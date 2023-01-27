SATURDAY, JANUARY 21

ANDOVER: Andover High School Building Project Tour

9:30-11 a.m., Andover High School, 80 Shawsheen Road

Info: www.andoverhighbuildingproject.org

HAMPSTEAD: Stitched with Love

Meets on the 3rd Saturday of the month

All are welcome to join this group who quilt, sew and knit items to donate to nonprofits and those in need.

9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

HAMPSTEAD: Hampstead Town Forum

This is your chance to get to know those who keep Hampstead running, ask questions, and learn how you can be more civically engaged.

11 a.m. — 1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: www.hampsteadlibrary.org

WINDHAM: Lunar New Year Celebration

Celebrate Lunar New Year! Come enjoy an afternoon of cultural activities, light refreshments, and entertainment.

12-2:30 p.m., Searles School and Chapel, 35 Range Road

Info: www.windhamnh.gov

ANDOVER: Winter Tree I.D. Walk

take a close-up look at 10-12 common trees. Bring a hand lens or a good magnifying glass if you have one.

1-3 p.m., Charles W. Ward Reservation, 65 Prospect Road

Cost: $12 for members, $20 for non-members

Must register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

LONDONDERRY: 3D Snowflake Craft for Kids

Make this fun craft with the assistance of staff, a few pieces of paper, and a dash of glitter.

2 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Must register: 603-432-1127 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

SUNDAY, JANUARY 22

METHUEN: Girl Scouts Meet

1-4 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway

Info: 978-689-0463 / Email: Admin@StAndrewsMethuen.org

ANDOVER: Piano Concert

Enjoy an afternoon of piano music performed by students of the Merrimack Valley Teachers Association.

2-3:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Movie: The Woman King

A historical epic inspired by true events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.

2-4:45 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Phillips Academy: Concert

Woodwind Quintet featuring adjunct instructors Lisa Hennessy, flute, Charlyn Bethell, oboe, Margo McGowan, clarinet, Gregory Newton, bassoon, and guest Michael Bellofatto, horn. Free and open to the public.

3 p.m., Phillips Academy, Timken Room, Graves Hall

Info: Email: jmcormack@andover.edu

MONDAY, JANUARY 23

METHUEN: Aeroflex & Weights with Pat

Mondays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Gentle Yoga with Pat

Mondays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

ANDOVER: Meet-up Monday (ages 0-5)

Mondays

10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Registration not required.

Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Morning Book Discussion Group

Meets on the 3rd Monday of the month

10:30-11:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Mahjong

Mondays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

ANDOVER: Pokemon Club

Thursdays

5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Food Pantry Open

Mondays

11 a.m. 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road, back entrance

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge

Mondays

Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.

1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta

Mondays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga

Mondays

Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.

1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

METHUEN: COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

This free clinic will have different vaccines and doses available, no matter if this is your first shot or your booster. You just need to be at least 6 months old to get the vaccine. No appointment or health insurance information required; walk-ins are welcome.

2-7 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ATKINSON: Kindergarten Club (Ages 5-6)

Mondays

3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

LAWRENCE: Clay Sculpture (Ages 7-10)

4 sessions, Mondays, January 23 – February 13

4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $90

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Drawing + Collage (Ages 4-9)

4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $90

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Traditional Anime + Manga Art (Ages 7-10)

4 sessions, Mondays, January 23 – February 13

4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Using Digital Tools to Show Perspective (Ages 10-15)

4 sessions, Mondays, January 23 – February 13

4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $90

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters

Knit with the Knit-a-Bitters group! Bring a mask, your knitting materials, and socialize!

6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

LAWRENCE: Young Entrepreneurs: Procreate, Stickers + Etsy (Ages 13+)

4 sessions, Mondays, January 23 – February 13

6:30-8 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $90

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

GROVELAND: Irish Coffee Murder (Virtual or in-person on screen)

Author panel discussion with Leslie Meier, Lee Hollis, and Barbara Ross

7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info/link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

GROVELAND: Overbooked: A (Mostly) YA Book Club (Virtual)

Are you an adult with a passion for YA and YA-ish books? Would you like to discuss these books with like-minded people? Then come to Overbooked!

7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice

Mondays

7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Mayors and Managers Breakfast Forum

Speakers include Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove, Andover Town Manager Andrew Flanagan, Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini, Lawrence Mayor Brian De Pena, Methuen Mayor Neil Perry and Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon. A hot breakfast buffet will be served.

7:15-9:15 p.m., DoubleTree by Hilton Boston-Andover, 123 Old River Road

Cost: $35 for chamber members, $60 for non-members

Register: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

TUESDAY, JANUARY 24

METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic

Tuesdays

9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Cost: Free; donations always welcome

Info: 978-983-8825

METHUEN: Ceramics

Tuesdays

9-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Line Dancing with Val

Tuesdays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Knitting and Crocheting

Tuesdays

Open to all. Individuals should bring their own projects. Yarn and knitting/crochet needles are available.

9:30-11:30 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

HAVERHILL: Classic Matinee

Screening “East of Eden” (1955) starring James Dean, Julie Harris, and Raymond Massey.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 mths – 7 yrs)

Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!

10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3618

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Tuesdays

Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Combo Exercise Class

Tuesdays

Equal parts Pilates / Yoga / Strength training

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Bitty Books Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Tuesdays

10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

METHUEN: Ceramics

Tuesdays

12:30-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Bingo

Tuesdays

Donuts, coffee and tea will be available.

12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per card

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

METHUEN: Dominoes & Scrabble

Tuesdays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives

Tuesdays

Experienced and beginner players are welcome.

1-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group

Tuesdays

6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

LAWRENCE: Fused Glass Pendant (ages 13+)

4 sessions, Tuesdays, January 24 – February 14

6:30-9 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $150

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

ANDOVER: Great Books Discussion Group

Meets on the 4th Tuesday of each month

7:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25

ANDOVER: Trip to Tara Chocolate Factory for Andover Residents

Come learn how chocolate goes from the tree to the shops. Lunch (on your own) at Polcari’s in Woburn.

Time TBA, The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: $15 includes transportation and factory visit

Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

METHUEN: Balance, Bones & Brain with Brian

Wednesdays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Quilting

Wednesdays

9-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Balance, Bones & Brain with Brian

Wednesdays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

ATKINSON: Needle Crafters

Meets Wednesdays

Whether you enjoy knitting, crocheting, rug braiding, quilting or another form of needle work come join us for Needle Crafters.

10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

METHUEN: Painting

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Zumba

Wednesdays

10:30-11:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

SALEM: Lunchtime Knitters

Wednesdays

Join for great conversation while knitting and crocheting. New faces always welcome.

11:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: Laura Stevens at 603-898-7064 / kelleylibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Rummikub

Wednesdays

A tile-based game for 2 to 4 players, combining elements of the card game Rummy and Mahjong.

12:30-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Discover Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Wednesdays

1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Lessons

Wednesdays

Come learn how to play Bridge. No partner needed.

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Refresher

Wednesdays

Come refine and refresh your skills!

Wednesdays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga

Wednesdays

Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.

1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Phillips Academy: Concert

Student Recital. Free and open to the public.

1:45 p.m., Phillips Academy, Timken Room, Graves Hall

Info: Email: jmcormack@andover.edu

GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group

Wednesdays

Do you speak Italian or would like to? Members speak Italian at various levels/no judgement.

3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: Sue at 978-372-1732 / snakanishi@langleyadamslib.org

SALEM: Kelley Library Book Group

This book group is open to anyone interested in attending. The group will discuss “Americanah A Novel” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. Copies of the book are available now.

4-5 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: Natalie Ducharme at 603-898-7064 / kelleylibrary.org

DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting (TIPS) Group

Wednesdays

Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Join this free group with your children and get access to parenting education, connections, support, and resources such as food, diapers and clothing. Childcare is provided during meetings.

5-6:30 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Info: Cara Griffith, 603-437-8477, ext.112 / cgriffith@urteachers.org

DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Café: Raising Teens (Virtual)

Wednesdays

Parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teens.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / Kelsey: kmyers@urteachers.org

DERRY: Decluttering and Downsizing (Virtual)

It’s a new year and everyone wants to declutter. But where do you start? NH AARP presents an easy and accessible program that gives you all the tips you need to successfully downsize!

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle (Virtual)

Cada miércoles, every Wednesday

Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle

6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register for link: email: chrissye.s@gmail.com

Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club

Meets every other Wednesday. All competition levels are welcome.

6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

METHUEN: Book Discussion Group

Currently discussing “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou.

6:30 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway

Info: 978-689-0463 / Email: Admin@StAndrewsMethuen.org

ANDOVER: James Herriot: Life of the World’s Most Famous Veterinarian (Virtual)

Join Anglophile Claire Evans as she recounts the life and times of Alf Wight, an unassuming country veterinarian who practiced for 50 years in the Yorkshire Dales.

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

