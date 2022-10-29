MONDAY, OCTOBER 31

HAPPPY HALLOWEEN!

NORTH ANDOVER: Flu Clinic (Ages 19+)

Including high dose for age 65+

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Please register: https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/northandover

More info: 978-688-9543

ANDOVER: Costume Party

Show off your favorite costume and have some fun outside at the library!

10-11 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Candy Tasting (Teens)

Teens, celebrate the end of October’s Candy Competition Bracket by enjoying some of the winning candy!

3:30-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

PELHAM: Trick or Treat

5-8 p.m., town-wide

Info: www.pelhamweb.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Trick or Treat

5:30-7:30 p.m., town wide

Info: www.northandoverma.news

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1

KINGSTON: GriefShare

Held on Tuesdays through November 29

Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.

9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street

Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)

Tuesdays

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $10 for child, free for adult

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee

Tuesdays

Come watch “The Maltese Falcoln” (1941) starring Humphrey Bogart and Mary Astor.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: Memory Café (Virtual)

A welcoming, judgment free zone for individuals with Alzheimer’s or other form of dementia, or other brain disorders.

1st Tuesday of the month

11 a.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Lynn Brennan, 978-946-1368 / lbrennon@agespan.org

HAMPSTEAD: Nonfiction Book Club

Currently discussing “The Monster of Florence” by Douglas Preston with Mario Spezi

1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org

METHUEN: Mah Jongg

Meets on the 1st Tuesday of the month

Not sure how to play? Maybe it has been awhile? Don’t worry! This is a friendly game, and we’ll do out best to match up people with similar skill levels.

1-3 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

HAMPSTEAD: International Dinner To-Go

Menu includes French Canadian Toutière Meat Pie, Armenian Pakhlava, Irish Stew and Soda Bread, German Sauerbraten, Jewish matzo ball chicken soup, and much more.

Pickup: 4-6:30 p.m., St. Christopher’s, East Road

Cost: $20 for a plate of four items of your choosing. You can add more items for $5 each.

To order: 603-329-4674 / www.stchristophersnh.org. Must order by Tues., October 25.

HAVERHILL: Teen Crafternoon (Ages 6-12)

Today is the start of Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead! Celebrate and learn more about the holiday by making a skull mask!

4-5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Please register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Grief Support for Children (Ages 6-15)

4:15-5:30 p.m., High Pointe House, 360 North Ave

Must register: 978-552-4510 / www.merrimackvalleyhospice.org

HAMPSTEAD: NH’s Adult Protection Law Presentation

How to make a protective report, how the protective investigation process works, and what protective services are and more.

4:30 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org

HAVERHILL: The Digital SAT: What You Need To Know (Virtual)

Learn about what’s changing, or not, on the SAT® , and what a digital SAT® means for you!

5-6 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)

For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss

1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month

5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org

DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)

Finding your Civil War Ancestors.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Knitting/Crochet Meet Up

Don’t miss their 1st meeting! Bring a project to work on, or help knit/crochet hats, mittens, and scarves for children in the community.

6-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

Tuesdays through November 29

No charge; donations greatly appreciated

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

DERRY: Popular History Book Group (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org

HAVERHILL: Understanding Your Cat

Meet Dr. Rachel Geller, certified cat behaviorist, and she will answer all of these questions and more. Bring those cat behavior questions!

6:30-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)

Tuesdays

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street

Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org

ANDOVER: Floral Design Program

Designer Keelia Otten will demonstrate flower arranging, creating a half dozen floral designs that will be raffled off at the end of the program.

7 p.m., South Church, 41 Central Street

Cost: $10 donation is requested

Info: www.heliosfloral.com

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2

DERRY: NH Humanities, The Founding Fathers: What Were They Thinking?

Richard Hess examines the ‘founders’, the problems they faced, and the solutions they fashioned into the

Constitution. Hosted by Amoskeag Mills Questers.

Free and open to the public.

10 a.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway

Info: 603-434-8673

GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group

Do you speak Italian or would like to? This group is entering its 5th year together. Members speak Italian at various levels/no judgement. The more the merrier!

3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

DERRY: Helping Children Manage Their Emotions (Ages 3-12)

Learn strategies to help you and your child handle strong feelings.

6-8 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register: Beth, 603-437-8477, ext. 124

Info: www.urteachers.org

DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)

Wednesdays

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org

DERRY: Skiing in New Hampshire

Skiing is big in NH, but have you ever wondered how it all began? Professor E. John B. Allen digs through the history, from the Dartmouth Outing Club to the Cannon Mountain Tramway- and of course, a whole lot of snow.

6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle

Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle

Every Wednesday

6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com

More info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club

Meets every other Wednesday

All competition levels are welcome.

6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Going to Extremes: Travel Adventures (Virtual)

Join journalist Peter Mandel for a discussion of some of his most extreme travel experiences.

7 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Group

1st Wednesday of the month

This month’s selection is We are Market Basket: The Story of the Unlikely Grassroots Movement That Saved a Beloved Business by Daniel Korshun.

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Cookbook Club

1st Wednesday of the month

Currently discussing “As Cooked On TikTok” by Emily Stephenson. Everyone is encouraged to bring a dish from the book to share and we will eat as we discuss this month’s book.

7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club

No strings attached, no skills required. Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.

10 a.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

GROVELAND: REAL ID Program

Seniors who are interested in attending should bring identification documents to the event including proof of date of birth, proof of social security number, and proof of a Massachusetts residency.

10 a.m., Public Safety Room, Groveland Fire Station, 181 Main Street

Info: https://grovelandma.com/news

HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Self Direction Networking Group (Virtual)

Meets on the first Thursday of each month

12-1 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Monthly Movie Screening

“Dog”

1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Riverfront Walk

A free educational walk along the river through the downtown area and across the river to Bradford and learn about the natural and human history of the waterway and the challenges and opportunities facing the watershed today.

3-4:30 p.m., meets at Washington Square Transit Center

Registration required: 978-655-4742 / www.merrimack.org

DERRY: New Hampshire on Skis

Skiing is big in NH, but have you ever wondered how it all began? Professor E. John B. Allen digs through the history.

6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

