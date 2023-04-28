SATURDAY, APRIL 29
LOWELL: The Town and The City Festival
A music and arts festival held in various event spaces, bars, cafes and galleries throughout downtown
Info/Tickets: www.thetownandthecityfestival.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Children’s Fishing Derby
The event is open to all children, aged 15 and younger. They will provide refreshments and, if needed, fishing equipment and guidance. Trophies will be awarded for the 3 largest fish and the smallest fish. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Registration starts at 6 a.m. and the event ends at 12 p.m.
Sudden Pond in Harold Parker State Forest, Middleton Road
Info: Email: community@andoversportsmensclub.org
LAWRENCE: Groundwork Earth Day
Volunteers of all ages are welcome!
8 a.m. — 1 p.m., Campagnone North Common, Common Street, directly across from City Hall
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/earthday
ANDOVER: Spring Plant Sale
Shop for bargains and support the Friends of Memorial Hall Library.
9 a.m. — 4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: ‘Let’s Hike, Haverhill’
Enjoy a light, family-friendly short hike at Greenbelt’s Bailey Reservation in Haverhill. This brief, yet diverse trail passes through wooded terrain and along the shores of Chadwick Pond, where we’ll look for signs of beaver activity. The hike will be less than 1 mile.
9-10:30 a.m., Bailey Reservation, 474 Kingsbury Ave
RSVP: http://ecg.convio.net/site/Calendar/287471952
HAVERHILL: Car Show for Veterans
Food trucks, raffles, entertainment and more! No charge for spectators.
10 a.m. — 1 p.m., Northern Essex, 100 Elliott Street
Cost: $15 to show your car/motorcycle; $30 to show and be award eligible
100% of the proceeds will benefit Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, Inc.
Rain Date: April 30
Info: Email: vneoccarshow@gmail.com
HAVERHILL: Walk-A-Palooza Celebration
The event, formerly known as the Walk for Youth, raises money for the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill.
10 a.m. — 1 p.m., TD Bank parking lot, off Bailey Blvd
Info: 978-374-6171
LAWRENCE: Drawing with Color (Ages 5-9)
6-weeks, Saturdays, April 29-June 10 (no class May 27)
Students will learn all the fundamentals of drawing and color using pencil, oil pastels, and watercolor.
10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Intro to the Wheel
6-weeks, Saturdays, April 29-June 10 (no class May 27)
Students will build on their skills to create bowls, cups, and vases in this introductory wheel throwing class.
10:30 a.m. — 1 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $225
Info/register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
HAVERHILL: Short History of the Printing Press
Attendees will receive a reprint of Robert Hoe’s 1902 book.
11 a.m., The Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave
Info: www.museumofprinting.org
ANDOVER: Walking Tour
Beginning at the top of Central Street, you will re-visit the street as it looked in 18th and 19th centuries learning about the 3 churches, the varied home architectural styles and the interesting people who lived there.
11 a.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street
Cost: “Pay what you like.” You choose how much you’d like to pay for the program!
Registration required: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
LAWRENCE: Anatomy 101: Drawing Heads & Hands (Age 10+)
6-weeks, Saturdays, April 29-June 10 (no class May 27)
This class will focus on the shape-based anatomy of the human head and hands.
1:30-3 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
HAVERHILL: Short History of the Printing Press
Attendees will receive a reprint of Robert Hoe’s 1902 book.
2 p.m., The Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave
Info: www.museumofprinting.org
METHUEN: Messy Art: Hummingbirds (Ages 3-6)
Bring your kids to this art program, where they can have fun creating without worrying about making a mess! (Some of the mess might end up on their clothes, so make sure they’re wearing a stainable outfit!)
2-2:45 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
LAWRENCE: Fashion for a Cause
Food, drinks, designers, vendors, raffles, speakers and more! Proceeds to benefit research for Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis.
6-9 p.m., Spickett River Brewery, 56 Island Street
Cost: $70 for VIP, $50 General Admission
Tickets: www.allevents.in
HAVERHILL: Comedy Night
7-12 p.m., Hellenic Orthodox Church, 154 Winter Street
Info: 978-373-3311
HAVERHILL: Gus Constantellis Show
Social media sensation, Gus Constantellis, brings laughs with his comedy show about growing up Greek in America.
7 p.m., Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 156 Winter Street
Cost: $50 per person/$55 at the door
Tickets: 978-609-5576 / 978-360-1011 / 978-987-6621
Info: www.greekboston.com/event/gus-constantellis
HAVERHILL: Nairyan Vocal Ensemble
The world-famous Nairyan Vocal Ensemble from Armenia will perform.
7 p.m., Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe, 1280 Boston Road
Cost: $50 per person
Info/tickets: 978-372-9227
METHUEN: Dance Party
Two bands for the price of one! “White Street Band” and “Alice and the Groovediggers.” Each band will play a one hour set.
7 p.m., North Parish Church
Cost: $20 at the door
Info: 978-687-7948 /www.northparish.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Dance Party
Featuring 2 great bands – White Street Band and Alice & the Groovediggers to benefit North Parish’s programs.
7:30 p.m., North Parish Church, 190 Academy Road
Cost: $20 at the door
Info: 978-687-7948 / www.www.northparish.org
SUNDAY, APRIL 30
ANDOVER: Walking Tour: Shawsheen East
11 a.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street
Cost: “Pay what you like.” You choose how much you’d like to pay for the program!
Registration required: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
ANDOVER: Spring Plant Sale
Shop for bargains and support the Friends of Memorial Hall Library.
1-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Walking Tour: Ballardvale
1 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street
Cost: “Pay what you like.” You choose how much you’d like to pay for the program!
Registration required: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
ANDOVER: Walking Tour: Shawsheen West
1:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street
Cost: “Pay what you like.” You choose how much you’d like to pay for the program!
Registration required: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
METHUEN: Friends’ Paint and Sip Fundraiser
Learn to paint on a wine glass. Snacks, coffee and tea will be provided, and you are welcome to BYOB. There will also be a drawing for a gift basket!
2 p.m., St. Andrew’s Church, 90 Broadway
Cost: $35 / Tickets may be purchased at the Nevins Main Desk
Info: www.nevinslibrary.org/paint-sip
NEWBURYPORT: Cantemus Chamber Concert
“The Poet’s Prism”, a program of choral works that use poetic nature metaphors as texts.
4 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High Street
Cost: $25; students 18 and under are free
Tickets/info: www.cantemus.org
