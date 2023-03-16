FRIDAY, MARCH 17

LAWRENCE: Open House

Music all day long at the Claddagh Pub and Restaurant, 399 Canal Street

Info: 978-688-8337

HAVERHILL: Exchange Club of Haverhill’s St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast

The 21st Annual Rick Barry breakfast at 7 a.m. followed by program at 7:45 a.m. Cash bar opens at 8 a.m.

7 a.m., Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane

Info: www.haverhillchamber.com

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Fridays

Just walk in and sign up!

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Cost: Free; donations are always welcome

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives

Fridays

Experienced and beginner players are welcome.

9:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

LAWRENCE: Wheelchair Drive

March 1-March 30 / Disability Awareness Month

Joni and Friends New England is collecting wheelchairs and other mobility devices for their Wheels for the World program throughout the month of March.

Donations drop off: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lupoli Companies Marketing Studio, 290 Merrimack Street, 2nd floor

Info: www.joniandfriends.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Fridays

Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

SALEM: Ganley Luncheon

The Chief John P. Ganley Community Service Award is presented to an individual “who has exhibited concern, involvement and leadership in the community of Salem

11 a.m., Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem, 3 Geremonty Drive

Info: 603-898-7709 / www.salembgc.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Dominoes and Card Games

Fridays

12:30-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge

Fridays

Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.

1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

PLAISTOW: Friday Flicks

Every Friday at 1 p.m.

All are welcome to a screening of “A Man Called Otto”, a newly-released movie starring Tom Hanks. Popcorn & snacks provided. Bring a friend!

1 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Elementary Explorers (Grades 1-3)

Fridays

3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

ANDOVER: All Things Glowing Night Hike

Join for a lantern-guided night hike up to Holt Hill with a fire spinning performance!

6:30-8 p.m., Charles W. Ward Reservation, 65 Prospect Road

Cost: Member Adult: $15; Member Child: $6; Non-member Adult: $25; Non-member Child: $10

Must register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

ANDOVER: ‘Moana, Jr.’

This thrilling and heartwarming coming-of-age story follows the strong-willed Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage.

7 p.m., South Elementary School, 70 Shawsheen Road

Cost: $10 per person (cash or check only)

DERRY: ‘Big, the Musical’

Josh Baskin is sick of being an awkward kid. At a carnival, he makes a wish to the Zoltar machine to become “big.” To his shock, his wish is granted. After an understandably awkward beginning, Josh is forced to do “adult” things, like getting a job and a girlfriend. In the end, he discovers that there’s much more to being an adult than he bargained for and learns that we must all grow up at our own pace, in our own time.

7 p.m., Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway

Cost: $15

Tickets: www.kidscooptheatre.ludus.com

DERRY: Girl Scout Shabbat

All Girl Scouts who attend will be able to participate in reciting the Girl Scout Promise, lighting candles, and other portions of our Shabbat service. All Girl Scouts who attend will be given/sent a Girl Scout Shabbat patch created by National Jewish Committee on Girl Scouting, Inc.

7:15 p.m., Etz Hayim, 1 ½ Hood Road

For the Zoom link, or if you have any questions, please contact Isabel Danforth at idanforth@gmail.com

SATURDAY, MARCH 18

HAVERHILL: ‘Let’s Hike, Haverhill’

Meet at the Crystal Gorge Conservation Area for a lovely 1.5 mile hike through this wooded area, passing rock walls and glacial features. After returning to the parking area, we’ll take a quick walk up Crystal Street to then explore Crystal Point, with views over Crystal Lake, one of Haverhill’s water sources. Total hike mileage: 2.5- 3 miles.

8-10 a.m., Crystal Gorge Conservation Area, Hike the Gorge and Point, 537-801 Crystal Street

Register: https://ecga.org/Lets-Hike-Haverhill

LAWRENCE: Free Citizenship Classes

Saturdays

9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register: Email: workforce@glacac.org

HAVERHILL: Practice SAT Exam (Virtual)

Take a practice digital SAT exam with The Princeton Review.

10 a.m. — 1 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: LEGO Block Party (Ages 8-12)

Bring your imagination and use the library’s LEGOs to make fun creations!

1-2 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

HAVERHILL: St. Patrick’s Day Party (Ages 6-12)

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with fun crafts, games, and activities.

2-3 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

KENSINGTON: Ham & Bean Super

4:30-6 p.m., Kensington Congregational Church, 108 Amesbury Road

Suggested donation: $10 adults, $4 for children ages 5-12; free for children 5 and under

Info: 603-772-5821 / Email: kcc1737@yahoo.com

PLAISTOW: Traditional Irish Dinner

Your meal includes corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, turnips, desserts, and refreshments. Hot dogs will be available as an alternative for the kids. Along with a 50/50 raffle, entertainment will include Irish music and a performance of traditional step dancing by the dancers from Murray Academy of Irish Dance.

5-7 p.m., St. Luke the Evangelist Parish, 8 Atkinson Road

Cost: $15 for adults, $5 for kids (10 years and younger)

Info: Dan Sullivan: 603-770-4803

DANVILLE: Candy Bar Bingo (Adults)

For Sure and Beghorra! It’s Leprechaun Bingo with Danville Lions!

6-8 p.m., Danville Community Center, 169 Main Street

Concessions will be available as well as a 50/50 raffle, a door prize and basket raffles. Cost? $10 per booklet.

ANDOVER: ‘Moana, Jr.’

This thrilling and heartwarming coming-of-age story follows the strong-willed Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage. Moana and the legendary demigod Maui embark on an epic journey of self-discovery and camaraderie as both learn to harness the power that lies within. With empowering messages of bravery and selflessness, Moana Jr. is sure to bring out the hero within each of us.

7 p.m., South Elementary School, 70 Shawsheen

Cost: $10 per person (cash or check only)

CHELMSFORD: ‘A Night on the Edge!’

North Andover-native Michelle Canning and her Michelle Canning Band will host an Alzheimer’s benefit concert in honor of her grandfather who lived with Alzheimer’s. Don’t miss this exciting night of music, raffle prizes, and more!

7 p.m., Chelmsford Elks Hall, 300 Littleton Road (Doors open at 6 p.m.)

Cost: $25 for adults, $13 for children age 12 and under

Tickets: www.michellecanning.net

DERRY: ‘Big, the Musical’

Josh Baskin is sick of being an awkward kid. At a carnival, he makes a wish to the Zoltar machine to become “big.” To his shock, his wish is granted. After an understandably awkward beginning, Josh is forced to do “adult” things, like getting a job and a girlfriend. In the end, he discovers that there’s much more to being an adult than he bargained for and learns that we must all grow up at our own pace, in our own time.

7 p.m., Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway

Cost: $15

Tickets: www.kidscooptheatre.ludus.com

HAVERHILL: Coffeehouse Concert

Pamela Means and Lisa Bastoni, two acoustic musicians, will kick off the spring season of live music at New Moon Coffeehouse.

7:30 p.m., New Moon Coffeehouse, 16 Ashland Street

Cost: $20 cash at the door or online: www.newmooncoffeehouse.org

