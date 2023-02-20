TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21
ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast
Enjoy pancakes, sausages, home fries, orange juice & coffee.
8:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness
Tuesdays and Thursdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 per class
Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com
METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic
Tuesdays
This is a free service, but donations are always welcome.
9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Ceramics
Tuesdays
9-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Line Dancing with Val
Tuesdays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Knitting and Crocheting
Tuesdays
Open to all. Individuals should bring their own projects. Yarn and knitting/crochet needles are available.
9:30-11:30 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (ages 2-5)
Get your curious little ones out in nature with this guided play group.
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: Member Adult: Free; Member Child: $5; Non-member Adult: Free; Non-member Child: $10
Must register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee
“The Postman Always Rings Twice” (1946) starring Lana Turner and John Garfield.
10 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: AgeSpan Mobil Market
Held every 3rd Tuesday
Fresh food and nonperishable grocery items are available at no cost to Merrimack Valley residents of all ages.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, 136 Water Street
Info: 978-946-1279 or Email: rortiz@agespan.org
LAWRENCE: Story Time (English)
Come hear the best-selling book “Hair Love” in English.
10 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Must register: 978-620-3618
Info: www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Women’s City Club of Haverhill Mardi Gras Celebration
Nick Novello of Nunan’s Florist and Greenhouses will show members how to put together wreathes of the season. Members and guests will then have a chance to win a wreath in a raffle. Tickets are $1 for one, 6 for $5 or 13 for $10. Members are encouraged to wear Mardi Gras style masks and enjoy special themed refreshments.
12:30 p.m., Advent Christian Church, lower level, 160 Carleton Street
Guests are asked to pay a $4 donation
Info: Email: pfarfaras@aol.com
METHUEN: Ceramics
Tuesdays
12:30-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Bingo
Tuesdays
Donuts, coffee and tea will be available.
12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per card
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
HAVERHILL: Heroes of the Underground Railroad
A children’s play suggested for kids in kindergarten through grade 5. Among the historical figures featured are Harriet Tubman, Henry “Box” Brown, Frederick Douglass, Levi Coffin and John Parker.
1 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: Dominoes & Scrabble
Tuesdays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives
Tuesdays
Experienced and beginner players are welcome.
1-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Ping Pong Tournament
Join in on a intergenerational ping pong tournament (teams and singles).
2-4 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: Free for Seniors. Prizes for winners!
Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry
Open every Tuesday
3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street
Info: 978-681-4900 / www.glcac.org
HAVERHILL: Teen Ani-Manga Club (Grades 6-12)
Do you love anime and/or manga? Then this club’s for you! Discuss your faves with other fans and participate in an activity — could be a craft, game, or something else!
4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: Teen Movie Club (Ages 13-18)
If you love movies, this is the club for you! Come to watch and talk about movies. Club members will get to choose the movie during the meeting.
4-6 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Please register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group
Tuesdays
6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
HAMPSTEAD: Women’s Circle
Join for an evening of connections. Library Assistant Sue leads discussions and activities in this safe and supportive space.
6:30 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Please register: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org
METHUEN: Family Storytime: Parades (Ages 3-8)
6:30-7:15 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
DANVILLE: Meet the Candidates Night
This is your chance to listen to the candidates, ask questions, and make an informed voting decision.
7 p.m., Danville Community Center, 169 Main Street
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 22
METHUEN: Balance, Bones & Brain with Brian
Wednesdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics
Wednesdays
9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390
METHUEN: Quilting
Wednesdays
9-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Balance, Bones & Brain with Brian
Wednesdays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Painting
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
ATKINSON: Curious Kids
Wednesdays
Toddlers and preschool children are welcome with their caregivers and siblings.
10:15-11:45 a.m., Kimball Public Library, Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
METHUEN: Zumba
Wednesdays
10:30-11:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
HAVERHILL: Smash Bros Ultimate Tournament with OneUp Games
OneUp Games will be on site hosting a Super Smash Bros Ultimate tournament on Nintendo Switch! Come battle other players and see if you have what it takes to win it all!
11 a.m. — 2:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Please register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
SALEM: Lunchtime Knitters
Wednesdays
Join for great conversation while knitting and crocheting. New faces always welcome.
11:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: Laura Stevens at 603-898-7064 / kelleylibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Rummikub
Wednesdays
A tile-based game for 2 to 4 players, combining elements of the card game rummy and
Mahjong.
12:30-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
METHUEN: LEGO Block Party (Ages 8-12)
Bring your imagination and use the library’s LEGOs to make fun creations!
1-2 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Lessons
Wednesdays
Come learn how to play Bridge. No partner needed.
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Refresher
Wednesdays
Come refine and refresh your skills!
Wednesdays
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Aging & Driving
Learn the effects of driving as we age and what warning signs to look out for.
2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
DERRY: Movie Screening
Come watch a screening of Jordan Peele’s “NOPE”.
5:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
LAWRENCE: Movie Night
Screening “Judas and the Black Messiah”.
5:30-6:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3606 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
PELHAM: Community Forum Event
Come help create Pelham’s Master Plan for the next decade. An online version of the community forum event will be open to the public for one month following the in-person forum. Please visit the project website to participate online!
6-8 p.m., Sherburne Hall in Town Hall, 6 Village Green
Learn more: https://resilience.mysocialpinpoint.com/pelham-master-plan/home
Info: 603-508-3084 / email jbeauregard@pelhamweb.com
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club
Attention wordsmiths! Join for a fun night of Scrabble. All competition levels are welcome.
6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club
Held Wednesdays September through May
7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street
Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students
Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23
ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness
Tuesdays and Thursdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 per class
Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com
METHUEN: Gentle Yoga with Pat
Thursdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
DANVILLE: Grief Support Group
Thursdays
9-10:30 a.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street
Info: Email: DavidLHammer@hotmail.com
HAMPSTEAD: Senior Coffee Social
Every 4th Thursday of the month
Come join us for coffee, bagels, pastry, and great company!
9-11:30 a.m., Town Meetinghouse, Emerson Ave
Info: Jaye Dimando: 603-329-5422 / Jdimando@gmail.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Woodcarving
Thursdays
A great social group welcoming beginners through advanced skills.
9-11:45 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
GROVELAND: Kinder Kick Start (Ages 3+)
Thursdays
9:15 a.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
HAMPSTEAD: Toddler Talk and Play (Ages 0-2)
This program provides opportunities for social and play-based learning.
9:30 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Must register: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org
METHUEN: Aeroflex & Weights with Pat
Thursdays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Japanese Bunka
Thursdays
9:30-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
HAVERHILL: Italian Class
Thursdays
10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916
LAWRENCE: Story Time (Spanish)
Come hear the best-selling book “Hair Love” in Spanish.
10 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Must register: 978-620-3618
Info: www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
METHUEN: Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic (Ages 6 months and up)
10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ATKINSON: Yoga
Thursdays
10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $10 per class
Info: Mary Krikorian: 978-837-1738
METHUEN: Chill Out with a Sundae Friends’ Fundraiser
You can make your own Sundae for just $5! All the money raised goes to the Friends of the Library.
12-4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Mahjong
Thursdays
A game of Chinese origin usually played by 4 persons with 144 domino-like pieces or tiles marked in suits, counters, and dice, the object being to build a winning combination of pieces.
12:30-2:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
METHUEN: Bridge Group
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Happy Hearts Chorus
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Whist
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
HAVERHILL: Wire Sculpture Trees (Teens)
Join artist Ryan Kelley to make a one-of-a-kind wire tree sculpture! Participants are asked to bring their own rock to act as a base for the tree.
2-4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Registration required: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ATKINSON: Television: The Art & Ethics of Manipulation
John Gfroerer explores the power of television as a communication medium and the ethical implications of manipulating the viewer by means of the choices made behind the camera through the final editing process.
6-7:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
METHUEN: Oscar Movie Series
“The Banshees of Inisherin”
6-8 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Thursday Evening Book Club
6:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Movie Screening: ‘Glory’
“Glory” is the heart-stopping story of the first black regiment to fight for the North in the Civil War, the Massachusetts 54th Regiment.
6:30 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave
Register at www.eventbrite.com by searching for #blackhistorymonth2023
DERRY: How Israeli PBS Changed Israeli Public TV
Learn about the history of Israeli public broadcasting and its eventual downfall, rebirth, and effect on other networks.
7 p.m., Etz Hayim, 1 ½ Hood Road, Derry
Cost: No charge, but donations are encouraged.
Info: 603-895-6120 / Email: soreffs15@aol.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)
Meets on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of the month
7-9 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info/link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24
METHUEN: SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Everyone)
Fridays
Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Call for appointment: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Yoga with Joan
Fridays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Massage Therapy
Held on the 2nd and 4th Friday of each month
Open to all Merrimack Valley Seniors at special low rates.
9 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $10 for 15-minute session or $20 for a 30-minute session
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
HAMPSTEAD: Bagels and BINGO
Play BINGO, win a prize, and enjoy delicious bagels, coffee and tea. This fun social event is free and open to the public.
9:30 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org
METHUEN: Yoga with Joan
Fridays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives
Fridays
Experienced and beginner players are welcome.
9:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
METHUEN: Sociable Seniors
This is not your average book group! Everyone enjoys reading, but you read what you choose! Then share your thoughts with the group. We also talk about any activities, trips, concerts, etc. that we have taken part in or planning to do. This is an active and fun group of Senior Citizens. Guaranteed laughs at every meeting!
10-11:30 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Cuddles
Fridays
Trace, cut, sew, stuff, dress, and paint these wonderful dolls. Dolls are sent to local hospitals, homeless shelters, nursing homes, our troops overseas and to children in other countries.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Sew What Fridays
Fridays
Simple repairs and alterations modestly priced for North Andover Seniors only. 10-11:30 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Dominoes and Card Games
Fridays
12:30-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Mend-It Shop
Need a clothing article fixed?
1-3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: Button fixed: $2 donation; Hemming: $5 donation
Other services available upon consultation.
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge
Fridays
Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.
1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per session
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Phillips Academy: Concert
Concert of Choral Music. Free and open to the public.
7 p.m., Phillips Academy, Cochran Chapel
Info: Email: jmcormack@andover.edu
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25
DERRY: Red Cross Blood Drive
10 a.m. — 3 p.m., by appointment, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register: 1-800-733-2767 / www.redcrossblood.org (Search Derry Public Library)
HAMPSTEAD: Busy Builders (Ages 3-6)
Come play, build, and create with new items. You’ll find ideas for play available to try with your children, or let them self-direct their explorations.
10 a.m. — 1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Join your neighbors, and future friends in supporting local farmers and producers.
10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Groundwork Lawrence, 50 Island Street, entrance B
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org
METHUEN: Donuts with Dad: Snow (Ages 3-8)
10-10:45 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
KINGSTON: Ham & Bean Supper
4-6 p.m., Masonic Building, 8 Church Street
Cost: $10 for adults, $7 for children
METHUEN: 141st George Washington Birthday Dinner
Buffet style with roasted turkey breast, baked ham and baked haddock, and many sides.
4-6:30 p.m., First Church Congregational , 26 Pleasant Street
Cost: $22 for adults (at the door); $8 for children 6-12; under age 6 are free
Info/tickets: 978-687-1240 and at the church office
