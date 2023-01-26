FRIDAY, JANUARY 27
NORTH ANDOVER: Massage Therapy
Held on the 2nd and 4th Friday of each month
Open to all Merrimack Valley Seniors at special low rates.
9 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $10 for 15-minute session or $20 for a 30-minute session
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast
Held on the 4th Friday of each month
North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives
Fridays
Experienced and beginner players are welcome.
9:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
METHUEN: Sociable Seniors
Not your average book group! Everyone enjoys reading, but you read what you choose! Then share your thoughts with the group. We also talk about any activities, trips, concerts, etc. that we have taken part in or planning to do. This is an active and fun group of Senior Citizens.
10-11:30 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders
Fridays
Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Cuddles
Fridays
Trace, cut, sew, stuff, dress, and paint these wonderful dolls. Dolls are sent to local hospitals, homeless shelters, nursing homes, our troops overseas and to children in other countries.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Sew What Fridays
Fridays
Simple repairs and alterations modestly priced for North Andover Seniors only. 10-11:30 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Chinese New Year
An hour of great performances and delicious Chinese inspired lunch.
10:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Tickets: $10 (Purchase by January 18)
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
LONDONDERRY: Coffee with a Londonderry Cop
Chief Kim Bernard and fellow officers will be here to hang out, chat, discuss concerns, answer questions, and provide updates to Londonderry residents over 55.
11 a.m. — 1 p.m., Londonderry Senior Center, 535 Mammoth Road
Info: 603-432-8554
NORTH ANDOVER: Dominoes and Card Games
Fridays
12:30-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge
Fridays
Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.
1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per session
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
GROVELAND: Hybrid Program: Arthur Hale Veasey — A Reasonable Doubt
Join in person or Zoom from home for this special talk with local author Arthur Hale Veasey. Arthur will be discussing his book “A Reasonable Doubt”. This book is a fictional account of Haverhill’s most dramatic crime of the 20th Century!
2-3 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. (Teens)
Play Super Smash Bros on Nintendo Switch!
3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ATKINSON: Elementary Explorers (Grades 1-3)
Fridays
3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
HAVERHILL: Trivia Night / Honoring Teachers
There will be food, snacks, cash bar, raffles and, what is being described as, “surprise format change.”
Doors open at 5 p.m. and game begins at 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 24 Summer Street
Tickets are $40 each in advance or $45 each at the door
Tickets: www.eventbrite.com/e/pentucket-kiwanis-trivia-night-2023-tickets-495951733987
Info: Email: pentucketkiwanis@gmail.com
SATURDAY, JANUARY 28
LAWRENCE: GLCAC Citizenship Classes
Saturdays, January 28 through April 15
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Robert Frost Room, Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
More info: Esther Alburquerque, 978-620-4736 / ealburquerque@glcac.org
ANDOVER: Community Chat with School Committee
Come chat with School Committee members Pam Pietrowski and Helen Pickard. All community members are invited, bring your questions, comments, ideas to share.
12-1 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: www.northandoverpublicschools.com/about-us/announcements/details/~board/district-news/post/community-chat#fsPageContent
SUNDAY, JANUARY 29
DERRY: Farmers Market
Every Sunday (November through April)
10 a.m. — 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)
Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org
LAWRENCE: Textured Ceramic Bowl Workshop (Ages 16+)
1-5 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $60
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
ANDOVER: Sunday Concert
An afternoon of music from Peking and the Mystics, a local a cappella quintet.
2:30-4 p.m., MHL – The Hall, 2 North Main Street
Info: www.mhl.org / 978-623-8400
MONDAY, JANUARY 30
METHUEN: Aeroflex & Weights with Pat
Mondays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Gentle Yoga with Pat
Mondays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Forensic Science Roadshow
Venture into the world of CSI with this interactive program that introduces you to the fascinating subject of forensic science.
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ATKINSON: Preschool Playtime
Mondays
Play improves the cognitive, physical, social, and emotional well-being of children and young people. Through play, children learn about the world and themselves.
11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: Food Pantry Open
Mondays
11 a.m. 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road, back entrance
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
METHUEN: Mahjong
Mondays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge
Mondays
Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.
1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per session
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta
Mondays
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga
Mondays
Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.
1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ATKINSON: Kindergarten Club (Ages 5-6)
Mondays
3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
HAVERHILL: Bullet Journaling for Teens
Don’t miss this presentation on the history and types of bullet journals then get started on your own. Each participant will leave with their own journal!
6-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
GROVELAND: Hybrid Program: The Secret of the Lost Pearls
Cozy mystery author Darcie Wilde will discuss her new book “The Secret of the Lost Pearls”.
7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info/register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice
Mondays
7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
TUESDAY, JANUARY 31
METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic
Tuesdays
9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Cost: Free; donations always welcome
Info: 978-983-8825
METHUEN: Line Dancing with Val
Tuesdays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Knitting and Crocheting
Tuesdays
Open to all. Individuals should bring their own projects. Yarn and knitting/crochet needles are available.
9:30-11:30 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
HAVERHILL: Classic Matinee
Screening “A Streetcar Named Desire” (1951) starring Marlon Brando, Vivien Leigh, and Karl Malden.
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders
Tuesdays
Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Combo Exercise Class
Tuesdays
Equal parts Pilates / Yoga / Strength training
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ATKINSON: Bitty Books Storytime (Ages 3-6)
Tuesdays
10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
METHUEN: Ceramics
Tuesdays
12:30-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Bingo
Tuesdays
Donuts, coffee and tea will be available.
12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per card
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
METHUEN: Dominoes & Scrabble
Tuesdays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives
Tuesdays
Experienced and beginner players are welcome.
1-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group
Tuesdays
6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 1
METHUEN: Balance, Bones & Brain with Brian
Wednesdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Quilting
Wednesdays
9-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Tech Support
Held on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays
Do have challenges and questions about your device; smart phone, Kindle, IPad, laptop or general computer questions?
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Secure your appointment: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
METHUEN: Balance, Bones & Brain with Brian
Wednesdays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
HAVERHILL: Wednesday Morning Book Club
10 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: Painting
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
ATKINSON: Curious Kids
Wednesdays
Toddlers and preschool children are welcome with their caregivers and siblings.
10:15-11:45 a.m., Kimball Public Library, Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
METHUEN: Zumba
Wednesdays
10:30-11:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
SALEM: Lunchtime Knitters
Wednesdays
Join for great conversation while knitting and crocheting. New faces always welcome.
11:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: Laura Stevens at 603-898-7064 / kelleylibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Rummikub
Wednesdays
A tile-based game for 2 to 4 players, combining elements of the card game rummy and
Mahjong.
12:30-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Lessons
Wednesdays
Come learn how to play Bridge. No partner needed.
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Refresher
Wednesdays
Come refine and refresh your skills!
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2
ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness
Tuesdays and Thursdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 per class
Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com
METHUEN: Gentle Yoga with Pat
Thursdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Japanese Bunka
Thursdays
9:30-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Woodcarving
Thursdays
A great social group welcoming beginners through advanced skills.
9-11:45 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
GROVELAND: Kinder Kick Start (Ages 3+)
Thursdays
9:15 a.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
METHUEN: Aeroflex & Weights with Pat
Thursdays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Mr. Fix It
Held on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month
Bring in your watches, lamps, small appliances, and much more for Mr. Fit It to take a look!
9:30-11:30 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ATKINSON: Yoga
Thursdays
10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $10 per class
Info: Mary Krikorian: 978-837-1738
NORTH ANDOVER: Mahjong
Thursdays
A game of Chinese origin usually played by 4 persons with 144 domino-like pieces or tiles marked in suits, counters, and dice, the object being to build a winning combination of pieces.
12:30-2:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
METHUEN: Bridge Group
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Happy Hearts Chorus
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Whist
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
HAVERHILL: Trustees of the Whittier Birthplace Annual Meeting
3 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Contact: Art Veasey, 978-363-1193 / arthur744@gmail.com
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Calligraphy Workshop
Join the talented Sage & Oak for a calligraphy lesson and take home your own custom ornament.
6-8 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $52 for members, $65 for non-members
Registration required: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
ANDOVER: Kick off African American History Month
Be inspired by lives of local African American history makers, music by The Choral Majority and “I Have a Dream” performed by Ralph Bledsoe.
6:30-8:30 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave North
Info: www.eventbrite.com
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3
METHUEN: SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Everyone)
Fridays
Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Call for appointment: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Yoga with Joan
Fridays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Yoga with Joan
Fridays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives
Fridays
Experienced and beginner players are welcome.
9:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Cuddles
Fridays
Trace, cut, sew, stuff, dress, and paint these wonderful dolls. Dolls are sent to local hospitals, homeless shelters, nursing homes, our troops overseas and to children in other countries.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Quilting
Meets on the 1st and 3rd Friday of the month
All levels welcome. Bring your work for show, share and tell, tips on colors, patterns and quilting styles.
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Sew What Fridays
Fridays
Simple repairs and alterations modestly priced for North Andover Seniors only. 10-11:30 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Dominoes and Card Games
Fridays
12:30-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge
Fridays
Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.
1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per session
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4
HAVERHILL: Ice Fishing Derby
First place will be awarded for the Biggest Fish, any species, by weight, followed by $100 for the second biggest; and $50 for the third biggest. There are also awards for children under age 15.
7 a.m. — 3 p.m., sign in starts at 6 a.m., Chadwick Pond, 19 Larch Road
Cost: $10 entrance for age 15+
Info: Email: kgopsill41@gmail.com / www.hhrg.org
ANDOVER: Ice Fishing Workshop (Ages 6+)
Weather and ice permitting!
10-11:30 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Pomps Pond, 147 Abbott Street
Info: 978-623- 8340 / www.andoverrec.com
PLAISTOW: Musical Bingo
Bring a fully-charged phone to play! A cash bar will be available.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Game starts at 7 p.m.
Cost: $18 per person in advance, $20 at the door
Tickets: friends-of-plaistow-rec-musical-bingo.cheddarup.com
Info: www.facebook.com/events/s/musical-bingo/688673582724632
ANDOVER: Chinese New Year Show
Local performers and entertainment
7 p.m., Doherty Middle School Auditorium, 50 Bartlett Street
Cost: $12 for adults, $6 for kids and seniors
Info/tickets: www.CAandover.org
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5
DERRY: Farmers Market
Every Sunday (November through April)
10 a.m. — 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)
Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org
ANDOVER: Choral Concert
Andover Choral Society will present the powerful Brahms’ German Requiem.
3 p.m., West Middle School, 70 Shawsheen Road
Cost: $25 in advance, $30 at the door; $10 for students
Tickets/Info: www.andoverchoralsociety.org
ANDOVER: African American Women and Social Change — Stages of Liberation
Dr. Cheryl Townsend Gilkes, Professor Emeritus of History, Colby College and Associate Pastor, Union Baptist Church, Cambridge will speak.
3:30-4:30 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave North
Info: www.eventbrite.com
