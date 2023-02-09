THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9
ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness
Tuesdays and Thursdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 per class
Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com
METHUEN: Gentle Yoga with Pat
Thursdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
DANVILLE: Grief Support Group
Thursdays
9-10:30 a.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street
Info: Email: DavidLHammer@hotmail.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Woodcarving
Thursdays
A great social group welcoming beginners through advanced skills.
9-11:45 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
GROVELAND: Kinder Kick Start (Ages 3+)
Thursdays
9:15 a.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
METHUEN: Japanese Bunka
Thursdays
9:30-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Aeroflex & Weights with Pat
Thursdays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
HAVERHILL: Italian Class
Thursdays
10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916
ATKINSON: Yoga
Thursdays
10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $10 per class
Info: Mary Krikorian: 978-837-1738
HAVERHILL: Guardianship & Alternatives (Virtual)
A free informational webinar for caregivers of children with special challenges and focus on the variety of legal options available when a child turns 18.
11 a.m. — 12 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: www.thearcofghn.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Mahjong
Thursdays
A game of Chinese origin usually played by 4 persons with 144 domino-like pieces or tiles marked in suits, counters, and dice, the object being to build a winning combination of pieces.
12:30-2:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
METHUEN: Bridge Group
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Happy Hearts Chorus
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Whist
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: The Importance of the Black Press in Boston
Come look at the history of the Black press, and discuss some pioneering Black sportswriters, political reporters, investigative journalists, and opinion columnists.
1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
METHUEN: Vaccination Clinic
2-6 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway
Info: 978-689-0463 / Email: Admin@StAndrewsMethuen.org
HAVERHILL: Teen Crafternoon: Conversation Hearts (Grades 6-12)
Decorate some cute wooden heart ornaments to look like conversation hearts!
4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ATKINSON: The Stono Rebellion
The Stono Rebellion has been called the most important slave revolt in North American history. Damian Costello examines the events and the deep African roots of the 1739 uprising in South Carolina.
6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)
Meets on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of the month
7-9 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info/link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10
METHUEN: SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Everyone)
Fridays
Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Call for appointment: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
ATKINSON: 32nd Annual Business Awards
Presented by Haverhill Bank
7:30-9:30 a.m., Atkinson Country Club, 85 Country Club Drive
Info: Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce
METHUEN: Yoga with Joan
Fridays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
KINGSTON: Cards, Coffee & Conversation
Enjoy some coffee and conversation while playing a game of your choice, or just socializing. Cards and Cribbage boards are available...and Keurig coffee pods!
9-11:30 a.m., Kingston Recreation, 24 Main Street
RSVP: Paul Butler, 603-531-3337 / kingston.recreation24@gmail.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Massage Therapy
Held on the 2nd and 4th Friday of each month
Open to all Merrimack Valley Seniors at special low rates.
9 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $10 for 15-minute session or $20 for a 30-minute session
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
METHUEN: Books & Bubbles (Ages 0-2)
This language-enrichment program features fun songs and fingerplays, stories, and everyone’s favorite finale: bubbles!
9:30-10 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: Yoga with Joan
Fridays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives
Fridays
Experienced and beginner players are welcome.
9:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Photography Club
Meets on the 2nd Friday of the month
Join this group of photo enthusiasts to discuss and share photography techniques, interests, and experiences.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
METHUEN: English Conversation Group
This group is for intermediate to advanced English learners to get together and practice their speaking skills. Every week they focus on a certain topic.
10-11:30 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Cuddles
Fridays
Trace, cut, sew, stuff, dress, and paint these wonderful dolls. Dolls are sent to local hospitals, homeless shelters, nursing homes, our troops overseas and to children in other countries.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Sew What Fridays
Fridays
Simple repairs and alterations modestly priced for North Andover Seniors only. 10-11:30 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
HAVERHILL: Senior Valentine’s Party
Come enjoy lunch and entertainment!
12-2 p.m., Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Cost: $10 per person
Must pre-register: Paula at 978-374-2390, ext. 3916
NORTH ANDOVER: Dominoes and Card Games
Fridays
12:30-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Mend-It Shop
Need a clothing article fixed?
1-3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: Button fixed: $2 donation; Hemming: $5 donation
Other services available upon consultation.
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge
Fridays
Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.
1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per session
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Valentine’s Dance (Ages 10 & under)
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your sons, grandsons, nephews, or the special little guy in your life! Enjoy an evening of games, prizes, and refreshments as you dance the night away at the Cormier Youth Center. Space is limited and advanced registration is required for each child that is attending.
Ages 5 & under: 5-6 p.m
Ages 6-10: 6:30-8 p.m.
Cost: $20 per child
Location: Cormier Youth Center, 44 Whittier Court
Must register: www.andoverrec.com
