FRIDAY, MARCH 17
LAWRENCE: Open House
Music all day long at the Claddagh Pub and Restaurant, 399 Canal Street
Info: 978-688-8337
HAVERHILL: Exchange Club of Haverhill’s St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast
The 21st Annual Rick Barry breakfast at 7 a.m. followed by program at 7:45 a.m. Cash bar opens at 8 a.m.
7 a.m., Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane
Info: www.haverhillchamber.com
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Fridays
Just walk in and sign up!
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: Free; donations are always welcome
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives
Fridays
Experienced and beginner players are welcome.
9:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
LAWRENCE: Wheelchair Drive
March 1-March 30 / Disability Awareness Month
Joni and Friends New England is collecting wheelchairs and other mobility devices for their Wheels for the World program throughout the month of March.
Donations drop off: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lupoli Companies Marketing Studio, 290 Merrimack Street, 2nd floor
Info: www.joniandfriends.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders
Fridays
Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
SALEM: Ganley Luncheon
The Chief John P. Ganley Community Service Award is presented to an individual “who has exhibited concern, involvement and leadership in the community of Salem
11 a.m., Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem, 3 Geremonty Drive
Info: 603-898-7709 / www.salembgc.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Dominoes and Card Games
Fridays
12:30-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge
Fridays
Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.
1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per session
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
PLAISTOW: Friday Flicks
Every Friday at 1 p.m.
All are welcome to a screening of “A Man Called Otto”, a newly-released movie starring Tom Hanks. Popcorn & snacks provided. Bring a friend!
1 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Elementary Explorers (Grades 1-3)
Fridays
3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
ANDOVER: All Things Glowing Night Hike
Join for a lantern-guided night hike up to Holt Hill with a fire spinning performance!
6:30-8 p.m., Charles W. Ward Reservation, 65 Prospect Road
Cost: Member Adult: $15; Member Child: $6; Non-member Adult: $25; Non-member Child: $10
Must register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
ANDOVER: ‘Moana, Jr.’
This thrilling and heartwarming coming-of-age story follows the strong-willed Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage.
7 p.m., South Elementary School, 70 Shawsheen Road
Cost: $10 per person (cash or check only)
DERRY: ‘Big, the Musical’
Josh Baskin is sick of being an awkward kid. At a carnival, he makes a wish to the Zoltar machine to become “big.” To his shock, his wish is granted. After an understandably awkward beginning, Josh is forced to do “adult” things, like getting a job and a girlfriend. In the end, he discovers that there’s much more to being an adult than he bargained for and learns that we must all grow up at our own pace, in our own time.
7 p.m., Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway
Cost: $15
Tickets: www.kidscooptheatre.ludus.com
DERRY: Girl Scout Shabbat
All Girl Scouts who attend will be able to participate in reciting the Girl Scout Promise, lighting candles, and other portions of our Shabbat service. All Girl Scouts who attend will be given/sent a Girl Scout Shabbat patch created by National Jewish Committee on Girl Scouting, Inc.
7:15 p.m., Etz Hayim, 1 ½ Hood Road
For the Zoom link, or if you have any questions, please contact Isabel Danforth at idanforth@gmail.com
SATURDAY, MARCH 18
HAVERHILL: ‘Let’s Hike, Haverhill’
Meet at the Crystal Gorge Conservation Area for a lovely 1.5 mile hike through this wooded area, passing rock walls and glacial features. After returning to the parking area, we’ll take a quick walk up Crystal Street to then explore Crystal Point, with views over Crystal Lake, one of Haverhill’s water sources. Total hike mileage: 2.5- 3 miles.
8-10 a.m., Crystal Gorge Conservation Area, Hike the Gorge and Point, 537-801 Crystal Street
Register: https://ecga.org/Lets-Hike-Haverhill
LAWRENCE: Free Citizenship Classes
Saturdays
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register: Email: workforce@glacac.org
HAVERHILL: Practice SAT Exam (Virtual)
Take a practice digital SAT exam with The Princeton Review.
10 a.m. — 1 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: LEGO Block Party (Ages 8-12)
Bring your imagination and use the library’s LEGOs to make fun creations!
1-2 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
HAVERHILL: St. Patrick’s Day Party (Ages 6-12)
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with fun crafts, games, and activities.
2-3 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
KENSINGTON: Ham & Bean Super
4:30-6 p.m., Kensington Congregational Church, 108 Amesbury Road
Suggested donation: $10 adults, $4 for children ages 5-12; free for children 5 and under
Info: 603-772-5821 / Email: kcc1737@yahoo.com
PLAISTOW: Traditional Irish Dinner
Your meal includes corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, turnips, desserts, and refreshments. Hot dogs will be available as an alternative for the kids. Along with a 50/50 raffle, entertainment will include Irish music and a performance of traditional step dancing by the dancers from Murray Academy of Irish Dance.
5-7 p.m., St. Luke the Evangelist Parish, 8 Atkinson Road
Cost: $15 for adults, $5 for kids (10 years and younger)
Info: Dan Sullivan: 603-770-4803
DANVILLE: Candy Bar Bingo (Adults)
For Sure and Beghorra! It’s Leprechaun Bingo with Danville Lions!
6-8 p.m., Danville Community Center, 169 Main Street
Concessions will be available as well as a 50/50 raffle, a door prize and basket raffles. Cost? $10 per booklet.
ANDOVER: ‘Moana, Jr.’
This thrilling and heartwarming coming-of-age story follows the strong-willed Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage. Moana and the legendary demigod Maui embark on an epic journey of self-discovery and camaraderie as both learn to harness the power that lies within. With empowering messages of bravery and selflessness, Moana Jr. is sure to bring out the hero within each of us.
7 p.m., South Elementary School, 70 Shawsheen
Cost: $10 per person (cash or check only)
CHELMSFORD: ‘A Night on the Edge!’
North Andover-native Michelle Canning and her Michelle Canning Band will host an Alzheimer’s benefit concert in honor of her grandfather who lived with Alzheimer’s. Don’t miss this exciting night of music, raffle prizes, and more!
7 p.m., Chelmsford Elks Hall, 300 Littleton Road (Doors open at 6 p.m.)
Cost: $25 for adults, $13 for children age 12 and under
Tickets: www.michellecanning.net
DERRY: ‘Big, the Musical’
Josh Baskin is sick of being an awkward kid. At a carnival, he makes a wish to the Zoltar machine to become “big.” To his shock, his wish is granted. After an understandably awkward beginning, Josh is forced to do “adult” things, like getting a job and a girlfriend. In the end, he discovers that there’s much more to being an adult than he bargained for and learns that we must all grow up at our own pace, in our own time.
7 p.m., Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway
Cost: $15
Tickets: www.kidscooptheatre.ludus.com
HAVERHILL: Coffeehouse Concert
Pamela Means and Lisa Bastoni, two acoustic musicians, will kick off the spring season of live music at New Moon Coffeehouse.
7:30 p.m., New Moon Coffeehouse, 16 Ashland Street
Cost: $20 cash at the door or online: www.newmooncoffeehouse.org
