THURSDAY, MARCH 9
ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness
Tuesdays and Thursdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 per class
Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com
DANVILLE: Grief Support Group
Thursdays
9-10:30 a.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street
Info: Email: DavidLHammer@hotmail.com
GROVELAND: Kinder Kick Start (Ages 3+)
Thursdays
9:15 a.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register online the day before: www.mhl.org
Info: 978-623-8430
LAWRENCE: Wheelchair Drive
March 1-March 30 / Disability Awareness Month
Joni and Friends New England is collecting wheelchairs and other mobility devices for their Wheels for the World program throughout the month of March.
Donations drop off: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lupoli Companies Marketing Studio, 290 Merrimack Street, 2nd floor
Info: www.joniandfriends.org
HAVERHILL: Italian Class
Thursdays
10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916
NORTH ANDOVER: Zumba Gold
Thursdays
This program is designed for the older active adult a person who hasn’t been exercising in a long time or individuals who may be limited physically.
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Toddler Tales (ages 2-3)
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register online the day before: www.mhl.org
Info: 978-623-8430
ATKINSON: Sensory Storytime (Ages 3-4)
Thursdays
10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
ATKINSON: Yoga
Thursdays
10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $10 per class
Info: Mary Krikorian: 978-837-1738
NORTH ANDOVER: Gentle Movement — Go With The Flow
Thursdays
A gentle but energizing total body workout focuses on breath, flexibility, balance and flowing movement at varying tempos.
11 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Mahjong
Thursdays
A game of Chinese origin usually played by 4 persons with 144 domino-like pieces or tiles marked in suits, counters, and dice, the object being to build a winning combination of pieces.
12:30-2:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Some Forgotten Black Women of the Civil Rights Movement
Black women played a key role in the fight for Civil Rights and their contributions to the movement are only recently getting more attention.
1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
METHUEN: LGBTQ+ Book Discussion Group (18+)
Open to adults who are interested in reading quality fiction, non-fiction and biography on LGBTQ+ topics and themes or by gay/lesbian authors.
3-5 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Teen Crafternoon (Grades 6-12)
Come decorate wooden bookmarks using sharpies, paint, and modge podge! Be as creative as you’d like!
4-5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
KINGSTON: Ham and Bean Supper
4-6 p.m., Masonic Building, 8 Church Street
Cost: $10 for adults, $7 for children
LAWRENCE: Book Event
Don’t miss this discussion of “Covid Conversations: Voices from Lawrence & Lowell, Massachusetts”. Free and open to the public. Book may be purchased at the event for $20.
6 p.m., El Taller, 275 Essex Street
Info: www.lawrencehistorycenter.org
Questions? 978-686-9230 or director@lawrencehistory.org
METHUEN: Oscar Movie Series
Screening “The Banshees of Inisherin”, nominated for 9 Oscars including Best Picture, Best Actor, and 2 nominations in the Best Supporting Actor category.
6-8 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
HAVERHILL: End of Life Workshop
Join End of Life Doula Judi Arasi for an end of life workshop.
6:30-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
DERRY: Purity, Eugenics, and Lethal Medicine by Thomas White
Thomas White is the Coordinator of Educational Outreach for the Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Keene State College. He will explore the origin and context of eugenic thinking beginning with Francis Galton and ending in Nazi Germany.
7 p.m., Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1 ½ Hood Road
Zoom option is available (Email: office@etzhayim.org)
Info: Stephen Soreff: 603-895-6120 / soreffs15@aol.com
METHUEN: Rainbow Club (Ages 12-18)
Rainbow Club is a confidential, inclusive, teen-led club for LGBTQ+ teens and straight allies. In this club, members lead discussions about LGBTQ+ books, movies, TV shows, or any other topics of interest.
7-8 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters
2nd and 4th Thursday of the month at 7 p.m.
Develop Public Speaking Skills. Gain confidence. Lessen Anxiety!
Info: Email: erbeaudry@aol.com
FRIDAY, MARCH 10
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Fridays
Just walk in and sign up!
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: Free; donations are always welcome
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
METHUEN: Books & Bubbles (Ages 0-2)
This language-enrichment program features fun songs and fingerplays, stories, and everyone’s favorite finale: bubbles! No registration is required, and big brothers and sisters can also attend.
9:30-10 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives
Fridays
Experienced and beginner players are welcome.
9:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
LAWRENCE: Wheelchair Drive
March 1-March 30 / Disability Awareness Month
Joni and Friends New England is collecting wheelchairs and other mobility devices for their Wheels for the World program throughout the month of March.
Donations drop off: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lupoli Companies Marketing Studio, 290 Merrimack Street, 2nd floor
Info: www.joniandfriends.org
ANDOVER: Photography Club
Meets on the 2nd Friday of the month
Join this group of photo enthusiasts to discuss and share photography techniques, interests, and experiences.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders
Fridays
Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
LAWRENCE: 52nd Annual Saint Patrick’s Day Luncheon
Come enjoy a traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner with entertainment by the Silver Spears Irish Show and Band.
12 p.m., Lawrence Lodge of Elks, 652 Andover Street
More info: Jack Lahey, 603-560-8192
NORTH ANDOVER: Dominoes and Card Games
Fridays
12:30-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge
Fridays
Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.
1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per session
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
PLAISTOW: Movie Screening
Fridays
Come and bring a friend for a recent movie or an old time favorite. Popcorn will be served.
1 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Elementary Explorers (Grades 1-3)
Fridays
3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
LAWRENCE: Anime Club (Grades 7+)
Meets bi-weekly on Fridays
3:30-4:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3606
HAVERHILL: Bowl a Strike for Kids
Join Family Services at our 15th annual, Disney themed, Bowl a Strike for Kids Fundraiser!
4-10 p.m., Academy Lanes, 725 S. Main Street
Sign up today: http://igfn.us/vf/BowlaStrike
SATURDAY, MARCH 11
DERRY: Crossroads of Parenting and Divorce
For people co-parenting after divorce or separation. Focus is learning how to protect your child’s well-being by keeping them out of the middle, allowing children to love both parents and working on communication.
9 a.m. — 2 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Cost: $80 includes book
Info/register: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
LAWRENCE: Free Citizenship Classes
Saturdays
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register: Email: workforce@glacac.org
METHUEN: Donuts with Dad (Ages 3-8)
Children and their male caregivers (fathers, grandfathers, uncles, mentors) are invited to this tasty storytime — not only to listen to stories and make a craft, but also to enjoy donuts!
10-10:45 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must registerL 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Music, Movement, Mindfulness, Spirituality Workshop
Jewish recording artist and composer Noah Aronson will present the workshop.
12:30 p.m., Temple Emanu-El, 514 Main Street
Must register: https://bit.ly/TE-NoahAronson
Info: 978-373-3861 / www.TempleEmanu-El.org
SUNDAY, MARCH 12
DERRY: Farmers Market
Every Sunday (November through April)
10 a.m. — 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)
Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org
LAWRENCE: White Fund Lecture
Peter F. Stevens will discuss his book, “The Voyage of the Catalpa”.
1 p.m., Lawrence Heritage State Park Visitors Center, 1 Jackson Street
Cost: Free
Info: www.div8aoh.com
HAVERHILL: Movie: The Fabelmans
Young Sammy Fabelman falls in love with movies after his parents take him to see The Greatest Show on Earth. Armed with a camera, Sammy starts to make his films at home, much to the delight of his supportive mother.
2-4:45 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
DERRY: The New Tribes of Israel by Ra’anan de Haas
Ra’anan de Haas is the Jewish Federation of New Hampshire Israeli Shaliach. Ra’anan will present how Israeli society is broken down into tribes. Participants will work together to try and come up with creative solutions to bridge the gap between them.
4-5:30 p.m., Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1 ½ Hood Road
RSVP: Stephen Soreff: 603-895-6120 / soreffs15@aol.com
MONDAY, MARCH 13
PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage and Games
Mondays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: Tai Chi
Mondays
9-9:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $1 donation for local food pantries (per class).
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
LAWRENCE: Wheelchair Drive
March 1-March 30 / Disability Awareness Month
Joni and Friends New England is collecting wheelchairs and other mobility devices for their Wheels for the World program throughout the month of March.
Donations drop off: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lupoli Companies Marketing Studio, 290 Merrimack Street, 2nd floor
Info: www.joniandfriends.org
ATKINSON: Bingo
Mondays
9:45-11:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
A small fee will be required.
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
ATKINSON: Line Dancing
Mondays
9:45-11:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $5 per class
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
ANDOVER: Meet-up Monday (Ages 0-5)
Mondays
Drop in for playtime; registration not required.
10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Ireland Presentation
From St. Patrick and the shamrock to whiskey and Guinness join us for a journey through Ireland.
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
DERRY: Food Pantry
Mondays
11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge
Mondays
Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.
1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per session
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta
Mondays
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga
Mondays
Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.
1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ATKINSON: Kindergarten Club (Ages 5-6)
Mondays
3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
HAVERHILL: Fabulous Fossils (Ages 6-11)
Have you ever wanted to have your very own fossil? Come make one! Together we will make air-dry clay that you can turn into a fossil to take home.
4-5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals
Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community
Mondays
Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com
LAWRENCE: Grief Support: Navigating Mealtime Solo (Virtual)
Learn how to make Chicken Piccata.
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, 360 Merrimack Street, Suite 425
Register/Info: 978-552-4510 / www.careathome.org
HAVERHILL: Getting Started with Gmail
A basic intro to gmail specifically focused on those who do not have a gmail account or have not used one in a long time. We will be going over creating a gmail account and the very basics of sending an email.
6-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Papercrafting and Card Making
A card making and paper crafting class for beginners as well as those with stamping and papercrafting experience.
6-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice
Mondays
7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
METHUEN: Stranger than Fiction Book Group
March’s Book is “Beautiful Country: A Memoir by Qian Julie Wang”.
7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
