WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1

PLAISTOW: Cards & Board Games

Wednesdays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics

Wednesdays

9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390

PLAISTOW: Foot Clinic

1st Wednesday of the month starting at 9 a.m.

Must call for appointment: 603-580-6668

Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Cost: $25

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register online the day before: www.mhl.org

Info: 978-623-8430

LAWRENCE: Wheelchair Drive

March 1-March 30 / Disability Awareness Month

Joni and Friends New England is collecting wheelchairs and other mobility devices for their Wheels for the World program throughout the month of March.

Donations drop off: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lupoli Companies Marketing Studio, 290 Merrimack Street, 2nd floor

Info: www.joniandfriends.org

DERRY: NH Humanities Program

“Rosie’s Mom: The Forgotten Women of the First World War”

Carrie Brown explores the lives, work, courage, and impact of the generation of women during WWI. Sponsored by Amoskeag Mills Questers.

10 a.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway

Info: 603-260-8642

HAVERHILL: Wednesday Morning Book Club

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Pre-K Storytimers (Ages 3-5)

Come read stories, play games, do crafts, and have oodles of fun.

10-10:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: Irish Flag Raising

Come celebrate Irish Heritage Month with the Irish Flag raising!

11 a.m., across from City Hall, 200 Common Street

Info: www.div8aoh.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Rummikub

Wednesdays

A tile-based game for 2 to 4 players, combining elements of the card game Rummy and Mahjong.

12:30-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Discover Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Wednesdays

1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Lessons

Wednesdays

Come learn how to play Bridge. No partner needed.

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Refresher

Wednesdays

Come refine and refresh your skills!

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga

Wednesdays

Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.

1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

DERRY: First-Time Home Buyers Tutorial

Learn the basics of getting a mortgage, finding a good real estate agent, and avoiding mistakes.

6 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Must register: 603-432-0640 / www.derrypl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club

Held Wednesdays September through May

7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street

Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students

Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com

THURSDAY, MARCH 2

ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness

Tuesdays and Thursdays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $8 per class

Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com

DANVILLE: Grief Support Group

Thursdays

9-10:30 a.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street

Info: Email: DavidLHammer@hotmail.com

GROVELAND: Kinder Kick Start (Ages 3+)

Thursdays

9:15 a.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

HAVERHILL: Italian Class

Thursdays

10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916

NORTH ANDOVER: Zumba Gold

Thursdays

This program is designed for the older active adult a person who hasn’t been exercising in a long time or individuals who may be limited physically.

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Sensory Storytime (Ages 3-4)

Thursdays

10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

ATKINSON: Yoga

Thursdays

10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $10 per class

Info: Mary Krikorian: 978-837-1738

ANDOVER: Listen Before Lunch: Musical Theatre & More

This program is supported in part by a grant from the Andover Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council a state agency.

11-11:30 a.m., South Church, 41 Central Street

Cost: Free; donations welcome.

Info: www.southchurch.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Gentle Movement — Go With The Flow

Thursdays

A gentle but energizing total body workout focuses on breath, flexibility, balance and flowing movement at varying tempos.

11 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Mahjong

Thursdays

A game of Chinese origin usually played by 4 persons with 144 domino-like pieces or tiles marked in suits, counters, and dice, the object being to build a winning combination of pieces.

12:30-2:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta

Thursdays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Community Conversations: MBTA Communities Zoning

The public is welcome to come discuss options for creating an eligible district.

6:30-7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main Street

Info: www.andoverma.gov/mbtacommunity

HAVERHILL: Yes You Can: Lessons from New England’s Trailblazing Women

New England has nurtured countless women who shook off the expectations of their gender to forge their own destinies. Patricia Harris’s latest book, “New England’s Notable Women”, shines the spotlight on 45 of these trailblazers and achievers and directs readers to homes and other sites in all six states where their stories come to life.

6:30-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

NEWBURYPORT: Community Forum (Virtual)

If you are looking for support from domestic violence, or want to learn ways to get involved in bringing safety and healing to our communities, please join this free virtual event.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center, 2 Harris Street

Register for link: www.jeannegeigercrisiscenter.org / 978-388-1888

FRIDAY, MARCH 3

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Fridays

Just walk in and sign up!

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Cost: Free; donations are always welcome

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives

Fridays

Experienced and beginner players are welcome.

9:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Fridays

Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Dominoes and Card Games

Fridays

12:30-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge

Fridays

Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.

1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

PLAISTOW: Movie Screening

Fridays

Come and bring a friend for a recent movie or an old time favorite. Popcorn will be served.

1 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Elementary Explorers (Grades 1-3)

Fridays

3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

ANDOVER: LGBTQ+ & Allies Social

All are welcome for a fun night of making connections and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

6-7:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Register: Kelly: 978-623-8320 / kelly.mcshane@andoverma.us

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

DERRY: Rabies Clinic

9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Derry Municipal Center

Info: 603-432-6105 / townclerk@derrynh.org

HAVERHILL: Preschool Resource Fair

Haverhill families are invited to learn about local preschool programs and how to register in time for kindergarten this fall. While parents and guardians meet with representatives of local preschool programs, there will be free and early learning activities for children.

9:30-11:30 a.m., Caleb Dustin Hunking School, 480 S. Main Street

Info: Email: Katrina Mancini at kmancini@communityactioninc.org

ANDOVER: Ice Fishing Workshop (Ages 6+)

You will learn how to feel safe and confident standing on the ice, as well as all the tools and techniques for catching fish through the ice.

10 a.m. — 11:30 a.m., Pomps Pond, 147 Abbot Street

Cost: $20 per person

Register: www.andoverrec.com

ANDOVER: Saturday Stories (Ages 0-5)

Saturdays

Family story time for preschoolers and their special adults!

10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register online the day before: www.mhl.org

Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Ice Fishing Workshop (Ages 6+)

You will learn how to feel safe and confident standing on the ice, as well as all the tools and techniques for catching fish through the ice.

11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m., Pomps Pond, 147 Abbot Street

Cost: $20 per person

Register: www.andoverrec.com

PLAISTOW: Open House to Honor Rep. Norman Major

Come honor, celebrate and thank Norman for his 26 years of dedicated service as NH State Representative.

2-6 p.m., Plaistow Fish & Game Club, 18 May Ray Ave

HAVERHILL: Music Bingo

Proceeds to benefit Walnut Square School.

6 p.m., Haverhill Lodge Elks #165, 24 Summer Street

Cost: Pre-pay: $250 for a table of 10; Pay at the door: $300 for a table of 10

Prepay: Venmo @ptowalnutsquare

LAWRENCE: Saint Patrick’s Day Banquet and Dance

Traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner with dancing to the Silver Spears Irish Show Band.

6-11 p.m., Lawrence Lodge of Elks, 652 Andover Street

Info: Charles Breen, 508-328-0323

DERRY: ‘To Tell the Emet (Truth), Shushan Version’

For each segment, a famous/infamous character from the story of Purim will be questioned along with two imposters. Audience members will interview and vote for the real character. Between each segment, we’ll sing, of course!

7 p.m., Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1-1/2 Hood Road

Cost: Free

Info: Email: rabbi@etzhayim.org

