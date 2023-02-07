WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8
METHUEN: Balance, Bones & Brain with Brian
Wednesdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics
Wednesdays
9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390
METHUEN: Quilting
Wednesdays
9-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Balance, Bones & Brain with Brian
Wednesdays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: On the Move! (Ages 2-5)
Bring your active little ones to listen to a story and then dance, hop, spin, and shake off some of that energy!
9:30-10 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: Painting
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
ATKINSON: Curious Kids
Wednesdays
Toddlers and preschool children are welcome with their caregivers and siblings.
10:15-11:45 a.m., Kimball Public Library, Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
METHUEN: Zumba
Wednesdays
10:30-11:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
SALEM: Lunchtime Knitters
Wednesdays
Join for great conversation while knitting and crocheting. New faces always welcome.
11:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street. Info: Laura Stevens at 603-898-7064 / kelleylibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Rummikub
Wednesdays
A tile-based game for 2 to 4 players, combining elements of the card game rummy and
Mahjong.
12:30-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Lessons
Wednesdays
Come learn how to play Bridge. No partner needed.
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Refresher
Wednesdays
Come refine and refresh your skills!
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Road Scholar Opportunities
Dave Van Arsdale will teach the audience about different Road Scholar opportunities to take advantage of.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: Phillips Academy: Concert
Student Recital. Free and open to the public.
1:45 p.m., Phillips Academy, Cochran Chapel, 2 Chapel Ave
Info: Email: jmcormack@andover.edu
ANDOVER: Bereavement Support Group
Come support each other and discuss some of the ways the loss of someone significant can affect our lives. Cookies and water will be provided.
2 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
METHUEN: Teen Arts & Crafts Club (Ages 12-18)
Create your own art or take home a craft! This teens arts and crafts club gives you the chance to express your creative side.
3-4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
DERRY: Red Flags in Child Development (Virtual)
This workshop will review what typical child development looks like, what influences child development, what are possible signs of concerns, and what parents can do when they are worried.
6-8 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Cost: Free
Register for link: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
DERRY: NH History Program: The Black Experience at Grenier
The history of the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is more diverse than you may realize. Before it was an airport, it was known as Grenier Air Base, and home to many soldiers- including Black soldiers. Come learn about the Black stories of Grenier, and its place in NH military history.
6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Valentine’s Day Watercolor Workshop
Come paint floral watercolor hearts with local artist Pixie Yates.
6:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
GROVELAND: Nathan Webster Post 248 Meeting
2nd Wednesdays
All veterans are welcome.
7 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club
Held Wednesdays September through May
7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street
Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students
Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com
