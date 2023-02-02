THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2
ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness
Tuesdays and Thursdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 per class
Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com
METHUEN: Gentle Yoga with Pat
Thursdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Japanese Bunka
Thursdays
9:30-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Woodcarving
Thursdays
A great social group welcoming beginners through advanced skills.
9-11:45 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
GROVELAND: Kinder Kick Start (Ages 3+)
Thursdays
9:15 a.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
METHUEN: Aeroflex & Weights with Pat
Thursdays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Mr. Fix It
Held on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month
Bring in your watches, lamps, small appliances, and much more for Mr. Fit It to take a look!
9:30-11:30 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
HAVERHILL: Italian Class
Thursdays
10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916
ATKINSON: Yoga
Thursdays
10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $10 per class
Info: Mary Krikorian: 978-837-1738
NORTH ANDOVER: Mahjong
Thursdays
A game of Chinese origin usually played by 4 persons with 144 domino-like pieces or tiles marked in suits, counters, and dice, the object being to build a winning combination of pieces.
12:30-2:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Friends’ Winter Book Sale
1-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Bridge Group
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Happy Hearts Chorus
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Whist
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
HAVERHILL: Heating Help Event
Seeking relief from high winter heating bills? Come learn more about qualifying for assistance from Haverhill-based Community Action.
3-6 p.m., Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com
HAVERHILL: Trustees of the Whittier Birthplace Annual Meeting
3 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Contact: Art Veasey, 978-363-1193 / arthur744@gmail.com
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: LGBTQ & Allies Social
All are welcome to a fun night of making connections and celebrating the LGBTQ community.
6 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Calligraphy Workshop
Join the talented Sage & Oak for a calligraphy lesson and take home your own custom ornament.
6-8 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $52 for members, $65 for non-members
Registration required: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
ANDOVER: Kick off African American History Month
Be inspired by lives of local African American history makers, music by The Choral Majority and “I Have a Dream” performed by Ralph Bledsoe.
6:30-8:30 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave North
Info: www.eventbrite.com
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3
METHUEN: SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Everyone)
Fridays
Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Call for appointment: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Yoga with Joan
Fridays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
ANDOVER: Friends’ Winter Book Sale
9 a.m. -4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Yoga with Joan
Fridays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives
Fridays
Experienced and beginner players are welcome.
9:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Cuddles
Fridays
Trace, cut, sew, stuff, dress, and paint these wonderful dolls. Dolls are sent to local hospitals, homeless shelters, nursing homes, our troops overseas and to children in other countries.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Quilting
Meets on the 1st and 3rd Friday of the month
All levels welcome. Bring your work for show, share and tell, tips on colors, patterns and quilting styles.
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Sew What Fridays
Fridays
Simple repairs and alterations modestly priced for North Andover Seniors only. 10-11:30 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Dominoes and Card Games
Fridays
12:30-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge
Fridays
Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.
1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per session
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4
HAVERHILL: Ice Fishing Derby
First place will be awarded for the Biggest Fish, any species, by weight, followed by $100 for the second biggest; and $50 for the third biggest. There are also awards for children under age 15.
7 a.m. — 3 p.m., sign in starts at 6 a.m., Chadwick Pond, 19 Larch Road
Cost: $10 entrance for age 15+
Info: Email: kgopsill41@gmail.com / www.hhrg.org
ANDOVER: Friends’ Winter Book Sale
9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Ice Fishing Workshop (Ages 6+)
Weather and ice permitting!
10-11:30 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Pomps Pond, 147 Abbott Street
Info: 978-623- 8340 / www.andoverrec.com
PLAISTOW: Musical Bingo
Bring a fully-charged phone to play! A cash bar will be available.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Game starts at 7 p.m.
Cost: $18 per person in advance, $20 at the door
Tickets: friends-of-plaistow-rec-musical-bingo.cheddarup.com
Info: www.facebook.com/events/s/musical-bingo/688673582724632
ANDOVER: Chinese New Year Show
Local performers and entertainment
7 p.m., Doherty Middle School Auditorium, 50 Bartlett Street
Cost: $12 for adults, $6 for kids and seniors
Info/tickets: www.CAandover.org
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5
DERRY: Farmers Market
Every Sunday (November through April)
10 a.m. — 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)
Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org
ANDOVER: Friends’ Winter Book Sale
1-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Choral Concert
Andover Choral Society will present the powerful Brahms’ German Requiem.
3 p.m., West Middle School, 70 Shawsheen Road
Cost: $25 in advance, $30 at the door; $10 for students
Tickets/Info: www.andoverchoralsociety.org
ANDOVER: African American Women and Social Change — Stages of Liberation
Dr. Cheryl Townsend Gilkes, Professor Emeritus of History, Colby College and Associate Pastor, Union Baptist Church, Cambridge will speak.
3:30-4:30 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave North
Info: www.eventbrite.com
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 6
METHUEN: Aeroflex & Weights with Pat
Mondays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
ATKINSON: Tai Chi
Mondays
9-9:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $1 donation for local food pantries (per class).
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
METHUEN: Gentle Yoga with Pat
Mondays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
ATKINSON: Bingo
Mondays
9:45-11:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
A small fee will be required.
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
ATKINSON: Line Dancing
Mondays
9:45-11:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $5 per class
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
NORTH ANDOVER: Hearing Screenings
Held on the 1st Monday of each month
Free hearing screenings and hearing aid cleanings by appointment.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Washi Tape Outlet and Switch Covers
Learn all about Washi Tape while you create unique outlet and light switch covers!
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $5 per person
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ATKINSON: Preschool Playtime
Mondays
Play improves the cognitive, physical, social, and emotional well-being of children and young people. Through play, children learn about the world and themselves.
11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
METHUEN: Mahjong
Mondays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge
Mondays
Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.
1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per session
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta
Mondays
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals
Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community
Mondays
Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com
GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice
Mondays
7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7
ATKINSON: Bereavement Support Group for Parents
1st Tuesday of each month
Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Info: Beth Hendershot at 603-887-4302
ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness
Tuesdays and Thursdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 per class
Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com
ATKINSON: Veterans Club
1st Tuesday of each month
9-10 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic
Tuesdays
This is a free service, but donations are always welcome.
9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Ceramics
Tuesdays
9-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Line Dancing with Val
Tuesdays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Knitting and Crocheting
Tuesdays
Open to all. Individuals should bring their own projects. Yarn and knitting/crochet needles are available.
9:30-11:30 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: Member Adult: Free; Member Child: $5; Non-member Adult: Free; Non-member Child: $10
Must register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
ANDOVER: Garden Club Meeting
Andover Garden Club will feature Paul McKay’s “Fallingwater Landscape,” a presentation with an emphasis on efforts to preserve the famous Frank Lloyd Wright–designed building and grounds, which have suffered the effects of time and weather.
10 a.m., South Church, 41 Central Street
Cost: A $10 donation is requested of non-members
Info: Cathy Starr: cstarr12@comcast.net / 978-475-8473
LAWRENCE: Memory Cafe (Virtual)
A welcoming, judgment-free zone for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease or any form of dementia or other brain disorders.
11 a.m. — 12 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400
Register for link: 978-946-1368 / Email: lbrennan@agespan.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Bingo
Tuesdays
Donuts, coffee and tea will be available.
12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per card
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
METHUEN: Ceramics
Tuesdays
12:30-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Dominoes & Scrabble
Tuesdays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives
Tuesdays
Experienced and beginner players are welcome.
1-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Talking About Death Won’t Kill You
A discussion about the challenges and possible scenarios that the terminally ill and dying patient may experience. Insights and tips about how to navigate the complexities and choices that are likely to be encountered.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry
Open every Tuesday
3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street
Info: 978-681-4900 / www.glcac.org
GROVELAND: Flatbread Fundraiser
Groveland Boy Scouts Troop 87, with members from Groveland, Haverhill and West Newbury, are asking supporters to enjoy a meal next week and help defray Scouting-related expenses. Georgetown American Flatbread will donate $3.50 for every large and $1.75 for every small pizza ordered, dine-in or take-out from 5-9 p.m.
Georgetown American Flatbread, 258 Andover Street
If you can’t make it but still want to help, Venmo @Groveland-Scouts
GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group
Tuesdays
6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Matinees
“Splendor in the Grass” (1961) starring Warren Beatty and Natalie Wood.
6:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Intro to CPR
Not a full CPR course with a certification card. It is designed to make you familiar with the sequence of performing CPR and using an AED. Mannequins will be available for practice.
6:30 p.m., Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 156 Winter Street
RSVP to Elaine Tzitzon: 978-618-7767 / holyapostlesladiesphiloptochos@gmail.com
HAVERHILL: Valentine’s Day Watercolor Workshop
Come paint floral watercolor hearts with local artist Pixie Yates.
6:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
