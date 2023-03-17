SATURDAY, MARCH 18

HAVERHILL: ‘Let’s Hike, Haverhill’

Meet at the Crystal Gorge Conservation Area for a lovely 1.5 mile hike through this wooded area, passing rock walls and glacial features. After returning to the parking area, we’ll take a quick walk up Crystal Street to then explore Crystal Point, with views over Crystal Lake, one of Haverhill’s water sources. Total hike mileage: 2.5- 3 miles.

8-10 a.m., Crystal Gorge Conservation Area, Hike the Gorge and Point, 537-801 Crystal Street

Register: https://ecga.org/Lets-Hike-Haverhill

LAWRENCE: Free Citizenship Classes

Saturdays

9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register: Email: workforce@glacac.org

HAVERHILL: Practice SAT Exam (Virtual)

Take a practice digital SAT exam with The Princeton Review.

10 a.m. — 1 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: LEGO Block Party (Ages 8-12)

Bring your imagination and use the library’s LEGOs to make fun creations!

1-2 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

HAVERHILL: St. Patrick’s Day Party (Ages 6-12)

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with fun crafts, games, and activities.

2-3 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

KENSINGTON: Ham & Bean Super

4:30-6 p.m., Kensington Congregational Church, 108 Amesbury Road

Suggested donation: $10 adults, $4 for children ages 5-12; free for children 5 and under

Info: 603-772-5821 / Email: kcc1737@yahoo.com

PLAISTOW: Traditional Irish Dinner

Your meal includes corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, turnips, desserts, and refreshments. Hot dogs will be available as an alternative for the kids. Along with a 50/50 raffle, entertainment will include Irish music and a performance of traditional step dancing by the dancers from Murray Academy of Irish Dance.

5-7 p.m., St. Luke the Evangelist Parish, 8 Atkinson Road

Cost: $15 for adults, $5 for kids (10 years and younger)

Info: Dan Sullivan: 603-770-4803

DANVILLE: Candy Bar Bingo (Adults)

For Sure and Beghorra! It’s Leprechaun Bingo with Danville Lions!

6-8 p.m., Danville Community Center, 169 Main Street

Concessions will be available as well as a 50/50 raffle, a door prize and basket raffles. Cost? $10 per booklet.

ANDOVER: ‘Moana, Jr.’

This thrilling and heartwarming coming-of-age story follows the strong-willed Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage. Moana and the legendary demigod Maui embark on an epic journey of self-discovery and camaraderie as both learn to harness the power that lies within. With empowering messages of bravery and selflessness, Moana Jr. is sure to bring out the hero within each of us.

7 p.m., South Elementary School, 70 Shawsheen

Cost: $10 per person (cash or check only)

CHELMSFORD: ‘A Night on the Edge!’

North Andover-native Michelle Canning and her Michelle Canning Band will host an Alzheimer’s benefit concert in honor of her grandfather who lived with Alzheimer’s. Don’t miss this exciting night of music, raffle prizes, and more!

7 p.m., Chelmsford Elks Hall, 300 Littleton Road (Doors open at 6 p.m.)

Cost: $25 for adults, $13 for children age 12 and under

Tickets: www.michellecanning.net

DERRY: ‘Big, the Musical’

Josh Baskin is sick of being an awkward kid. At a carnival, he makes a wish to the Zoltar machine to become “big.” To his shock, his wish is granted. After an understandably awkward beginning, Josh is forced to do “adult” things, like getting a job and a girlfriend. In the end, he discovers that there’s much more to being an adult than he bargained for and learns that we must all grow up at our own pace, in our own time.

7 p.m., Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway

Cost: $15

Tickets: www.kidscooptheatre.ludus.com

HAVERHILL: Coffeehouse Concert

Pamela Means and Lisa Bastoni, two acoustic musicians, will kick off the spring season of live music at New Moon Coffeehouse.

7:30 p.m., New Moon Coffeehouse, 16 Ashland Street

Cost: $20 cash at the door or online: www.newmooncoffeehouse.org

SUNDAY, MARCH 19

SANDOWN: Sun Salutation Yoga Workshop

Come to this special class and learn how to “bow to the sun” and welcome Spring’s arrival. Each sequence will be broken down pose by pose for a complete understanding of the practice. Participants should bring a mat, water bottle, cushion, or beach towel, and yoga blocks are highly recommended if they have them.

9:30-11 a.m., Sandown Recreation, 27 Pheasant Run Drive

Cost: $20 per person

Register: www.sandown.us/recreation/pages/adult-programs-0

DERRY: Farmers Market

Every Sunday (November through April)

10 a.m. — 1 p.m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)

Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org

ANDOVER: ‘Moana, Jr.”

Disney’s Moana Jr. is a musical adaptation of the animated film, bringing the adventures of Moana and her village of Motunui to life onstage. Moana Jr. features all the wonderful songs from the film, including “How Far I’ll Go,” “Shiny,” and “You’re Welcome.”

1 p.m., South Elementary School, 70 Shawsheen

Cost: $10 per person (cash or check only)

DERRY: ‘Big, the Musical’

Josh Baskin is sick of being an awkward kid. At a carnival, he makes a wish to the Zoltar machine to become “big.” To his shock, his wish is granted. After an understandably awkward beginning, Josh is forced to do “adult” things, like getting a job and a girlfriend. In the end, he discovers that there’s much more to being an adult than he bargained for and learns that we must all grow up at our own pace, in our own time.

1 p.m., Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway

Cost: $15

Tickets: www.kidscooptheatre.ludus.com

LAWRENCE: Author Lecture

Author John Cashman will discuss his book, “An Irish Immigrants Story”

1 p.m., Lawrence Heritage State Park Visitors Center, 1 Jackson Street

Cost: Free

Info: www.div8aoh.com

PLAISTOW: Pops Concert at PAC

Featuring the Timberlane Community Band and the Timberlane Jazz Band who hope to bring a taste of Spring to all music lovers.

Cost: $10 at the door

2 p.m., Timberlane Performing Arts Center, 40 Greenough Road

Info: www.tcmamusic.org

HAVERHILL: Brothers in Arms Fundraising Gala

Black tie event to shed light on Mens mental health featuring hors d’oeuvres, dinner and drinks, guest speakers, live auction, live music and more!

5-9 p.m., The Renaissance, 377 Kenoza Street

Tickets: $100 per person

Info/tickets: Email: bastienmediagroup@gmail.com

MONDAY, MARCH 20

PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage and Games

Mondays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: Tai Chi

Mondays

9-9:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $1 donation for local food pantries (per class).

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

LAWRENCE: Wheelchair Drive

March 1-March 30 / Disability Awareness Month

Joni and Friends New England is collecting wheelchairs and other mobility devices for their Wheels for the World program throughout the month of March.

Donations drop off: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lupoli Companies Marketing Studio, 290 Merrimack Street, 2nd floor

Info: www.joniandfriends.org

ATKINSON: Bingo

Mondays

9:45-11:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

A small fee will be required.

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

ATKINSON: Line Dancing

Mondays

9:45-11:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $5 per class

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

ANDOVER: Meet-up Monday (Ages 0-5)

Mondays

Drop in for playtime; registration not required.

10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Food Pantry

Mondays

11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge

Mondays

Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.

1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta

Mondays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga

Mondays

Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.

1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Kindergarten Club (Ages 5-6)

Mondays

3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

LAWRENCE: Chess Club (Teens)

Mondays

4-5 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3606

HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals

Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community

Mondays

Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com

LAWRENCE: Monthly Book Club Meeting

Currently discussing “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig

5:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3615

HAVERHILL: Gmail Basics

This class is for those who already have a gmail account. We will go over sending emails, what your inbox looks like, adding attachments to emails, making a signature or vacation response, searching for emails, and what to do if you receive spam. We will also be going over account recovery information.

6-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ATKINSON: Gravestone Carvers/Engravers and Gravestone Symbolism

You will be treated to great stories about Master Stonecutters like Henry Christian Geyer who carved approximately 200 gravestones in the New England area. Free and open to the public. Sponsored by the Atkinson Historical Society.

6-7:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

DERRY: ‘Big, the Musical’

Josh Baskin is sick of being an awkward kid. At a carnival, he makes a wish to the Zoltar machine to become “big.” To his shock, his wish is granted. After an understandably awkward beginning, Josh is forced to do “adult” things, like getting a job and a girlfriend. In the end, he discovers that there’s much more to being an adult than he bargained for and learns that we must all grow up at our own pace, in our own time.

7 p.m., Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway

Cost: $15

Tickets: www.kidscooptheatre.ludus.com

GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice

Mondays

7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

HAVERHILL: Possible Dreams 2023

This lively community conversation event gives attendees an opportunity to meet new people, discover more that Haverhill has to offer, and shape the future of the community by sharing and incubating new ideas.

7-9 p.m., Hartleb Technology Center at Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliott Street

Please register: http://teamhaverhill.org/possible-dreams-2023-registration

TUESDAY, MARCH 21

ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast

Enjoy scrambled eggs, sausages, home fries, orange juice and coffee. Fred Snell will present on his visits to the Anheuser Busch Factories.

8:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Drive

Cost: $6

Must register: 978-623-8320

ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness

Tuesdays and Thursdays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $8 per class

Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Fridays

Just walk in and sign up!

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Cost: Free; donations are always welcome

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Casino Bus Trip

Plaistow, Atkinson, Sandown, and Danville residents are invited to spend the day at Encore Casino in Boston.

9 a.m. — 3 p.m.

Cost: $23 per person + $3 gratuity for the driver

Must register: Recreation@Plaistow.com, 603-382-5200 ext. 204 or Becky with Sandown Recreation, recreation@sandown.us recreation@sandown.us, 603-887-1872

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register online the day before: www.mhl.org

Info: 978-623-8430

LAWRENCE: Wheelchair Drive

March 1-March 30 / Disability Awareness Month

Joni and Friends New England is collecting wheelchairs and other mobility devices for their Wheels for the World program throughout the month of March.

Donations drop off: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lupoli Companies Marketing Studio, 290 Merrimack Street, 2nd floor

Info: www.joniandfriends.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Matinees

Watch “To Kill a Mockingbird” (1962) starring Gregory Peck and Mary Badham.

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: AgeSpan Mobil Market

Held every 3rd Tuesday

Fresh food and nonperishable grocery items are available at no cost to Merrimack Valley residents of all ages.

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, 136 Water Street

Info: 978-946-1279 or Email: rortiz@agespan.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Tuesdays

Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Combo Exercise Class

Tuesdays

Equal parts Pilates / Yoga / Strength training

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Toddler Tales (ages 2-3)

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register online the day before: www.mhl.org

Info: 978-623-8430

ATKINSON: Bitty Books Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Tuesdays

10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

HAVERHILL: Memory Laners Concert

Memory Laners will bring their toe-tapping tunes to the Women’s City Club of Haverhill at the March meeting. Dues and membership forms are now due.

12:30 p.m., Advent Christian Church, lower level, 160 Carleton Street

Guests are asked to pay a $4 donation

Info: Email: pfarfaras@aol.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Bingo

Tuesdays

Donuts, coffee and tea will be available.

12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per card

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Watercolor Class

Come paint floral watercolor with artist Pixie Yates. Pixie will teach you how to paint beautiful floral design in a variety of styles. Materials are provided so just need to bring your creative self.

1 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives

Tuesdays

Experienced and beginner players are welcome.

1-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles, Bingo

Tuesdays

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry

Open every Tuesday

3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street

Info: 978-681-4900 / www.glcac.org

LAWRENCE: Cub Scouts (Grades 2-5)

Tuesdays

All genders welcome for crafts, hiking, games, cooking, rock climbing, and more!

3:30-4:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3618

METHUEN: Teen Movie Club (Ages 13-18)

If you love movies, this is the club for you! Come to watch and talk about movies. Club members will get to choose the movie during the meeting.

4-6 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

SALEM: ‘The Capital Crime of Witchcraft’

This program focuses on the Salem witchcraft trials of 1692 and 1693, when nineteen people were hanged and one crushed to death, but also examines a variety of other cases against women in NH, MA, and CT.

4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

No registration required.

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group

Tuesdays

6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

March 7 to May 30

It’s just for fun – no tournaments, no money involved.

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

There is no charge to play but donations are gratefully accepted.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you