THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9

ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness

Tuesdays and Thursdays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $8 per class

Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com

METHUEN: Gentle Yoga with Pat

Thursdays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

DANVILLE: Grief Support Group

Thursdays

9-10:30 a.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street

Info: Email: DavidLHammer@hotmail.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Woodcarving

Thursdays

A great social group welcoming beginners through advanced skills.

9-11:45 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

GROVELAND: Kinder Kick Start (Ages 3+)

Thursdays

9:15 a.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

METHUEN: Japanese Bunka

Thursdays

9:30-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Aeroflex & Weights with Pat

Thursdays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

HAVERHILL: Italian Class

Thursdays

10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916

ATKINSON: Yoga

Thursdays

10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $10 per class

Info: Mary Krikorian: 978-837-1738

HAVERHILL: Guardianship & Alternatives (Virtual)

A free informational webinar for caregivers of children with special challenges and focus on the variety of legal options available when a child turns 18.

11 a.m. — 12 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Register for link: www.thearcofghn.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Mahjong

Thursdays

A game of Chinese origin usually played by 4 persons with 144 domino-like pieces or tiles marked in suits, counters, and dice, the object being to build a winning combination of pieces.

12:30-2:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

METHUEN: Bridge Group

Thursdays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Happy Hearts Chorus

Thursdays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Whist

Thursdays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta

Thursdays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: The Importance of the Black Press in Boston

Come look at the history of the Black press, and discuss some pioneering Black sportswriters, political reporters, investigative journalists, and opinion columnists.

1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

METHUEN: Vaccination Clinic

2-6 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway

Info: 978-689-0463 / Email: Admin@StAndrewsMethuen.org

HAVERHILL: Teen Crafternoon: Conversation Hearts (Grades 6-12)

Decorate some cute wooden heart ornaments to look like conversation hearts!

4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ATKINSON: The Stono Rebellion

The Stono Rebellion has been called the most important slave revolt in North American history. Damian Costello examines the events and the deep African roots of the 1739 uprising in South Carolina.

6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)

Meets on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of the month

7-9 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info/link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10

METHUEN: SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Everyone)

Fridays

Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Call for appointment: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

ATKINSON: 32nd Annual Business Awards

Presented by Haverhill Bank

7:30-9:30 a.m., Atkinson Country Club, 85 Country Club Drive

Info: Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce

METHUEN: Yoga with Joan

Fridays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

KINGSTON: Cards, Coffee & Conversation

Enjoy some coffee and conversation while playing a game of your choice, or just socializing. Cards and Cribbage boards are available...and Keurig coffee pods!

9-11:30 a.m., Kingston Recreation, 24 Main Street

RSVP: Paul Butler, 603-531-3337 / kingston.recreation24@gmail.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Massage Therapy

Held on the 2nd and 4th Friday of each month

Open to all Merrimack Valley Seniors at special low rates.

9 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $10 for 15-minute session or $20 for a 30-minute session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

METHUEN: Books & Bubbles (Ages 0-2)

This language-enrichment program features fun songs and fingerplays, stories, and everyone’s favorite finale: bubbles!

9:30-10 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

METHUEN: Yoga with Joan

Fridays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives

Fridays

Experienced and beginner players are welcome.

9:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Photography Club

Meets on the 2nd Friday of the month

Join this group of photo enthusiasts to discuss and share photography techniques, interests, and experiences.

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

METHUEN: English Conversation Group

This group is for intermediate to advanced English learners to get together and practice their speaking skills. Every week they focus on a certain topic.

10-11:30 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Cuddles

Fridays

Trace, cut, sew, stuff, dress, and paint these wonderful dolls. Dolls are sent to local hospitals, homeless shelters, nursing homes, our troops overseas and to children in other countries.

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Sew What Fridays

Fridays

Simple repairs and alterations modestly priced for North Andover Seniors only. 10-11:30 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

HAVERHILL: Senior Valentine’s Party

Come enjoy lunch and entertainment!

12-2 p.m., Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Cost: $10 per person

Must pre-register: Paula at 978-374-2390, ext. 3916

NORTH ANDOVER: Dominoes and Card Games

Fridays

12:30-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Mend-It Shop

Need a clothing article fixed?

1-3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: Button fixed: $2 donation; Hemming: $5 donation

Other services available upon consultation.

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge

Fridays

Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.

1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Valentine’s Dance (Ages 10 & under)

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your sons, grandsons, nephews, or the special little guy in your life! Enjoy an evening of games, prizes, and refreshments as you dance the night away at the Cormier Youth Center. Space is limited and advanced registration is required for each child that is attending.

Ages 5 & under: 5-6 p.m

Ages 6-10: 6:30-8 p.m.

Cost: $20 per child

Location: Cormier Youth Center, 44 Whittier Court

Must register: www.andoverrec.com

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you