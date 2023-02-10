FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10

METHUEN: SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Everyone)

Fridays

Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Call for appointment: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

ATKINSON: 32nd Annual Business Awards

Presented by Haverhill Bank

7:30-9:30 a.m., Atkinson Country Club, 85 Country Club Drive

Info: Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce

METHUEN: Yoga with Joan

Fridays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

KINGSTON: Cards, Coffee & Conversation

Enjoy some coffee and conversation while playing a game of your choice, or just socializing. Cards and Cribbage boards are available...and Keurig coffee pods!

9-11:30 a.m., Kingston Recreation, 24 Main Street

RSVP: Paul Butler, 603-531-3337 / kingston.recreation24@gmail.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Massage Therapy

Held on the 2nd and 4th Friday of each month

Open to all Merrimack Valley Seniors at special low rates.

9 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $10 for 15-minute session or $20 for a 30-minute session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

METHUEN: Books & Bubbles (Ages 0-2)

This language-enrichment program features fun songs and fingerplays, stories, and everyone’s favorite finale: bubbles!

9:30-10 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

METHUEN: Yoga with Joan

Fridays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives

Fridays

Experienced and beginner players are welcome.

9:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Photography Club

Meets on the 2nd Friday of the month

Join this group of photo enthusiasts to discuss and share photography techniques, interests, and experiences.

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

METHUEN: English Conversation Group

This group is for intermediate to advanced English learners to get together and practice their speaking skills. Every week they focus on a certain topic.

10-11:30 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Cuddles

Fridays

Trace, cut, sew, stuff, dress, and paint these wonderful dolls. Dolls are sent to local hospitals, homeless shelters, nursing homes, our troops overseas and to children in other countries.

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Sew What Fridays

Fridays

Simple repairs and alterations modestly priced for North Andover Seniors only. 10-11:30 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

HAVERHILL: Senior Valentine’s Party

Come enjoy lunch and entertainment!

12-2 p.m., Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Cost: $10 per person

Must pre-register: Paula at 978-374-2390, ext. 3916

NORTH ANDOVER: Dominoes and Card Games

Fridays

12:30-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Mend-It Shop

Need a clothing article fixed?

1-3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: Button fixed: $2 donation; Hemming: $5 donation

Other services available upon consultation.

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge

Fridays

Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.

1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Valentine’s Dance (Ages 10 & under)

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your sons, grandsons, nephews, or the special little guy in your life! Enjoy an evening of games, prizes, and refreshments as you dance the night away at the Cormier Youth Center. Space is limited and advanced registration is required for each child that is attending.

Ages 5 & under: 5-6 p.m

Ages 6-10: 6:30-8 p.m.

Cost: $20 per child

Location: Cormier Youth Center, 44 Whittier Court

Must register: www.andoverrec.com

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11

ANDOVER: Love the Arts Artisan Market

Looking for a unique, handmade Valentine’s Day gift for your favorite person or yourself?

Local featured artisans include — ceramic, photography, jewelry, pencil art, oils and acrylics. All artisans will sell their own items.

10 a.m. — 5 p.m., Andover Town House, 20 Main Street

More info: Email: ann.ormond@andoverma.us

HAVERHILL: ‘Let’s Hike, Haverhill’

Enjoy a winter walk through the fields and woods at this historic Haverhill farm. This is a short, easy walk, only about 1.5 miles roundtrip. If there’s snow on the ground, bring your snowshoes!

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway

Info: https://ecga.org/Lets-Hike-Haverhill

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Join your neighbors, and future friends in supporting local farmers and producers.

10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Groundwork Lawrence, 50 Island Street, entrance B

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org

LAWRENCE: Girls in S.T.E.A.M

Learn how STEM led these amazing Latina women to exciting lives, careers, and adventures. You will also get to assemble your own STEM kit and learn important life skills while your team will compete for exciting prizes.

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Registration required: 978-620-3618 / jcanaleslanzot@cityoflawrence.com

Info: www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

METHUEN: Red Cross Blood Drive

10 a.m. — 3 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway

Info: 978-689-0463 / Email: Admin@StAndrewsMethuen.org

METHUEN: Sensory Playtime (Ages 2-6)

Bring your kids to engage their senses and imaginations at stations that offer various tactile experiences.

10-11 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Herbal Workshop

Join herbalist Liane Moccia to learn how to support your immune system this winter.

12-2 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $32 for Members, $40 for Non-members

Must register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

METHUEN: Oscar Movie Series

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

1-3:45 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Valentine Concert

“Silenced Voices: Love & Remembrance”, a special celebration of music from composers whose voices were silenced during the Holocaust.

4 p.m., First Cavalry Baptist Church, 586 Massachusetts Ave

Info: www.MistralMusic.org

LAWRENCE: Musical Bingo Fundraiser

Dinner, Musical Bingo, Silent and Live Auction, 50/50 raffle, Patriots giveaways, and more!

6-10 p.m., Salvatore’s, 354 Merrimack Street

Cost: $75.00 per person

All proceeds go to the New England Patriots Marathon Team Foundation and 26 New England Charities in 2023!

ANDOVER: All Things Glowing Night Hike

Join for a lantern-guided night hike up to Holt Hill with a fire spinning performance!

6:30-8 p.m., Charles W. Ward Reservation, 65 Prospect Road

Cost: Member Adult: $15; Member Child: $6; Non-member Adult: $25; Non-member Child: $10

Must register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

ANDOVER: Family Glendi

Music, Mezethakia, Drinks

7 p.m., Sts Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 71 Chandler Road

Cost: $30 for adults, $15 for children 12 and under

RSVP with payment: Email: office@andoverorthodox.org

ANDOVER: Phillips Academy: Concert

Chamber Music Society. Free and open to the public.

7 p.m., Phillips Academy, Timken Room, Graves Hall

Info: Email: jmcormack@andover.edu

HAVERHILL: Queen of Hearts Dance 2023

DJ, Food & More!

7-11 p.m., Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 156 Winter Street

Cost: $15

RSVP by February 8 / Venmo @Eugenia-Dimopoulos

Info: 978-609-5576

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 12

DERRY: Farmers Market

Every Sunday (November through April)

10 a.m. — 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)

Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org

HAVERHILL: Movie Screening -‘Till’

In 1955, after Emmett Till is murdered in a brutal lynching, his mother vows to expose the racism behind the attack while working to have those involved brought to justice.

2-4:45 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Phillips Academy: Concert

Chamber Music Society, part 2. Free and open to the public.

3 p.m., Phillips Academy, Graves Hall

Info: Email: jmcormack@andover.edu

ANDOVER: Phillips Academy: Concert

Gospel Choir Mini Concert at Protestant Service. Free and open to the public.

6 p.m., Phillips Academy, Cochran Chapel

Info: Email: jmcormack@andover.edu

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 13

METHUEN: Aeroflex & Weights with Pat

Mondays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

ATKINSON: Tai Chi

Mondays

9-9:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $1 donation for local food pantries (per class).

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

METHUEN: Gentle Yoga with Pat

Mondays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

ATKINSON: Bingo

Mondays starting Jan 23

9:45-11:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

A small fee will be required.

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

ATKINSON: Line Dancing

Mondays

9:45-11:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $5 per class

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

NORTH ANDOVER: Documentary: ‘Summer of Soul’

Over the course of six weeks in the summer of 1969, The Harlem Cultural Festival was filmed. “Summer of Soul” shines a light on the importance of history to our spiritual well-being and stands as a testament to the healing power of music during times of unrest, both past and present.

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center

Register: 978-688-9560

ATKINSON: Preschool Playtime

Mondays

Play improves the cognitive, physical, social, and emotional well-being of children and young people. Through play, children learn about the world and themselves.

11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

METHUEN: Mahjong

Mondays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge

Mondays

Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.

1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta

Mondays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals

Mondays

Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community

Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com

LAWRENCE: Grief Support: Navigating Mealtime Solo (Virtual)

Learn how to make Mushroom Pasta.

5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, 360 Merrimack Street, Suite 425

Register/Info: 978-552-4510 / www.careathome.org

ATKINSON: Understanding Bobcats in NH

NH Fish and Wildlife Steward shares information about bobcats in the state.

6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

GROVELAND: Basic Firearms Safety Class

6-10 p.m., Groveland Police Department, 181 Main Street

Cost: $100 (Must register and pay in advance.)

Info: www.grovelandpolice.com

Questions: Officer Fournier at efournier@grovelandpolice.com or 978-521-1212

NORTH ANDOVER: Galentine’s Day Floral Workshop

Celebrate your gal pals tonight! Each participant will learn how to create a thoughtful garden-inspired floral arrangement while using a romantic color palette and basic floral design fundamentals.

6-7:30 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $60 for Members, $75 for Non-members

Must register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Meet the Author

Rev. Ngozi Robinson is an ordained American Baptist minister and impassioned writer, who brings together God, faith, spirituality, and meaning across genres in fiction and non-fiction. Refreshments and freebies will be available, along with autographed copies of all her books and times of conversation with the author.

6:30-8:30 p.m., Rolling Ridge Retreat & Conference Center, 660 Great Pond Road

Info: www.rollingridge.org

GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice

Mondays

7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

METHUEN: Stranger than Fiction Book Group

Stranger than Fiction is a book club specifically for those who enjoy reading non-fiction. New members are always welcome! February’s Book is “The Ground Breaking: An American City and its Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth.

7-9 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Congressional Breakfast Forum

“A Special report from Washington: The Challenges and Opportunities Facing the United States in 2023”

7:30 p.m., DoubleTree by Hilton, 123 Old River Road

Cost: $30 for Chamber members; $50 for non-members and includes a hot breakfast buffet

Register: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

