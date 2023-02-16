FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17

METHUEN: SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Everyone)

Fridays

Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Call for appointment: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Yoga with Joan

Fridays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Books & Bubbles (Ages 0-2)

This language-enrichment program features fun songs and fingerplays, stories, and everyone’s favorite finale: bubbles!

9:30-10 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

METHUEN: Yoga with Joan

Fridays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives

Fridays

Experienced and beginner players are welcome.

9:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

METHUEN: English Conversation Group

This group is for intermediate to advanced English learners to get together and practice their speaking skills. Every week they focus on a certain topic.

10-11:30 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Cuddles

Fridays

Trace, cut, sew, stuff, dress, and paint these wonderful dolls. Dolls are sent to local hospitals, homeless shelters, nursing homes, our troops overseas and to children in other countries.

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Quilting

Meets on the 1st and 3rd Friday of the month

All levels welcome. Bring your work for show, share and tell, tips on colors, patterns and quilting styles.

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Sew What Fridays

Fridays

Simple repairs and alterations modestly priced for North Andover Seniors only. 10-11:30 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Dominoes and Card Games

Fridays

12:30-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge

Fridays

Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.

1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

LAWRENCE: Teen Anime Club (Grade 7 & up)

Meet bi-weekly to watch a new episode of anime.

3:30-4:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

ANDOVER: Phillips Academy: Concert

Academy Jazz Band and Ensembles. Free and open to the public.

7:30 p.m., Phillips Academy, Cochran Chapel

Info: Email: jmcormack@andover.edu

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18

HAMPSTEAD: Meditation Class

Online classes are also available on select Wednesday evenings.

9:30 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Please register: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org

HAMPSTEAD: Stitched with Love

Meets on the 3rd Saturday of the month

All are welcome to join this group who quilt, sew and knit items to donate to nonprofits and those in need.

9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

LONDONDERRY: Musquash Field Day

Explore trails on sleds, skis, snowshoes, or mountain bikes. Learn about local wildlife. Enjoy hot dogs, cookies, cocoa, and coffee around the fire pit, and more.

10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Musquash Conservation Area, off High Range Road (GPS 12 Hickory Hill Road)

Info: www.londonderrynh.gov

More details: Marge, 603-770-4690

METHUEN: Birthday Bash (Ages 3-6)

Does your child have a birthday in January, February, or March? Then bring them to this birthday party, where we’ll do some reading, crafting, and celebrating!

10-10:45 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

METHUEN: Bocce Ball Bash

Only 32 Team Slots Available.

Big prizes for 1st, 2nd, 3rd Place

5-9 p.m., Methuen Sons of Italy, 459 Merrimack Street

Costs: Team of 4 for $260; $35 for event only (no Bocce)

Register: Email: erin.cogswellsrts@gmail.com / Deadline to register is February 9

SALEM: ‘Winter Serenities’ Concert

7:30 p.m., Seifert Performing Arts Center, Salem High School, 44 Geremonty Drive

Tickets: https://nhpo.booktix.com

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 19

ANDOVER: Winter Fest

Features the history of Pomps Pond with photos and stories, a guided hike around the pond, free hot dogs and hot cocoa, Zoo New England wildlife tracking demo, Ice Yacht Exhibit, Hockey Target Competition, and more!

10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Pomps Pond, 147 Abbot Street

Info: www.andoverrec.com

DERRY: Farmers Market

Every Sunday (November through April)

10 a.m. — 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)

Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org

HAMPSTEAD: Community Dinner

The menu will include roasted chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, carrots, gravy and pie.

2 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street

Suggested donation $15 per person. Proceeds to benefit ISAIAH 58 NH.

Info: 603-329-6985 / www.hampsteaducc.org

ANDOVER: Chamber Music Concert

Zograf Strings Quarterly invites you to a special event commemorating the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine. On the program are string quartets by P. Hindemith and P. Haas. Musicians are Mina Lavcheva, violin, Antoaneta Anguelova, violin, Nathaniel Farny, viola, and Ben Noyes, cello.

3 p.m., St. Parascheva Romanian Orthodox Church 264-266 Lowell Street

Suggested donation: $15

Info: Email: zografstrings@gmail.com

ANDOVER: Phillips Academy: Concert

Academy Orchestras. Free and open to the public.

3 p.m., Phillips Academy, Cochran Chapel

Info: Email: jmcormack@andover.edu

SALEM: ‘Winter Serenities’ Concert

7:30 p.m., Seifert Performing Arts Center, Salem High School, 44 Geremonty Drive

Tickets: https://nhpo.booktix.com

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20

Presidents Day

METHUEN: Aeroflex & Weights with Pat

Mondays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

ATKINSON: Tai Chi

Mondays

9-9:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $1 donation for local food pantries (per class).

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

METHUEN: Gentle Yoga with Pat

Mondays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

ATKINSON: Bingo

Mondays

9:45-11:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

A small fee will be required.

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

ATKINSON: Line Dancing

Mondays

9:45-11:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $5 per class

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

ATKINSON: Preschool Playtime

Mondays

Play improves the cognitive, physical, social, and emotional well-being of children and young people. Through play, children learn about the world and themselves.

11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

METHUEN: Mahjong

Mondays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge

Mondays

Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.

1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta

Mondays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

LAWRENCE: Teen Chess Club

Learn and play chess, bi-weekly on Mondays

4-5 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3606 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals

Mondays

Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community

Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com

PLAISTOW: “Moved and Seconded: Town Meeting in NH”

Rebecca Rule regales audiences with stories of the rituals, traditions, and history of town meeting, including the perennial characters, the literature, the humor, and the wisdom of this uniquely New England institution.

6 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice

Mondays

7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21

ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast

Enjoy pancakes, sausages, home fries, orange juice & coffee.

8:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness

Tuesdays and Thursdays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $8 per class

Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com

METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic

Tuesdays

This is a free service, but donations are always welcome.

9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Ceramics

Tuesdays

9-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Line Dancing with Val

Tuesdays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Knitting and Crocheting

Tuesdays

Open to all. Individuals should bring their own projects. Yarn and knitting/crochet needles are available.

9:30-11:30 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (ages 2-5)

Get your curious little ones out in nature with this guided play group.

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: Member Adult: Free; Member Child: $5; Non-member Adult: Free; Non-member Child: $10

Must register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee

“The Postman Always Rings Twice” (1946) starring Lana Turner and John Garfield.

10 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: AgeSpan Mobil Market

Held every 3rd Tuesday

Fresh food and nonperishable grocery items are available at no cost to Merrimack Valley residents of all ages.

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, 136 Water Street

Info: 978-946-1279 or Email: rortiz@agespan.org

LAWRENCE: Story Time (English)

Come hear the best-selling book “Hair Love” in English.

10 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Must register: 978-620-3618

Info: www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

HAVERHILL: Women’s City Club of Haverhill Mardi Gras Celebration

Nick Novello of Nunan’s Florist and Greenhouses will show members how to put together wreathes of the season. Members and guests will then have a chance to win a wreath in a raffle. Tickets are $1 for one, 6 for $5 or 13 for $10. Members are encouraged to wear Mardi Gras style masks and enjoy special themed refreshments.

12:30 p.m., Advent Christian Church, lower level, 160 Carleton Street

Guests are asked to pay a $4 donation

Info: Email: pfarfaras@aol.com

METHUEN: Ceramics

Tuesdays

12:30-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Bingo

Tuesdays

Donuts, coffee and tea will be available.

12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per card

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

HAVERHILL: Heroes of the Underground Railroad

A children’s play suggested for kids in kindergarten through grade 5. Among the historical figures featured are Harriet Tubman, Henry “Box” Brown, Frederick Douglass, Levi Coffin and John Parker.

1 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: Dominoes & Scrabble

Tuesdays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives

Tuesdays

Experienced and beginner players are welcome.

1-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Ping Pong Tournament

Join in on a intergenerational ping pong tournament (teams and singles).

2-4 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: Free for Seniors. Prizes for winners!

Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry

Open every Tuesday

3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street

Info: 978-681-4900 / www.glcac.org

HAVERHILL: Teen Ani-Manga Club (Grades 6-12)

Do you love anime and/or manga? Then this club’s for you! Discuss your faves with other fans and participate in an activity — could be a craft, game, or something else!

4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: Teen Movie Club (Ages 13-18)

If you love movies, this is the club for you! Come to watch and talk about movies. Club members will get to choose the movie during the meeting.

4-6 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Please register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group

Tuesdays

6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

HAMPSTEAD: Women’s Circle

Join for an evening of connections. Library Assistant Sue leads discussions and activities in this safe and supportive space.

6:30 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Please register: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org

METHUEN: Family Storytime: Parades (Ages 3-8)

6:30-7:15 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

DANVILLE: Meet the Candidates Night

This is your chance to listen to the candidates, ask questions, and make an informed voting decision.

7 p.m., Danville Community Center, 169 Main Street

