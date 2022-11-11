SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12
ATKINSON: ‘Scouting for Food’ Drive
Non-perishable food items are being collected to benefit the food pantries at St. Luke the Evangelist and St. Anne churches.
8-11 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
NORTH ANDOVER: Jack Lynch Memorial Blood Drive
Celebrate life and make a difference at the annual Jack Lynch Memorial Blood Drive.
8 a.m. – 2 p.m., North Andover High School, 430 Osgood Street
Schedule an apt: 1-800-733-2767 / www.redcrossblood.org
LONDONDERRY: Household Hazardous Waste Day
8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Nelson Fields, off Sargent Road (behind Central Fire Station)
Info: Robert Kerry: rkerry@londonderrynh.org / www.londonderrynh.org
HAVERHILL: COVID-19 and Flu Vaccine Clinic
Greater Lawrence Family Health offering COVID-19 vaccines for ages 5+ and flu vaccines for ages 3+.
9 a.m. — 1 p.m., Dr. Albert B. Consentino School, 685 Washington Street
HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop
2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month
Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common
A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated
Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org
GROVELAND: Snowflake Fair
9 a.m. -3 p.m., Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King Street
Info: www.snowflakefair.com
HAMPSTEAD: Meditation Class
Online classes also available on select Wednesday evenings.
9:30-10 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Please register: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
LAWRENCE: Bridge Ministry Member Meeting
Saturdays
Bridge Ministry has had a consistent presence in Lawrence since December 2013, serving the homeless and disadvantaged, including many living on the streets or in shelters. Come find out what you can do to help.
9:30 a.m., Pemberton State Park, 444 N Canal Street
More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/bridge-ministry
HAMPSTEAD: Spinners & Knitters Group
Mostly knitters and spinners who create their own yarn on spinning wheels; however, all needle-workers are welcome to join. This is a place to relax and share your work.
10 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
PLAISTOW: Craft and Vendor Fair
10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276
HAVERHILL: Lunch Hour Live (Virtual)
Join your virtual hosts Kim and Diane! Cook along as they take you step by step through the process of making a delicious home cooked meal.
11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street
Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org
METHUEN: Debbie’s Treasure Chest
Help collect new or gently used coats, hats, mittens, and socks for all ages at this “Warming” event.
11 a.m. – p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway
Info: 978-689-0463 / www.StAndrewsMethuen.org
SALEM: Holiday Psychic & Craft Fair
Come shop for your Holiday presents from over 30+ Vendors & Artisans! Hourly door prizes, Psychic readers, and more! Enjoy this wonderful day with the whole family!
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Derry-Salem Elks #2226, 39 Shadow Lake Road
Info: @cayahealing / cayahealing@gmail.com
LAWRENCE: Mollusk Meditation
Join artist Jemila MacEwan for a meditation that will take you down an alternative evolutionary path. You will be guided to imagine the physical sensations of snails, oysters, and octopuses. The performance activates long dormant parts of our shared DNA, transforming participants into ‘mollusk people,’ initiating the dawn of a new, slimier, biological future.
12 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Info: www.essexartcenter.org
MERRIMAC: Craft Fair
Rain or shine. Free admission.
12-5 p.m., Merrimac Public Library, 86 West Main Street
Info: 978-346-9441 / www.merrimaclibrary.org
SALEM: Town Forest Cleanup
Individuals and organizations are invited to help the Conservation Commission with brush clearing along the trails, litter pick-up, and other maintenance activities.
12-3 p.m., Salem Town Forest, located on Shadow Lake Road, across from Shadow Lake and parking is adjacent to the NH Dept. of Transportation Salt Storage Shed.
Info: www.naturegroupie.org
HAVERHILL: A Conversation with Matthew Carter
Each attendee will receive a free commemorative poster of Carter’s typefaces.
1 p.m., Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave.
Cost: $50 member rate is available for both MoP and APHA-NE members, with a $100 non-member rate for all others
Register: https://museumofprinting.ejoinme.org/mcarter-2022
ANDOVER: Mistral presents: La Vida Breve
Grammy-winning international guitar virtuoso Jason Vieaux returns to the Mistral stage by popular demand to perform with founding artistic director and flutist Julie Scolnik.
4 p.m., West Parish Church, 129 Reservation Road
Cost: $35. Free Student tickets with ID at the door (if available).
Info/tickets: 978-474-6222 / www.mistralmusic.org
LAWRENCE: ‘Mollusk Meditation’
A guided meditation performance created in collaboration with composer and musician Matt Evans.
5-8 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Info: 978-685- 2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE/ANDOVER: Sharing Our Bounty Gala
The Gala features live music, a live and silent auction, and a special story from a Lazarus House Guest who survived a hurricane to come to Lawrence, MA, and who found Lazarus House in her darkest moment. Kate Merrill from WBZ-TV/CBS Boston will host the event, and renowned auctioneer Pat Tully from New York City will be entertaining the audience.
6 p.m., Andover Country Club, 60 Canterbury Street
Cost: $250 per person
Tickets: 978-689-8575 / www.lazarushouse.org/events
GEORGETOWN: ‘Now and Then’
Sometimes what happens after last call just might change your life. One night in 1981, just as Jamie is closing the bar where he works, a desperate last-minute customer offers him and his girlfriend Abby two thousand dollars to sit and have a drink with him. Who wouldn’t take it? As the trio swaps stories and Jamie considers the decisions he faces about his musical career and his future with his girlfriend Abby.
7:30 p.m., Perley School, 51 North Street
Tickets: $14 for adults; $9 seniors and students
Info/tickets: www.gtowntheatre.org
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 13
GEORGETOWN: ‘Now and Then’
Sometimes what happens after last call just might change your life. One night in 1981, just as Jamie is closing the bar where he works, a desperate last-minute customer offers him and his girlfriend Abby two thousand dollars to sit and have a drink with him. Who wouldn’t take it? As the trio swaps stories and Jamie considers the decisions he faces about his musical career and his future with his girlfriend Abby.
2 p.m., Perley School, 51 North Street
Tickets: $14 for adults; $9 seniors and students
Info/tickets: www.gtowntheatre.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Solar 101
Want to learn more about clean solar energy but don’t know where to start? Join ReVision Energy’s Massachusetts Branch Sales Manager Malcolm Sonnett for an overview of all things solar!
4-5 p.m., The North Parish of North Andover Unitarian Universalist Church, 190 Academy Road
Info: 978-687-7948 / www.northparish.org
NEWBURYPORT: African Drum Classes
Sundays
These classes offer traditional African rhythms in a supportive learning community on a drop in basis. Drums provided or bring your own.
5:30 p.m., The Dance Place, Tannery, Water Street
Cost: $15/class
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 14
ANDOVER: Non-Fiction Book Club
This club explores contemporary issues, history, biography, and more.
10 a.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
To attend: email Joanne at joannedahlgrenma@gmail.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Documentary Screening
“The Wolfpack”
10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
GROVELAND: American Revolution Program
Local historian Lee Thomas who will discuss the events that took place in the 18th century and how they inspired revolutions around the world. Thomas will teach seniors to look at the roots of the revolution including politics, the heroes, and the villains that shaped this historic event. The program is free and light refreshments will be served.
10:30 a.m., Center Meeting Room of Town Hall, 183 Main Street
Info: www.grovelandma.com
HAVERHILL: Game Time for All Ages (Virtual)
Mondays
4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street
Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org
DERRY: Director Spotlight: John Carpenter
This month, Liz and Todd are going to look at the filmography of John Carpenter, his work with Kurt Russell, and his often-arduous relationship with Hollywood- including the one movie he refuses to talk about!
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation Group
Join a conversation group for English language learners.
7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Genealogy Group Presentation
Topic “FAN Out! Using Cluster Research To Break Through Genealogical Brick Walls”
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15
KINGSTON: GriefShare
Held on Tuesdays through November 29
Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.
9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street
Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)
Tuesdays
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $10 for child, free for adult
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
LAWRENCE: First Aid CPR & AED (Spanish Class)
10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. or 6-8:30 p.m., 49 Blanchard Street
Info: www.wearelawrence.org/events
LAWRENCE: Free Mobile Food Market
3rd Tuesday of the month
Open to Merrimack Valley residents of all ages. Volunteers are needed.
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, 136 Water Street
Info: 978-946-1279 / rortiz@agespan.org
PLAISTOW: Medicare Info Session
A rep will be available to answer any questions about the changes to Medicare. They will listen to your concerns and offer help to design a plan that may fit your needs.
10:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276
HAVERHILL: Fitness Presentation
The Women’s City Club of Haverhill will learn some simple ways to improve balance, get strong, limit fall risks and enjoy some chair exercises from Tippy Missick, a pro who specializes in teaching Crucial Survival Skills for Active Aging.
Doors open at 12:20 p.m., Lower Level Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton Street
Guests are asked to pay $4. Donation. Coffee and refreshments served.
The Club meets monthly from September through June.
Questions? Email pfarfaras@aol.com
ANDOVER: Coping with the Holidays
Countless individuals experience the “holiday blues,” which can make the season a very challenging time of year. This program speaks to some of the reasons for the “blues” and offers some recommendations on ways to deal with them.
1:30 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Experimental Arts Survey Class
Every week will be a different project that you can take home, no materials required.
4 weeks, November 15, 22, 29 and December 6
2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $25
Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
SALEM: Welcome to the Graveyard
Gravestone Girl, Brenda Sullivan will share photos of colonial New England burial grounds, alongside Salem’s graveyards. She discusses why we have cemeteries and gravestones. In addition, she explains why they look the way the do and how styles and art have changed over almost 400 years.
No registration is needed for this special free event.
4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)
For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss
1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org
ATKINSON: Evening Book Club
Held on the 3rd Tuesday of each month
Currently discussing “The Churchill Sisters: The Extraordinary Lives of Winston and Clementine’s Daughters” by Rachel Trethewey
6 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)
Treasure in Town Reports.
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
Tuesdays through November 29
No charge; donations greatly appreciated
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
ANDOVER: The Underground Railroad in Dover (Virtual)
A discussion of what is known about the Underground Railroad in Andover.
6:30-7:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street
Register for link: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)
Tuesdays
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street
Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org
HAVERHILL: Pentucket Kiwanis Club Meeting
Meets on the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month
6:45 p.m., Maria’s Family Restaurant, 81 Essex Street
Info: www.pentucketkiwanis.org
ANDOVER: Preserving Family Recipes — How to Save and Celebrate Your Food Traditions
Author and archivist Valerie J. Frey will explore various aspects of your family’s heirloom recipes.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Tuesday Evening Book Discussion
Currently reading “Until Proven Safe” by Geoff Manaugh and Nicola Twilley.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 16
ATKINSON: Needle Crafters
This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.
Wednesdays
10:30 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Free Support to Cope with the Holidays (Virtual)
11 a.m. 12 p.m., via Zoom, St. Michael’s Parish, 196 Main Street
Register for link: www.careathome.org
GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group
Do you speak Italian or would like to? This group is entering its 5th year together. Members speak Italian at various levels/no judgement. The more the merrier!
3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
ANDOVER: Upstairs Downstairs Blanchard House Tour
On this tour through the 203-year old Blanchard House, home to the Andover Center for History and Culture, you’ll hear about the history and architectural details of the house and stories about the Blanchard family and other residents.
5-6:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street
Cost: Pay what you like
Note: The tour involves a considerable amount of standing, climbing stairs, and moving through tight spaces.
Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Educators of the Year
Haverhill YMCA will recognize community-nominated teachers who have made a significant difference in the lives of our children.
5-8 p.m., Renaissance Country Club, 377 Kenoza Street
Cost: $50 per person
Tickets: https://one.bidpal.net/2022haverhilleducators/welcome
Info: www.northshoreymca.org/locations/haverhill-ymca
ATKINSON: Write It Out (Grades 3-8)
This a great chance to explore your creative side and have encouragement from your peers.
6 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: De-Escalation Training for Parents and Guardians (Virtual)
Participants will learn positive ways to communicate in a crisis situation with a focus on de-escalation techniques and safe, non-restrictive interventions that can be utilized in the home or within the community.
6-7:30 p.m., via Microsoft Teams, Center for Life Management
Register for link: brichards@clmnh.org
Questions: 603-965-0818
DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)
Wednesdays
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org
HAVERHILL: Family Movie Night
DC League of Super-Pets
6-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: Celebrate Recovery
Wednesdays
If you want freedom from life’s hurts, habits, and hang-ups, check out Celebrate Recovery (CR).
6-7:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/celebrate-recovery
DERRY: Protect Yourself from Scams (Virtual)
What to look for, how to protect yourself, and how to recover should you fall victim to a scam.
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
GROVELAND: Wednesday Night Book Club
Currently discussing “Cain” by José Saramago.
6:30-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle
Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle
Every Wednesday
6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com
More info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)
For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss
3rd Wednesday of each month
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Pat McMahan, pmcmahan@agespan.org
