FRIDAY, MARCH 10

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Fridays

Just walk in and sign up!

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Cost: Free; donations are always welcome

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

METHUEN: Books & Bubbles (Ages 0-2)

This language-enrichment program features fun songs and fingerplays, stories, and everyone’s favorite finale: bubbles! No registration is required, and big brothers and sisters can also attend.

9:30-10 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives

Fridays

Experienced and beginner players are welcome.

9:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

LAWRENCE: Wheelchair Drive

March 1-March 30 / Disability Awareness Month

Joni and Friends New England is collecting wheelchairs and other mobility devices for their Wheels for the World program throughout the month of March.

Donations drop off: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lupoli Companies Marketing Studio, 290 Merrimack Street, 2nd floor

Info: www.joniandfriends.org

ANDOVER: Photography Club

Meets on the 2nd Friday of the month

Join this group of photo enthusiasts to discuss and share photography techniques, interests, and experiences.

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Fridays

Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

LAWRENCE: 52nd Annual Saint Patrick’s Day Luncheon

Come enjoy a traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner with entertainment by the Silver Spears Irish Show and Band.

12 p.m., Lawrence Lodge of Elks, 652 Andover Street

More info: Jack Lahey, 603-560-8192

NORTH ANDOVER: Dominoes and Card Games

Fridays

12:30-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge

Fridays

Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.

1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

PLAISTOW: Movie Screening

Fridays

Come and bring a friend for a recent movie or an old time favorite. Popcorn will be served.

1 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Elementary Explorers (Grades 1-3)

Fridays

3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

LAWRENCE: Anime Club (Grades 7+)

Meets bi-weekly on Fridays

3:30-4:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3606

HAVERHILL: Bowl a Strike for Kids

Join Family Services at our 15th annual, Disney themed, Bowl a Strike for Kids Fundraiser!

4-10 p.m., Academy Lanes, 725 S. Main Street

Sign up today: http://igfn.us/vf/BowlaStrike

SATURDAY, MARCH 11

DERRY: Crossroads of Parenting and Divorce

For people co-parenting after divorce or separation. Focus is learning how to protect your child’s well-being by keeping them out of the middle, allowing children to love both parents and working on communication.

9 a.m. — 2 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Cost: $80 includes book

Info/register: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

LAWRENCE: Free Citizenship Classes

Saturdays

9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register: Email: workforce@glacac.org

METHUEN: Donuts with Dad (Ages 3-8)

Children and their male caregivers (fathers, grandfathers, uncles, mentors) are invited to this tasty storytime — not only to listen to stories and make a craft, but also to enjoy donuts!

10-10:45 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must registerL 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

HAVERHILL: Music, Movement, Mindfulness, Spirituality Workshop

Jewish recording artist and composer Noah Aronson will present the workshop.

12:30 p.m., Temple Emanu-El, 514 Main Street

Must register: https://bit.ly/TE-NoahAronson

Info: 978-373-3861 / www.TempleEmanu-El.org

SUNDAY, MARCH 12

DERRY: Farmers Market

Every Sunday (November through April)

10 a.m. — 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)

Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org

LAWRENCE: White Fund Lecture

Peter F. Stevens will discuss his book, “The Voyage of the Catalpa”.

1 p.m., Lawrence Heritage State Park Visitors Center, 1 Jackson Street

Cost: Free

Info: www.div8aoh.com

HAVERHILL: Movie: The Fabelmans

Young Sammy Fabelman falls in love with movies after his parents take him to see The Greatest Show on Earth. Armed with a camera, Sammy starts to make his films at home, much to the delight of his supportive mother.

2-4:45 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

DERRY: The New Tribes of Israel by Ra’anan de Haas

Ra’anan de Haas is the Jewish Federation of New Hampshire Israeli Shaliach. Ra’anan will present how Israeli society is broken down into tribes. Participants will work together to try and come up with creative solutions to bridge the gap between them.

4-5:30 p.m., Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1 ½ Hood Road

RSVP: Stephen Soreff: 603-895-6120 / soreffs15@aol.com

MONDAY, MARCH 13

PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage and Games

Mondays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: Tai Chi

Mondays

9-9:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $1 donation for local food pantries (per class).

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

LAWRENCE: Wheelchair Drive

March 1-March 30 / Disability Awareness Month

Joni and Friends New England is collecting wheelchairs and other mobility devices for their Wheels for the World program throughout the month of March.

Donations drop off: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lupoli Companies Marketing Studio, 290 Merrimack Street, 2nd floor

Info: www.joniandfriends.org

ATKINSON: Bingo

Mondays

9:45-11:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

A small fee will be required.

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

ATKINSON: Line Dancing

Mondays

9:45-11:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $5 per class

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

ANDOVER: Meet-up Monday (Ages 0-5)

Mondays

Drop in for playtime; registration not required.

10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Ireland Presentation

From St. Patrick and the shamrock to whiskey and Guinness join us for a journey through Ireland.

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

DERRY: Food Pantry

Mondays

11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge

Mondays

Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.

1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta

Mondays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga

Mondays

Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.

1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Kindergarten Club (Ages 5-6)

Mondays

3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

HAVERHILL: Fabulous Fossils (Ages 6-11)

Have you ever wanted to have your very own fossil? Come make one! Together we will make air-dry clay that you can turn into a fossil to take home.

4-5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals

Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community

Mondays

Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com

LAWRENCE: Grief Support: Navigating Mealtime Solo (Virtual)

Learn how to make Chicken Piccata.

5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, 360 Merrimack Street, Suite 425

Register/Info: 978-552-4510 / www.careathome.org

HAVERHILL: Getting Started with Gmail

A basic intro to gmail specifically focused on those who do not have a gmail account or have not used one in a long time. We will be going over creating a gmail account and the very basics of sending an email.

6-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Papercrafting and Card Making

A card making and paper crafting class for beginners as well as those with stamping and papercrafting experience.

6-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice

Mondays

7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

METHUEN: Stranger than Fiction Book Group

March’s Book is “Beautiful Country: A Memoir by Qian Julie Wang”.

7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

TUESDAY, MARCH 14

ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness

Tuesdays and Thursdays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $8 per class

Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Fridays

Just walk in and sign up!

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Cost: Free; donations are always welcome

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register online the day before: www.mhl.org

Info: 978-623-8430

LAWRENCE: Wheelchair Drive

March 1-March 30 / Disability Awareness Month

Joni and Friends New England is collecting wheelchairs and other mobility devices for their Wheels for the World program throughout the month of March.

Donations drop off: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lupoli Companies Marketing Studio, 290 Merrimack Street, 2nd floor

Info: www.joniandfriends.org

PLAISTOW: St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

Snacks will be served, drinks, music, 50/50 raffle, and door prizes. Don’t forget to wear green!

9:30-11:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Must register: Joyce: 603-382-9276

HAVERHILL: Classic Matinees

Come watch “12 Angry Men” (1957) starring Henry Fonda and Lee J. Cobb.

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Tuesdays

Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Combo Exercise Class

Tuesdays

Equal parts Pilates / Yoga / Strength training

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Toddler Tales (ages 2-3)

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register online the day before: www.mhl.org

Info: 978-623-8430

ATKINSON: Bitty Books Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Tuesdays

10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

NORTH ANDOVER: Bingo

Tuesdays

Donuts, coffee and tea will be available.

12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per card

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives

Tuesdays

Experienced and beginner players are welcome.

1-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles, Bingo

Tuesdays

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Beginning Acrylic Art Class

Tuesdays, March 14 – April 4

Learn some of the basics of acrylic painting such as, methods of application and blending colors.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: $25

For a list of materials required: 978-623-8320

PLAISTOW: A Celtic Celebration Concert

An interactive concert; questions and input from the audience are encouraged and become part of the event. The show’s title, “A Softer Side of Celtic” combines the music, stories and a wee bit of history from Scotland, Ireland and England into a program that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

1:30 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Must register: 603-382-5200, ext. 204 / Email: recreation@plaistow.com

LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry

Open every Tuesday

3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street

Info: 978-681-4900www.glcac.org

LAWRENCE: Cub Scouts (Grades 2-5)

Tuesdays

All genders welcome for crafts, hiking, games, cooking, rock climbing, and more!

3:30-4:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3618

GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group

Tuesdays

6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

March 7 to May 30

It’s just for fun – no tournaments, no money involved.

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

There is no charge to play but donations are gratefully accepted.

DERRY: Knitting/Crochet Meet Up

Meets bi-weekly

Come make some new fiber friends. Bring a project and chat with fellow crafters.

6-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: What’s Wrong with my House Plant?

Learn the factors that make for happy houseplants, including light, water, and soil...and how to provide them. Common houseplant pests and diseases are also on the agenda, as well as how to treat them.

6:30-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: Online Safety Presentation

Learn about protecting yourself while accessing the internet on your devices as well as details about phishing, general protection from scams, and identity theft.

6:30-8 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Garden Club Presentation

North Andover Garden Club is pleased to host Rebecca Warner for the horticultural program “Thinking Globally, Acting in Your Own Yard”

7 p.m., First-Calvary Baptist Church, 585 Massachusetts Ave

Register: www.signupgenius.com/go/9040a44aca922a0fd0-thinking#

Info: www.northandovergardenclub.com

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15

ATKINSON: Foot Clinic

3rd Wednesday of each month

By appointment, Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $25 per visit

For appointment: 603-580-6668

PLAISTOW: Cards & Board Games

Wednesdays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics

Wednesdays

9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390

HAVERHILL: Comedy Masque

Wednesdays

Interested senior citizen singers are welcome to join. The group performs at local nursing homes throughout the year.

9-11 a.m., Haverhill Council on Aging, 10 Welcome Street

Info: Delores: 978-556-9391 or Paula 978-374-2390

LAWRENCE: Wheelchair Drive

March 1-March 30 / Disability Awareness Month

Joni and Friends New England is collecting wheelchairs and other mobility devices for their Wheels for the World program throughout the month of March.

Donations drop off: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lupoli Companies Marketing Studio, 290 Merrimack Street, 2nd floor

Info: www.joniandfriends.org

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register online the day before: www.mhl.org

Info: 978-623-8430

METHUEN: On the Move! (ages 2-5)

Not quite a storytime, not quite a dance party — but the best of both! Bring your active little ones to listen to a story and then dance, hop, spin, and shake off some of that energy!

9:30-10 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Toddler Tales (ages 2-3)

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register online the day before: www.mhl.org

Info: 978-623-8430

NORTH ANDOVER: Rummikub

Wednesdays

A tile-based game for 2 to 4 players, combining elements of the card game Rummy and Mahjong.

12:30-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Discover Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Wednesdays

1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Lessons

Wednesdays

Come learn how to play Bridge. No partner needed.

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Refresher

Wednesdays

Come refine and refresh your skills!

Wednesdays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street.

Info: 978-688-9560 .northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga

Wednesdays

Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.

1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Home Modification Loan Program

Come learn about a state funded loan program providing financing to homeowners for accessibility renovations to keep a household member with a disability or an older adult in their home.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ANDOVER: Bereavement Support Group

Join to support each other and discuss some of the ways the loss of someone significant can affect our lives. Cookies and water will be provided.

2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320

LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle

Wednesdays

Come practice your English with us!

6:30-7:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3606

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club

Held Wednesdays September through May

7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street

Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students

Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com

