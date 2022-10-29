MONDAY, OCTOBER 31
HAPPPY HALLOWEEN!
NORTH ANDOVER: Flu Clinic (Ages 19+)
Including high dose for age 65+
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Please register: https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/northandover
More info: 978-688-9543
ANDOVER: Costume Party
Show off your favorite costume and have some fun outside at the library!
10-11 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Candy Tasting (Teens)
Teens, celebrate the end of October’s Candy Competition Bracket by enjoying some of the winning candy!
3:30-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
PELHAM: Trick or Treat
5-8 p.m., town-wide
Info: www.pelhamweb.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Trick or Treat
5:30-7:30 p.m., town wide
Info: www.northandoverma.news
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1
KINGSTON: GriefShare
Held on Tuesdays through November 29
Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.
9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street
Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)
Tuesdays
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $10 for child, free for adult
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee
Tuesdays
Come watch “The Maltese Falcoln” (1941) starring Humphrey Bogart and Mary Astor.
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: Memory Café (Virtual)
A welcoming, judgment free zone for individuals with Alzheimer’s or other form of dementia, or other brain disorders.
1st Tuesday of the month
11 a.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Lynn Brennan, 978-946-1368 / lbrennon@agespan.org
HAMPSTEAD: Nonfiction Book Club
Currently discussing “The Monster of Florence” by Douglas Preston with Mario Spezi
1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org
METHUEN: Mah Jongg
Meets on the 1st Tuesday of the month
Not sure how to play? Maybe it has been awhile? Don’t worry! This is a friendly game, and we’ll do out best to match up people with similar skill levels.
1-3 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
HAMPSTEAD: International Dinner To-Go
Menu includes French Canadian Toutière Meat Pie, Armenian Pakhlava, Irish Stew and Soda Bread, German Sauerbraten, Jewish matzo ball chicken soup, and much more.
Pickup: 4-6:30 p.m., St. Christopher’s, East Road
Cost: $20 for a plate of four items of your choosing. You can add more items for $5 each.
To order: 603-329-4674 / www.stchristophersnh.org. Must order by Tues., October 25.
HAVERHILL: Teen Crafternoon (Ages 6-12)
Today is the start of Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead! Celebrate and learn more about the holiday by making a skull mask!
4-5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Please register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Grief Support for Children (Ages 6-15)
4:15-5:30 p.m., High Pointe House, 360 North Ave
Must register: 978-552-4510 / www.merrimackvalleyhospice.org
HAMPSTEAD: NH’s Adult Protection Law Presentation
How to make a protective report, how the protective investigation process works, and what protective services are and more.
4:30 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org
HAVERHILL: The Digital SAT: What You Need To Know (Virtual)
Learn about what’s changing, or not, on the SAT® , and what a digital SAT® means for you!
5-6 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)
For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss
1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org
DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)
Finding your Civil War Ancestors.
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Knitting/Crochet Meet Up
Don’t miss their 1st meeting! Bring a project to work on, or help knit/crochet hats, mittens, and scarves for children in the community.
6-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
Tuesdays through November 29
No charge; donations greatly appreciated
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
DERRY: Popular History Book Group (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org
HAVERHILL: Understanding Your Cat
Meet Dr. Rachel Geller, certified cat behaviorist, and she will answer all of these questions and more. Bring those cat behavior questions!
6:30-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)
Tuesdays
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street
Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org
ANDOVER: Floral Design Program
Designer Keelia Otten will demonstrate flower arranging, creating a half dozen floral designs that will be raffled off at the end of the program.
7 p.m., South Church, 41 Central Street
Cost: $10 donation is requested
Info: www.heliosfloral.com
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2
DERRY: NH Humanities, The Founding Fathers: What Were They Thinking?
Richard Hess examines the ‘founders’, the problems they faced, and the solutions they fashioned into the
Constitution. Hosted by Amoskeag Mills Questers.
Free and open to the public.
10 a.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway
Info: 603-434-8673
GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group
Do you speak Italian or would like to? This group is entering its 5th year together. Members speak Italian at various levels/no judgement. The more the merrier!
3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
DERRY: Helping Children Manage Their Emotions (Ages 3-12)
Learn strategies to help you and your child handle strong feelings.
6-8 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register: Beth, 603-437-8477, ext. 124
Info: www.urteachers.org
DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)
Wednesdays
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org
DERRY: Skiing in New Hampshire
Skiing is big in NH, but have you ever wondered how it all began? Professor E. John B. Allen digs through the history, from the Dartmouth Outing Club to the Cannon Mountain Tramway- and of course, a whole lot of snow.
6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle
Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle
Every Wednesday
6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com
More info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club
Meets every other Wednesday
All competition levels are welcome.
6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Going to Extremes: Travel Adventures (Virtual)
Join journalist Peter Mandel for a discussion of some of his most extreme travel experiences.
7 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Group
1st Wednesday of the month
This month’s selection is We are Market Basket: The Story of the Unlikely Grassroots Movement That Saved a Beloved Business by Daniel Korshun.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Cookbook Club
1st Wednesday of the month
Currently discussing “As Cooked On TikTok” by Emily Stephenson. Everyone is encouraged to bring a dish from the book to share and we will eat as we discuss this month’s book.
7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club
No strings attached, no skills required. Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.
10 a.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
GROVELAND: REAL ID Program
Seniors who are interested in attending should bring identification documents to the event including proof of date of birth, proof of social security number, and proof of a Massachusetts residency.
10 a.m., Public Safety Room, Groveland Fire Station, 181 Main Street
Info: https://grovelandma.com/news
HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Self Direction Networking Group (Virtual)
Meets on the first Thursday of each month
12-1 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Monthly Movie Screening
“Dog”
1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Riverfront Walk
A free educational walk along the river through the downtown area and across the river to Bradford and learn about the natural and human history of the waterway and the challenges and opportunities facing the watershed today.
3-4:30 p.m., meets at Washington Square Transit Center
Registration required: 978-655-4742 / www.merrimack.org
DERRY: New Hampshire on Skis
Skiing is big in NH, but have you ever wondered how it all began? Professor E. John B. Allen digs through the history.
6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
