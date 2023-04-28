SATURDAY, APRIL 29

LOWELL: The Town and The City Festival

A music and arts festival held in various event spaces, bars, cafes and galleries throughout downtown

Info/Tickets: www.thetownandthecityfestival.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Children’s Fishing Derby

The event is open to all children, aged 15 and younger. They will provide refreshments and, if needed, fishing equipment and guidance. Trophies will be awarded for the 3 largest fish and the smallest fish. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Registration starts at 6 a.m. and the event ends at 12 p.m.

Sudden Pond in Harold Parker State Forest, Middleton Road

Info: Email: community@andoversportsmensclub.org

LAWRENCE: Groundwork Earth Day

Volunteers of all ages are welcome!

8 a.m. — 1 p.m., Campagnone North Common, Common Street, directly across from City Hall

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/earthday

ANDOVER: Spring Plant Sale

Shop for bargains and support the Friends of Memorial Hall Library.

9 a.m. — 4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: ‘Let’s Hike, Haverhill’

Enjoy a light, family-friendly short hike at Greenbelt’s Bailey Reservation in Haverhill. This brief, yet diverse trail passes through wooded terrain and along the shores of Chadwick Pond, where we’ll look for signs of beaver activity. The hike will be less than 1 mile.

9-10:30 a.m., Bailey Reservation, 474 Kingsbury Ave

RSVP: http://ecg.convio.net/site/Calendar/287471952

HAVERHILL: Car Show for Veterans

Food trucks, raffles, entertainment and more! No charge for spectators.

10 a.m. — 1 p.m., Northern Essex, 100 Elliott Street

Cost: $15 to show your car/motorcycle; $30 to show and be award eligible

100% of the proceeds will benefit Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, Inc.

Rain Date: April 30

Info: Email: vneoccarshow@gmail.com

HAVERHILL: Walk-A-Palooza Celebration

The event, formerly known as the Walk for Youth, raises money for the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill.

10 a.m. — 1 p.m., TD Bank parking lot, off Bailey Blvd

Info: 978-374-6171

LAWRENCE: Drawing with Color (Ages 5-9)

6-weeks, Saturdays, April 29-June 10 (no class May 27)

Students will learn all the fundamentals of drawing and color using pencil, oil pastels, and watercolor.

10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Intro to the Wheel

6-weeks, Saturdays, April 29-June 10 (no class May 27)

Students will build on their skills to create bowls, cups, and vases in this introductory wheel throwing class.

10:30 a.m. — 1 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $225

Info/register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

HAVERHILL: Short History of the Printing Press

Attendees will receive a reprint of Robert Hoe’s 1902 book.

11 a.m., The Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave

Info: www.museumofprinting.org

ANDOVER: Walking Tour

Beginning at the top of Central Street, you will re-visit the street as it looked in 18th and 19th centuries learning about the 3 churches, the varied home architectural styles and the interesting people who lived there.

11 a.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street

Cost: “Pay what you like.” You choose how much you’d like to pay for the program!

Registration required: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

LAWRENCE: Anatomy 101: Drawing Heads & Hands (Age 10+)

6-weeks, Saturdays, April 29-June 10 (no class May 27)

This class will focus on the shape-based anatomy of the human head and hands.

1:30-3 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

HAVERHILL: Short History of the Printing Press

Attendees will receive a reprint of Robert Hoe’s 1902 book.

2 p.m., The Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave

Info: www.museumofprinting.org

METHUEN: Messy Art: Hummingbirds (Ages 3-6)

Bring your kids to this art program, where they can have fun creating without worrying about making a mess! (Some of the mess might end up on their clothes, so make sure they’re wearing a stainable outfit!)

2-2:45 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

LAWRENCE: Fashion for a Cause

Food, drinks, designers, vendors, raffles, speakers and more! Proceeds to benefit research for Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis.

6-9 p.m., Spickett River Brewery, 56 Island Street

Cost: $70 for VIP, $50 General Admission

Tickets: www.allevents.in

HAVERHILL: Comedy Night

7-12 p.m., Hellenic Orthodox Church, 154 Winter Street

Info: 978-373-3311

HAVERHILL: Gus Constantellis Show

Social media sensation, Gus Constantellis, brings laughs with his comedy show about growing up Greek in America.

7 p.m., Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 156 Winter Street

Cost: $50 per person/$55 at the door

Tickets: 978-609-5576 / 978-360-1011 / 978-987-6621

Info: www.greekboston.com/event/gus-constantellis

HAVERHILL: Nairyan Vocal Ensemble

The world-famous Nairyan Vocal Ensemble from Armenia will perform.

7 p.m., Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe, 1280 Boston Road

Cost: $50 per person

Info/tickets: 978-372-9227

METHUEN: Dance Party

Two bands for the price of one! “White Street Band” and “Alice and the Groovediggers.” Each band will play a one hour set.

7 p.m., North Parish Church

Cost: $20 at the door

Info: 978-687-7948 /www.northparish.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Dance Party

Featuring 2 great bands – White Street Band and Alice & the Groovediggers to benefit North Parish’s programs.

7:30 p.m., North Parish Church, 190 Academy Road

Cost: $20 at the door

Info: 978-687-7948 / www.www.northparish.org

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

ANDOVER: Walking Tour: Shawsheen East

11 a.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street

Cost: “Pay what you like.” You choose how much you’d like to pay for the program!

Registration required: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

ANDOVER: Spring Plant Sale

Shop for bargains and support the Friends of Memorial Hall Library.

1-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Walking Tour: Ballardvale

1 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street

Cost: “Pay what you like.” You choose how much you’d like to pay for the program!

Registration required: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

ANDOVER: Walking Tour: Shawsheen West

1:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street

Cost: “Pay what you like.” You choose how much you’d like to pay for the program!

Registration required: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

METHUEN: Friends’ Paint and Sip Fundraiser

Learn to paint on a wine glass. Snacks, coffee and tea will be provided, and you are welcome to BYOB. There will also be a drawing for a gift basket!

2 p.m., St. Andrew’s Church, 90 Broadway

Cost: $35 / Tickets may be purchased at the Nevins Main Desk

Info: www.nevinslibrary.org/paint-sip

NEWBURYPORT: Cantemus Chamber Concert

“The Poet’s Prism”, a program of choral works that use poetic nature metaphors as texts.

4 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High Street

Cost: $25; students 18 and under are free

Tickets/info: www.cantemus.org

