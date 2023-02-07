WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8

METHUEN: Balance, Bones & Brain with Brian

Wednesdays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics

Wednesdays

9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390

METHUEN: Quilting

Wednesdays

9-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Balance, Bones & Brain with Brian

Wednesdays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: On the Move! (Ages 2-5)

Bring your active little ones to listen to a story and then dance, hop, spin, and shake off some of that energy!

9:30-10 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

METHUEN: Painting

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

ATKINSON: Curious Kids

Wednesdays

Toddlers and preschool children are welcome with their caregivers and siblings.

10:15-11:45 a.m., Kimball Public Library, Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

METHUEN: Zumba

Wednesdays

10:30-11:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

SALEM: Lunchtime Knitters

Wednesdays

Join for great conversation while knitting and crocheting. New faces always welcome.

11:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street. Info: Laura Stevens at 603-898-7064 / kelleylibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Rummikub

Wednesdays

A tile-based game for 2 to 4 players, combining elements of the card game rummy and

Mahjong.

12:30-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Lessons

Wednesdays

Come learn how to play Bridge. No partner needed.

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Refresher

Wednesdays

Come refine and refresh your skills!

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Road Scholar Opportunities

Dave Van Arsdale will teach the audience about different Road Scholar opportunities to take advantage of.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ANDOVER: Phillips Academy: Concert

Student Recital. Free and open to the public.

1:45 p.m., Phillips Academy, Cochran Chapel, 2 Chapel Ave

Info: Email: jmcormack@andover.edu

ANDOVER: Bereavement Support Group

Come support each other and discuss some of the ways the loss of someone significant can affect our lives. Cookies and water will be provided.

2 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

METHUEN: Teen Arts & Crafts Club (Ages 12-18)

Create your own art or take home a craft! This teens arts and crafts club gives you the chance to express your creative side.

3-4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

DERRY: Red Flags in Child Development (Virtual)

This workshop will review what typical child development looks like, what influences child development, what are possible signs of concerns, and what parents can do when they are worried.

6-8 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Cost: Free

Register for link: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

DERRY: NH History Program: The Black Experience at Grenier

The history of the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is more diverse than you may realize. Before it was an airport, it was known as Grenier Air Base, and home to many soldiers- including Black soldiers. Come learn about the Black stories of Grenier, and its place in NH military history.

6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Valentine’s Day Watercolor Workshop

Come paint floral watercolor hearts with local artist Pixie Yates.

6:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

GROVELAND: Nathan Webster Post 248 Meeting

2nd Wednesdays

All veterans are welcome.

7 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club

Held Wednesdays September through May

7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street

Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students

Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com

