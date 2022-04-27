Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27

SALEM: Craft Fair

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Ingram Senior Center, 1 Sally Sweets Way

NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: News and Views: 10 a.m., Games – Rummikub: 12:30 p.m., Bridge Refresher Club: 1 p.m., Chair Yoga: 1 p.m.

Location: Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Details: www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Morning Book Group

10:15-11:30 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Avenue

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Needle Crafters

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Avenue

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

PLAISTOW: Games Galore (Ages 5+)

1-2 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Details: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com

PLAISTOW: Dungeons and Dragons (Grades 8-12+)

2:30-5 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Details: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com

PLAISTOW: Harry Potter Trivia and Craft (Ages 8+)

3-4 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Details: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com

ANDOVER: Student Recital

2-3 p.m., Cochran Chapel, Phillips Academy, 180 Main Street

Info: 978-749-4000 / www.andover.edu/events

THURSDAY, APRIL 28

NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: Woodcarving: 9 a.m., Zumba: 10 a.m., Gentle Movement: 11 a.m., Card Games – Canasta: 1 p.m., Mahjong for Beginners and Players: 1:30 p.m.

Location: Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Details: www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Community Knitters

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Avenue, Atkinson

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

HAVERHILL: Pre-K Storytimers (ages 3-5)

10-10:45 a.m., Auditorium, Haverhill Public Library

ATKINSON: Sensory Storytime (Ages 2-3)

10:30-11 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Avenue, Atkinson

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ANDOVER: Friends’ Spring Book Sale

1-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons (Teens)

3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: www.mhl.org

PLAISTOW: Sing and Dance with Mr. Aaron (All ages)

4-5 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Details: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Social Injustice for Kids (Grades 1-5)

4-5 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Avenue

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

PLAISTOW: Mother’s Day Cards (Ages 9+)

5:30-6:45 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Details: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Grease Interactive Movie Night (Ages 10+)

6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

GROVELAND: Meet the Candidates Night

Hosted by the League of Women Voters

6:30 p.m., Town Hall, 183 Main Street

Info: www.grovelandma.com/home/news/2022-meet-candidates-night

HAVERHILL: Thursday Evening Book Club

6:30-8:30 p.m., Milhendler Room, Haverhill Public Library

For details: 978-837-5146 / jnichols@haverhillpl.org

FRIDAY, APRIL 29

NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: 45’s Card Club: 9:30 a.m., Cuddles: 9:30 a.m., Quilting Bee: 10 a.m., Bone Builders: 10 a.m., Friday Bridge Players: 1 p.m., Fun Friday Games: 1 p.m.

Location: Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Details: www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Friends’ Spring Book Sale

9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Sociable Seniors Book Group

10 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: Tracy at 978-686-4080 ext. 19 / tpekarski@nevinslibrary.org

ATKINSON: Let’s Play Mah Jongg

1-4:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Avenue

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. for Teens

3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Spring BloomFest (After Hours)

6-8 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Details: www.thetrustees.org/event/74378

ANDOVER: Senior Recital featuring Somin Virmani, Organ

7-8 p.m., Cochran Chapel, Phillips Academy, 180 Main Street

Info: 978-749-4000 / www.andover.edu/events

ANDOVER: SNL Co-Ed Flag Football (Grades K-8)

7 Fridays, April 29 through June 10, Rec Park Softball Field

Must register: Grades K and 1, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Grades 2 and 3; 5:30-6:30 p.m., Grades 4 and 5: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Grades 6-8, 7:30-8:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

STATEWIDE: Drug Take Back Day

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., various locations

Disposal locations: www.dea.gov/takebackday

SANDOWN: Kids Fishing Derby (Ages 2-15)

7:30-10 a.m., Sal’s Pond, 45 Main Street

$3 per child ($10 family max)

Register online: www.sandown.us/conservation-commission/pages/fishing-derby

ANDOVER: Friends’ Spring Book Sale

9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Foster Care & Adoption Seminar

Fostering Hope Merrimack Valley

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., West Church, 767 Broadway, Haverhill

Register: https://allevents.in/haverhill/foster-care-and-adoption-seminar/10000275269186547

HAVERHILL: Walk for Youth

Walkers depart at 10 a.m. from The Boys and Girls Club, 55 Emerson Street

Info: 978-374-6171 / www.haverhillbgc.org

LAWRENCE: ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’ Family Matinee Movie

Free admission, door prizes, popcorn and refreshments available

1 p.m., Lawrence Heritage State Park Visitor Center, 1 Jackson Street

Info: 978-794-1655

NORTH ANDOVER: ‘Turn to Nature’: Joseph Everett Chandler’s Colonial Revival Transformation of Stevens-Coolidge Place

2-3 p.m., , 153 Chickering Road

Details: www.thetrustees.org/event/73891

NORTH ANDOVER: Spring BloomFest (After Hours)

6-8 p.m., , 153 Chickering Road

Details: www.thetrustees.org/event/74378

SUNDAY, MAY 1

ANDOVER: Step Up for Colleen 5K

8:45 a.m. – 12 p.m., Central Park, 36 Bartlett Street

Details: www.runsignup.com/Race/MA/Andover/stepupforcolleen

ANDOVER: Andover Crafts in the Park

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Park at Andover Town Offices, 36 Bartlett Street

Info: www.andoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Spring BloomFest (through May 15)

10 a.m. – 6 p.m., , 153 Chickering Road

Cost: Member Adult, $12/Member Child, $3/Non-Member Adult, $20/Non-member Child, $5

Register: www.thetrustees.org/event/74360/

ANDOVER: Friends’ Book Sale Bag Day Sale

1-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: www.mhl.org

LAWRENCE: Book Launch Party – ‘Crow Funeral’

1-4 p.m., Spicket River Brewery, 56 Island Street

Details: www.katehansonfoster.com

ANDOVER: Community Trust 30th Birthday Celebration

3-5 p.m., Stott Circle (off of Lupine Road)

Details: info@andoverclt.org

