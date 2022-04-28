Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.
THURSDAY, APRIL 28
NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: Woodcarving: 9 a.m., Zumba: 10 a.m., Gentle Movement: 11 a.m., Card Games – Canasta: 1 p.m., Mahjong for Beginners and Players: 1:30 p.m.
Location: Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Details: www.northandoverma.gov
ATKINSON: Community Knitters
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Avenue, Atkinson
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
HAVERHILL: Pre-K Storytimers (ages 3-5)
10-10:45 a.m., Auditorium, Haverhill Public Library
ATKINSON: Sensory Storytime (Ages 2-3)
10:30-11 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Avenue, Atkinson
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ANDOVER: Friends’ Spring Book Sale
1-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons (Teens)
3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: www.mhl.org
PLAISTOW: Sing and Dance with Mr. Aaron (All ages)
4-5 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Details: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Social Injustice for Kids (Grades 1-5)
4-5 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Avenue
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
PLAISTOW: Mother’s Day Cards (Ages 9+)
5:30-6:45 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Details: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Grease Interactive Movie Night (Ages 10+)
6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
GROVELAND: Meet the Candidates Night
Hosted by the League of Women Voters
6:30 p.m., Town Hall, 183 Main Street
Info: www.grovelandma.com/home/news/2022-meet-candidates-night
HAVERHILL: Thursday Evening Book Club
6:30-8:30 p.m., Milhendler Room, Haverhill Public Library
For details: 978-837-5146 / jnichols@haverhillpl.org
FRIDAY, APRIL 29
NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: 45’s Card Club: 9:30 a.m., Cuddles: 9:30 a.m., Quilting Bee: 10 a.m., Bone Builders: 10 a.m., Friday Bridge Players: 1 p.m., Fun Friday Games: 1 p.m.
Location: Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Details: www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Friends’ Spring Book Sale
9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Sociable Seniors Book Group
10 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: Tracy at 978-686-4080 ext. 19 / tpekarski@nevinslibrary.org
ATKINSON: Let’s Play Mah Jongg
1-4:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Avenue
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. for Teens
3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Spring BloomFest (After Hours)
6-8 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Details: www.thetrustees.org/event/74378
ANDOVER: Senior Recital featuring Somin Virmani, Organ
7-8 p.m., Cochran Chapel, Phillips Academy, 180 Main Street
Info: 978-749-4000 / www.andover.edu/events
ANDOVER: SNL Co-Ed Flag Football (Grades K-8)
7 Fridays, April 29 through June 10, Rec Park Softball Field
Must register: Grades K and 1, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Grades 2 and 3; 5:30-6:30 p.m., Grades 4 and 5: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Grades 6-8, 7:30-8:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, APRIL 30
STATEWIDE: Drug Take Back Day
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., various locations
Disposal locations: www.dea.gov/takebackday
SANDOWN: Kids Fishing Derby (Ages 2-15)
7:30-10 a.m., Sal’s Pond, 45 Main Street
$3 per child ($10 family max)
Register online: www.sandown.us/conservation-commission/pages/fishing-derby
ANDOVER: Friends’ Spring Book Sale
9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Foster Care & Adoption Seminar
Fostering Hope Merrimack Valley
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., West Church, 767 Broadway, Haverhill
Register: https://allevents.in/haverhill/foster-care-and-adoption-seminar/10000275269186547
HAVERHILL: Walk for Youth
Walkers depart at 10 a.m. from The Boys and Girls Club, 55 Emerson Street
Info: 978-374-6171 / www.haverhillbgc.org
LAWRENCE: ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’ Family Matinee Movie
Free admission, door prizes, popcorn and refreshments available
1 p.m., Lawrence Heritage State Park Visitor Center, 1 Jackson Street
Info: 978-794-1655
NORTH ANDOVER: ‘Turn to Nature’: Joseph Everett Chandler’s Colonial Revival Transformation of Stevens-Coolidge Place
2-3 p.m., , 153 Chickering Road
Details: www.thetrustees.org/event/73891
NORTH ANDOVER: Spring BloomFest (After Hours)
6-8 p.m., , 153 Chickering Road
Details: www.thetrustees.org/event/74378
SUNDAY, MAY 1
ANDOVER: Step Up for Colleen 5K
8:45 a.m. – 12 p.m., Central Park, 36 Bartlett Street
Details: www.runsignup.com/Race/MA/Andover/stepupforcolleen
ANDOVER: Andover Crafts in the Park
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Park at Andover Town Offices, 36 Bartlett Street
Info: www.andoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Spring BloomFest (through May 15)
10 a.m. – 6 p.m., , 153 Chickering Road
Cost: Member Adult, $12/Member Child, $3/Non-Member Adult, $20/Non-member Child, $5
Register: www.thetrustees.org/event/74360/
ANDOVER: Friends’ Book Sale Bag Day Sale
1-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: www.mhl.org
LAWRENCE: Book Launch Party – ‘Crow Funeral’
1-4 p.m., Spicket River Brewery, 56 Island Street
Details: www.katehansonfoster.com
ANDOVER: Community Trust 30th Birthday Celebration
3-5 p.m., Stott Circle (off of Lupine Road)
Details: info@andoverclt.org
