bestselling Author William Landay will discuss his brand new novel, “All that is Mine I Carry with Me”.
7 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.