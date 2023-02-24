FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24

METHUEN: SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Everyone)

Fridays

Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Call for appointment: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Yoga with Joan

Fridays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Massage Therapy

Held on the 2nd and 4th Friday of each month

Open to all Merrimack Valley Seniors at special low rates.

9 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $10 for 15-minute session or $20 for a 30-minute session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

HAMPSTEAD: Bagels and BINGO

Play BINGO, win a prize, and enjoy delicious bagels, coffee and tea. This fun social event is free and open to the public.

9:30 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org

METHUEN: Yoga with Joan

Fridays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives

Fridays

Experienced and beginner players are welcome.

9:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

METHUEN: Sociable Seniors

This is not your average book group! Everyone enjoys reading, but you read what you choose! Then share your thoughts with the group. We also talk about any activities, trips, concerts, etc. that we have taken part in or planning to do. This is an active and fun group of Senior Citizens. Guaranteed laughs at every meeting!

10-11:30 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Cuddles

Fridays

Trace, cut, sew, stuff, dress, and paint these wonderful dolls. Dolls are sent to local hospitals, homeless shelters, nursing homes, our troops overseas and to children in other countries.

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Sew What Fridays

Fridays

Simple repairs and alterations modestly priced for North Andover Seniors only. 10-11:30 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Dominoes and Card Games

Fridays

12:30-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Mend-It Shop

Need a clothing article fixed?

1-3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: Button fixed: $2 donation; Hemming: $5 donation

Other services available upon consultation.

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge

Fridays

Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.

1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Phillips Academy: Concert

Concert of Choral Music. Free and open to the public.

7 p.m., Phillips Academy, Cochran Chapel

Info: Email: jmcormack@andover.edu

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25

ANDOVER: Saturday Stories (Ages 0-5)

Saturdays

Family story time for preschoolers and their special adults!

10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register online the day before: www.mhl.org

Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Red Cross Blood Drive

10 a.m. — 3 p.m., by appointment, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register: 1-800-733-2767 / www.redcrossblood.org (Search Derry Public Library)

HAMPSTEAD: Busy Builders (Ages 3-6)

Come play, build, and create with new items. You’ll find ideas for play available to try with your children, or let them self-direct their explorations.

10 a.m. — 1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Join your neighbors, and future friends in supporting local farmers and producers.

10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Groundwork Lawrence, 50 Island Street, entrance B

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org

METHUEN: Donuts with Dad: Snow (Ages 3-8)

10-10:45 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

KINGSTON: Ham & Bean Supper

4-6 p.m., Masonic Building, 8 Church Street

Cost: $10 for adults, $7 for children

METHUEN: 141st George Washington Birthday Dinner

Buffet style with roasted turkey breast, baked ham and baked haddock, and many sides.

4-6:30 p.m., First Church Congregational , 26 Pleasant Street

Cost: $22 for adults (at the door); $8 for children 6-12; under age 6 are free

Info/tickets: 978-687-1240 and at the church office

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26

DERRY: Farmers Market

Every Sunday (November through April)

10 a.m. — 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)

Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org

ANDOVER: Phillips Academy: Concert

Academy Concert Bands. Free and open to the public.

3 p.m., Phillips Academy, Cochran Chapel

Info: Email: jmcormack@andover.edu

ANDOVER: Phillips Academy: Concert

Sunset Coffee House. Food and entertainment featuring student singer/songwriters. Free and open to the public.

4 p.m., Phillips Academy, Underwood Room

Info: Email: jmcormack@andover.edu

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 27

METHUEN: Aeroflex & Weights with Pat

Mondays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

ATKINSON: Tai Chi

Mondays

9-9:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $1 donation for local food pantries (per class).

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

METHUEN: Gentle Yoga with Pat

Mondays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

ATKINSON: Bingo

Mondays starting Jan 23

9:45-11:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

A small fee will be required.

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

ATKINSON: Line Dancing

Mondays

9:45-11:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $5 per class

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

ANDOVER: Meet-up Monday (Ages 0-5)

Mondays

Drop in for playtime; registration not required.

10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

ATKINSON: Preschool Playtime

Mondays

Play improves the cognitive, physical, social, and emotional well-being of children and young people. Through play, children learn about the world and themselves.

11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

METHUEN: Mahjong

Mondays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge

Mondays

Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.

1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta

Mondays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals

Mondays

Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community

4:45-6 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com

LAWRENCE: Book Club Meeting

Currently discussing “Mecca” by Susan Straight.

5:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3615 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

LAWRENCE: Movie Night

A screening of “In The Time of the Butterflies”.

6 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3606 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

METHUEN: Story Crime Book Club: “Book Scavenger” (Ages 9-11)

6:30-7:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice

Mondays

7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you