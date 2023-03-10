FRIDAY, MARCH 10
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Fridays
Just walk in and sign up!
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: Free; donations are always welcome
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
METHUEN: Books & Bubbles (Ages 0-2)
This language-enrichment program features fun songs and fingerplays, stories, and everyone’s favorite finale: bubbles! No registration is required, and big brothers and sisters can also attend.
9:30-10 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives
Fridays
Experienced and beginner players are welcome.
9:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
LAWRENCE: Wheelchair Drive
March 1-March 30 / Disability Awareness Month
Joni and Friends New England is collecting wheelchairs and other mobility devices for their Wheels for the World program throughout the month of March.
Donations drop off: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lupoli Companies Marketing Studio, 290 Merrimack Street, 2nd floor
Info: www.joniandfriends.org
ANDOVER: Photography Club
Meets on the 2nd Friday of the month
Join this group of photo enthusiasts to discuss and share photography techniques, interests, and experiences.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders
Fridays
Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
LAWRENCE: 52nd Annual Saint Patrick’s Day Luncheon
Come enjoy a traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner with entertainment by the Silver Spears Irish Show and Band.
12 p.m., Lawrence Lodge of Elks, 652 Andover Street
More info: Jack Lahey, 603-560-8192
NORTH ANDOVER: Dominoes and Card Games
Fridays
12:30-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge
Fridays
Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.
1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per session
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
PLAISTOW: Movie Screening
Fridays
Come and bring a friend for a recent movie or an old time favorite. Popcorn will be served.
1 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Elementary Explorers (Grades 1-3)
Fridays
3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
LAWRENCE: Anime Club (Grades 7+)
Meets bi-weekly on Fridays
3:30-4:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3606
HAVERHILL: Bowl a Strike for Kids
Join Family Services at our 15th annual, Disney themed, Bowl a Strike for Kids Fundraiser!
4-10 p.m., Academy Lanes, 725 S. Main Street
Sign up today: http://igfn.us/vf/BowlaStrike
SATURDAY, MARCH 11
DERRY: Crossroads of Parenting and Divorce
For people co-parenting after divorce or separation. Focus is learning how to protect your child’s well-being by keeping them out of the middle, allowing children to love both parents and working on communication.
9 a.m. — 2 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Cost: $80 includes book
Info/register: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
LAWRENCE: Free Citizenship Classes
Saturdays
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register: Email: workforce@glacac.org
METHUEN: Donuts with Dad (Ages 3-8)
Children and their male caregivers (fathers, grandfathers, uncles, mentors) are invited to this tasty storytime — not only to listen to stories and make a craft, but also to enjoy donuts!
10-10:45 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must registerL 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Music, Movement, Mindfulness, Spirituality Workshop
Jewish recording artist and composer Noah Aronson will present the workshop.
12:30 p.m., Temple Emanu-El, 514 Main Street
Must register: https://bit.ly/TE-NoahAronson
Info: 978-373-3861 / www.TempleEmanu-El.org
SUNDAY, MARCH 12
DERRY: Farmers Market
Every Sunday (November through April)
10 a.m. — 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)
Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org
LAWRENCE: White Fund Lecture
Peter F. Stevens will discuss his book, “The Voyage of the Catalpa”.
1 p.m., Lawrence Heritage State Park Visitors Center, 1 Jackson Street
Cost: Free
Info: www.div8aoh.com
HAVERHILL: Movie: The Fabelmans
Young Sammy Fabelman falls in love with movies after his parents take him to see The Greatest Show on Earth. Armed with a camera, Sammy starts to make his films at home, much to the delight of his supportive mother.
2-4:45 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
DERRY: The New Tribes of Israel by Ra’anan de Haas
Ra’anan de Haas is the Jewish Federation of New Hampshire Israeli Shaliach. Ra’anan will present how Israeli society is broken down into tribes. Participants will work together to try and come up with creative solutions to bridge the gap between them.
4-5:30 p.m., Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1 ½ Hood Road
RSVP: Stephen Soreff: 603-895-6120 / soreffs15@aol.com
MONDAY, MARCH 13
PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage and Games
Mondays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: Tai Chi
Mondays
9-9:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $1 donation for local food pantries (per class).
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
LAWRENCE: Wheelchair Drive
March 1-March 30 / Disability Awareness Month
Joni and Friends New England is collecting wheelchairs and other mobility devices for their Wheels for the World program throughout the month of March.
Donations drop off: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lupoli Companies Marketing Studio, 290 Merrimack Street, 2nd floor
Info: www.joniandfriends.org
ATKINSON: Bingo
Mondays
9:45-11:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
A small fee will be required.
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
ATKINSON: Line Dancing
Mondays
9:45-11:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $5 per class
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
ANDOVER: Meet-up Monday (Ages 0-5)
Mondays
Drop in for playtime; registration not required.
10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Ireland Presentation
From St. Patrick and the shamrock to whiskey and Guinness join us for a journey through Ireland.
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
DERRY: Food Pantry
Mondays
11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge
Mondays
Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.
1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per session
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta
Mondays
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga
Mondays
Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.
1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ATKINSON: Kindergarten Club (Ages 5-6)
Mondays
3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
HAVERHILL: Fabulous Fossils (Ages 6-11)
Have you ever wanted to have your very own fossil? Come make one! Together we will make air-dry clay that you can turn into a fossil to take home.
4-5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals
Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community
Mondays
Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com
LAWRENCE: Grief Support: Navigating Mealtime Solo (Virtual)
Learn how to make Chicken Piccata.
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, 360 Merrimack Street, Suite 425
Register/Info: 978-552-4510 / www.careathome.org
HAVERHILL: Getting Started with Gmail
A basic intro to gmail specifically focused on those who do not have a gmail account or have not used one in a long time. We will be going over creating a gmail account and the very basics of sending an email.
6-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Papercrafting and Card Making
A card making and paper crafting class for beginners as well as those with stamping and papercrafting experience.
6-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice
Mondays
7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
METHUEN: Stranger than Fiction Book Group
March’s Book is “Beautiful Country: A Memoir by Qian Julie Wang”.
7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
TUESDAY, MARCH 14
ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness
Tuesdays and Thursdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 per class
Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Fridays
Just walk in and sign up!
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: Free; donations are always welcome
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register online the day before: www.mhl.org
Info: 978-623-8430
LAWRENCE: Wheelchair Drive
March 1-March 30 / Disability Awareness Month
Joni and Friends New England is collecting wheelchairs and other mobility devices for their Wheels for the World program throughout the month of March.
Donations drop off: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lupoli Companies Marketing Studio, 290 Merrimack Street, 2nd floor
Info: www.joniandfriends.org
PLAISTOW: St. Patrick’s Day Celebration
Snacks will be served, drinks, music, 50/50 raffle, and door prizes. Don’t forget to wear green!
9:30-11:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Must register: Joyce: 603-382-9276
HAVERHILL: Classic Matinees
Come watch “12 Angry Men” (1957) starring Henry Fonda and Lee J. Cobb.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders
Tuesdays
Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Combo Exercise Class
Tuesdays
Equal parts Pilates / Yoga / Strength training
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Toddler Tales (ages 2-3)
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register online the day before: www.mhl.org
Info: 978-623-8430
ATKINSON: Bitty Books Storytime (Ages 3-6)
Tuesdays
10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
NORTH ANDOVER: Bingo
Tuesdays
Donuts, coffee and tea will be available.
12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per card
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives
Tuesdays
Experienced and beginner players are welcome.
1-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles, Bingo
Tuesdays
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Beginning Acrylic Art Class
Tuesdays, March 14 – April 4
Learn some of the basics of acrylic painting such as, methods of application and blending colors.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $25
For a list of materials required: 978-623-8320
PLAISTOW: A Celtic Celebration Concert
An interactive concert; questions and input from the audience are encouraged and become part of the event. The show’s title, “A Softer Side of Celtic” combines the music, stories and a wee bit of history from Scotland, Ireland and England into a program that will keep you on the edge of your seat.
1:30 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Must register: 603-382-5200, ext. 204 / Email: recreation@plaistow.com
LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry
Open every Tuesday
3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street
Info: 978-681-4900www.glcac.org
LAWRENCE: Cub Scouts (Grades 2-5)
Tuesdays
All genders welcome for crafts, hiking, games, cooking, rock climbing, and more!
3:30-4:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3618
GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group
Tuesdays
6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
March 7 to May 30
It’s just for fun – no tournaments, no money involved.
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
There is no charge to play but donations are gratefully accepted.
DERRY: Knitting/Crochet Meet Up
Meets bi-weekly
Come make some new fiber friends. Bring a project and chat with fellow crafters.
6-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: What’s Wrong with my House Plant?
Learn the factors that make for happy houseplants, including light, water, and soil...and how to provide them. Common houseplant pests and diseases are also on the agenda, as well as how to treat them.
6:30-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: Online Safety Presentation
Learn about protecting yourself while accessing the internet on your devices as well as details about phishing, general protection from scams, and identity theft.
6:30-8 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Garden Club Presentation
North Andover Garden Club is pleased to host Rebecca Warner for the horticultural program “Thinking Globally, Acting in Your Own Yard”
7 p.m., First-Calvary Baptist Church, 585 Massachusetts Ave
Register: www.signupgenius.com/go/9040a44aca922a0fd0-thinking#
Info: www.northandovergardenclub.com
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15
ATKINSON: Foot Clinic
3rd Wednesday of each month
By appointment, Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $25 per visit
For appointment: 603-580-6668
PLAISTOW: Cards & Board Games
Wednesdays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics
Wednesdays
9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390
HAVERHILL: Comedy Masque
Wednesdays
Interested senior citizen singers are welcome to join. The group performs at local nursing homes throughout the year.
9-11 a.m., Haverhill Council on Aging, 10 Welcome Street
Info: Delores: 978-556-9391 or Paula 978-374-2390
LAWRENCE: Wheelchair Drive
March 1-March 30 / Disability Awareness Month
Joni and Friends New England is collecting wheelchairs and other mobility devices for their Wheels for the World program throughout the month of March.
Donations drop off: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lupoli Companies Marketing Studio, 290 Merrimack Street, 2nd floor
Info: www.joniandfriends.org
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register online the day before: www.mhl.org
Info: 978-623-8430
METHUEN: On the Move! (ages 2-5)
Not quite a storytime, not quite a dance party — but the best of both! Bring your active little ones to listen to a story and then dance, hop, spin, and shake off some of that energy!
9:30-10 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Toddler Tales (ages 2-3)
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register online the day before: www.mhl.org
Info: 978-623-8430
NORTH ANDOVER: Rummikub
Wednesdays
A tile-based game for 2 to 4 players, combining elements of the card game Rummy and Mahjong.
12:30-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ATKINSON: Discover Storytime (Ages 3-6)
Wednesdays
1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Lessons
Wednesdays
Come learn how to play Bridge. No partner needed.
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Refresher
Wednesdays
Come refine and refresh your skills!
Wednesdays
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street.
Info: 978-688-9560 .northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga
Wednesdays
Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.
1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Home Modification Loan Program
Come learn about a state funded loan program providing financing to homeowners for accessibility renovations to keep a household member with a disability or an older adult in their home.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: Bereavement Support Group
Join to support each other and discuss some of the ways the loss of someone significant can affect our lives. Cookies and water will be provided.
2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320
LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle
Wednesdays
Come practice your English with us!
6:30-7:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3606
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club
Held Wednesdays September through May
7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street
Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students
Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.