SATURDAY, MARCH 18
HAVERHILL: ‘Let’s Hike, Haverhill’
Meet at the Crystal Gorge Conservation Area for a lovely 1.5 mile hike through this wooded area, passing rock walls and glacial features. After returning to the parking area, we’ll take a quick walk up Crystal Street to then explore Crystal Point, with views over Crystal Lake, one of Haverhill’s water sources. Total hike mileage: 2.5- 3 miles.
8-10 a.m., Crystal Gorge Conservation Area, Hike the Gorge and Point, 537-801 Crystal Street
Register: https://ecga.org/Lets-Hike-Haverhill
LAWRENCE: Free Citizenship Classes
Saturdays
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register: Email: workforce@glacac.org
HAVERHILL: Practice SAT Exam (Virtual)
Take a practice digital SAT exam with The Princeton Review.
10 a.m. — 1 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: LEGO Block Party (Ages 8-12)
Bring your imagination and use the library’s LEGOs to make fun creations!
1-2 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
HAVERHILL: St. Patrick’s Day Party (Ages 6-12)
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with fun crafts, games, and activities.
2-3 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
KENSINGTON: Ham & Bean Super
4:30-6 p.m., Kensington Congregational Church, 108 Amesbury Road
Suggested donation: $10 adults, $4 for children ages 5-12; free for children 5 and under
Info: 603-772-5821 / Email: kcc1737@yahoo.com
PLAISTOW: Traditional Irish Dinner
Your meal includes corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, turnips, desserts, and refreshments. Hot dogs will be available as an alternative for the kids. Along with a 50/50 raffle, entertainment will include Irish music and a performance of traditional step dancing by the dancers from Murray Academy of Irish Dance.
5-7 p.m., St. Luke the Evangelist Parish, 8 Atkinson Road
Cost: $15 for adults, $5 for kids (10 years and younger)
Info: Dan Sullivan: 603-770-4803
DANVILLE: Candy Bar Bingo (Adults)
For Sure and Beghorra! It’s Leprechaun Bingo with Danville Lions!
6-8 p.m., Danville Community Center, 169 Main Street
Concessions will be available as well as a 50/50 raffle, a door prize and basket raffles. Cost? $10 per booklet.
ANDOVER: ‘Moana, Jr.’
This thrilling and heartwarming coming-of-age story follows the strong-willed Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage. Moana and the legendary demigod Maui embark on an epic journey of self-discovery and camaraderie as both learn to harness the power that lies within. With empowering messages of bravery and selflessness, Moana Jr. is sure to bring out the hero within each of us.
7 p.m., South Elementary School, 70 Shawsheen
Cost: $10 per person (cash or check only)
CHELMSFORD: ‘A Night on the Edge!’
North Andover-native Michelle Canning and her Michelle Canning Band will host an Alzheimer’s benefit concert in honor of her grandfather who lived with Alzheimer’s. Don’t miss this exciting night of music, raffle prizes, and more!
7 p.m., Chelmsford Elks Hall, 300 Littleton Road (Doors open at 6 p.m.)
Cost: $25 for adults, $13 for children age 12 and under
Tickets: www.michellecanning.net
DERRY: ‘Big, the Musical’
Josh Baskin is sick of being an awkward kid. At a carnival, he makes a wish to the Zoltar machine to become “big.” To his shock, his wish is granted. After an understandably awkward beginning, Josh is forced to do “adult” things, like getting a job and a girlfriend. In the end, he discovers that there’s much more to being an adult than he bargained for and learns that we must all grow up at our own pace, in our own time.
7 p.m., Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway
Cost: $15
Tickets: www.kidscooptheatre.ludus.com
HAVERHILL: Coffeehouse Concert
Pamela Means and Lisa Bastoni, two acoustic musicians, will kick off the spring season of live music at New Moon Coffeehouse.
7:30 p.m., New Moon Coffeehouse, 16 Ashland Street
Cost: $20 cash at the door or online: www.newmooncoffeehouse.org
SUNDAY, MARCH 19
SANDOWN: Sun Salutation Yoga Workshop
Come to this special class and learn how to “bow to the sun” and welcome Spring’s arrival. Each sequence will be broken down pose by pose for a complete understanding of the practice. Participants should bring a mat, water bottle, cushion, or beach towel, and yoga blocks are highly recommended if they have them.
9:30-11 a.m., Sandown Recreation, 27 Pheasant Run Drive
Cost: $20 per person
Register: www.sandown.us/recreation/pages/adult-programs-0
DERRY: Farmers Market
Every Sunday (November through April)
10 a.m. — 1 p.m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)
Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org
ANDOVER: ‘Moana, Jr.”
Disney’s Moana Jr. is a musical adaptation of the animated film, bringing the adventures of Moana and her village of Motunui to life onstage. Moana Jr. features all the wonderful songs from the film, including “How Far I’ll Go,” “Shiny,” and “You’re Welcome.”
1 p.m., South Elementary School, 70 Shawsheen
Cost: $10 per person (cash or check only)
DERRY: ‘Big, the Musical’
Josh Baskin is sick of being an awkward kid. At a carnival, he makes a wish to the Zoltar machine to become “big.” To his shock, his wish is granted. After an understandably awkward beginning, Josh is forced to do “adult” things, like getting a job and a girlfriend. In the end, he discovers that there’s much more to being an adult than he bargained for and learns that we must all grow up at our own pace, in our own time.
1 p.m., Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway
Cost: $15
Tickets: www.kidscooptheatre.ludus.com
LAWRENCE: Author Lecture
Author John Cashman will discuss his book, “An Irish Immigrants Story”
1 p.m., Lawrence Heritage State Park Visitors Center, 1 Jackson Street
Cost: Free
Info: www.div8aoh.com
PLAISTOW: Pops Concert at PAC
Featuring the Timberlane Community Band and the Timberlane Jazz Band who hope to bring a taste of Spring to all music lovers.
Cost: $10 at the door
2 p.m., Timberlane Performing Arts Center, 40 Greenough Road
Info: www.tcmamusic.org
HAVERHILL: Brothers in Arms Fundraising Gala
Black tie event to shed light on Mens mental health featuring hors d’oeuvres, dinner and drinks, guest speakers, live auction, live music and more!
5-9 p.m., The Renaissance, 377 Kenoza Street
Tickets: $100 per person
Info/tickets: Email: bastienmediagroup@gmail.com
MONDAY, MARCH 20
PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage and Games
Mondays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: Tai Chi
Mondays
9-9:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $1 donation for local food pantries (per class).
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
LAWRENCE: Wheelchair Drive
March 1-March 30 / Disability Awareness Month
Joni and Friends New England is collecting wheelchairs and other mobility devices for their Wheels for the World program throughout the month of March.
Donations drop off: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lupoli Companies Marketing Studio, 290 Merrimack Street, 2nd floor
Info: www.joniandfriends.org
ATKINSON: Bingo
Mondays
9:45-11:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
A small fee will be required.
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
ATKINSON: Line Dancing
Mondays
9:45-11:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $5 per class
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
ANDOVER: Meet-up Monday (Ages 0-5)
Mondays
Drop in for playtime; registration not required.
10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: Food Pantry
Mondays
11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge
Mondays
Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.
1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per session
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta
Mondays
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga
Mondays
Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.
1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ATKINSON: Kindergarten Club (Ages 5-6)
Mondays
3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
LAWRENCE: Chess Club (Teens)
Mondays
4-5 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3606
HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals
Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community
Mondays
Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com
LAWRENCE: Monthly Book Club Meeting
Currently discussing “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
5:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3615
HAVERHILL: Gmail Basics
This class is for those who already have a gmail account. We will go over sending emails, what your inbox looks like, adding attachments to emails, making a signature or vacation response, searching for emails, and what to do if you receive spam. We will also be going over account recovery information.
6-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ATKINSON: Gravestone Carvers/Engravers and Gravestone Symbolism
You will be treated to great stories about Master Stonecutters like Henry Christian Geyer who carved approximately 200 gravestones in the New England area. Free and open to the public. Sponsored by the Atkinson Historical Society.
6-7:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: ‘Big, the Musical’
Josh Baskin is sick of being an awkward kid. At a carnival, he makes a wish to the Zoltar machine to become “big.” To his shock, his wish is granted. After an understandably awkward beginning, Josh is forced to do “adult” things, like getting a job and a girlfriend. In the end, he discovers that there’s much more to being an adult than he bargained for and learns that we must all grow up at our own pace, in our own time.
7 p.m., Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway
Cost: $15
Tickets: www.kidscooptheatre.ludus.com
GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice
Mondays
7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
HAVERHILL: Possible Dreams 2023
This lively community conversation event gives attendees an opportunity to meet new people, discover more that Haverhill has to offer, and shape the future of the community by sharing and incubating new ideas.
7-9 p.m., Hartleb Technology Center at Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliott Street
Please register: http://teamhaverhill.org/possible-dreams-2023-registration
TUESDAY, MARCH 21
ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast
Enjoy scrambled eggs, sausages, home fries, orange juice and coffee. Fred Snell will present on his visits to the Anheuser Busch Factories.
8:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Drive
Cost: $6
Must register: 978-623-8320
ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness
Tuesdays and Thursdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 per class
Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Fridays
Just walk in and sign up!
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: Free; donations are always welcome
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Casino Bus Trip
Plaistow, Atkinson, Sandown, and Danville residents are invited to spend the day at Encore Casino in Boston.
9 a.m. — 3 p.m.
Cost: $23 per person + $3 gratuity for the driver
Must register: Recreation@Plaistow.com, 603-382-5200 ext. 204 or Becky with Sandown Recreation, recreation@sandown.us recreation@sandown.us, 603-887-1872
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register online the day before: www.mhl.org
Info: 978-623-8430
LAWRENCE: Wheelchair Drive
March 1-March 30 / Disability Awareness Month
Joni and Friends New England is collecting wheelchairs and other mobility devices for their Wheels for the World program throughout the month of March.
Donations drop off: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lupoli Companies Marketing Studio, 290 Merrimack Street, 2nd floor
Info: www.joniandfriends.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Matinees
Watch “To Kill a Mockingbird” (1962) starring Gregory Peck and Mary Badham.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: AgeSpan Mobil Market
Held every 3rd Tuesday
Fresh food and nonperishable grocery items are available at no cost to Merrimack Valley residents of all ages.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, 136 Water Street
Info: 978-946-1279 or Email: rortiz@agespan.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders
Tuesdays
Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Combo Exercise Class
Tuesdays
Equal parts Pilates / Yoga / Strength training
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Toddler Tales (ages 2-3)
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register online the day before: www.mhl.org
Info: 978-623-8430
ATKINSON: Bitty Books Storytime (Ages 3-6)
Tuesdays
10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
HAVERHILL: Memory Laners Concert
Memory Laners will bring their toe-tapping tunes to the Women’s City Club of Haverhill at the March meeting. Dues and membership forms are now due.
12:30 p.m., Advent Christian Church, lower level, 160 Carleton Street
Guests are asked to pay a $4 donation
Info: Email: pfarfaras@aol.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Bingo
Tuesdays
Donuts, coffee and tea will be available.
12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per card
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ATKINSON: Watercolor Class
Come paint floral watercolor with artist Pixie Yates. Pixie will teach you how to paint beautiful floral design in a variety of styles. Materials are provided so just need to bring your creative self.
1 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives
Tuesdays
Experienced and beginner players are welcome.
1-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles, Bingo
Tuesdays
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry
Open every Tuesday
3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street
Info: 978-681-4900 / www.glcac.org
LAWRENCE: Cub Scouts (Grades 2-5)
Tuesdays
All genders welcome for crafts, hiking, games, cooking, rock climbing, and more!
3:30-4:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3618
METHUEN: Teen Movie Club (Ages 13-18)
If you love movies, this is the club for you! Come to watch and talk about movies. Club members will get to choose the movie during the meeting.
4-6 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
SALEM: ‘The Capital Crime of Witchcraft’
This program focuses on the Salem witchcraft trials of 1692 and 1693, when nineteen people were hanged and one crushed to death, but also examines a variety of other cases against women in NH, MA, and CT.
4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
No registration required.
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group
Tuesdays
6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
March 7 to May 30
It’s just for fun – no tournaments, no money involved.
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
There is no charge to play but donations are gratefully accepted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.