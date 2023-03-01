WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1
PLAISTOW: Cards & Board Games
Wednesdays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics
Wednesdays
9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390
PLAISTOW: Foot Clinic
1st Wednesday of the month starting at 9 a.m.
Must call for appointment: 603-580-6668
Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: $25
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register online the day before: www.mhl.org
Info: 978-623-8430
LAWRENCE: Wheelchair Drive
March 1-March 30 / Disability Awareness Month
Joni and Friends New England is collecting wheelchairs and other mobility devices for their Wheels for the World program throughout the month of March.
Donations drop off: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lupoli Companies Marketing Studio, 290 Merrimack Street, 2nd floor
Info: www.joniandfriends.org
DERRY: NH Humanities Program
“Rosie’s Mom: The Forgotten Women of the First World War”
Carrie Brown explores the lives, work, courage, and impact of the generation of women during WWI. Sponsored by Amoskeag Mills Questers.
10 a.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway
Info: 603-260-8642
HAVERHILL: Wednesday Morning Book Club
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Pre-K Storytimers (Ages 3-5)
Come read stories, play games, do crafts, and have oodles of fun.
10-10:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: Irish Flag Raising
Come celebrate Irish Heritage Month with the Irish Flag raising!
11 a.m., across from City Hall, 200 Common Street
Info: www.div8aoh.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Rummikub
Wednesdays
A tile-based game for 2 to 4 players, combining elements of the card game Rummy and Mahjong.
12:30-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ATKINSON: Discover Storytime (Ages 3-6)
Wednesdays
1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Lessons
Wednesdays
Come learn how to play Bridge. No partner needed.
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Refresher
Wednesdays
Come refine and refresh your skills!
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga
Wednesdays
Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.
1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
DERRY: First-Time Home Buyers Tutorial
Learn the basics of getting a mortgage, finding a good real estate agent, and avoiding mistakes.
6 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Must register: 603-432-0640 / www.derrypl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club
Held Wednesdays September through May
7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street
Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students
Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com
THURSDAY, MARCH 2
ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness
Tuesdays and Thursdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 per class
Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com
DANVILLE: Grief Support Group
Thursdays
9-10:30 a.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street
Info: Email: DavidLHammer@hotmail.com
GROVELAND: Kinder Kick Start (Ages 3+)
Thursdays
9:15 a.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register online the day before: www.mhl.org
Info: 978-623-8430
LAWRENCE: Wheelchair Drive
March 1-March 30 / Disability Awareness Month
Joni and Friends New England is collecting wheelchairs and other mobility devices for their Wheels for the World program throughout the month of March.
Donations drop off: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lupoli Companies Marketing Studio, 290 Merrimack Street, 2nd floor
Info: www.joniandfriends.org
HAVERHILL: Italian Class
Thursdays
10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916
NORTH ANDOVER: Zumba Gold
Thursdays
This program is designed for the older active adult a person who hasn’t been exercising in a long time or individuals who may be limited physically.
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ATKINSON: Sensory Storytime (Ages 3-4)
Thursdays
10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
ATKINSON: Yoga
Thursdays
10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $10 per class
Info: Mary Krikorian: 978-837-1738
ANDOVER: Listen Before Lunch: Musical Theatre & More
This program is supported in part by a grant from the Andover Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council a state agency.
11-11:30 a.m., South Church, 41 Central Street
Cost: Free; donations welcome.
Info: www.southchurch.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Gentle Movement — Go With The Flow
Thursdays
A gentle but energizing total body workout focuses on breath, flexibility, balance and flowing movement at varying tempos.
11 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Mahjong
Thursdays
A game of Chinese origin usually played by 4 persons with 144 domino-like pieces or tiles marked in suits, counters, and dice, the object being to build a winning combination of pieces.
12:30-2:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Community Conversations: MBTA Communities Zoning
The public is welcome to come discuss options for creating an eligible district.
6:30-7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main Street
Info: www.andoverma.gov/mbtacommunity
HAVERHILL: Yes You Can: Lessons from New England’s Trailblazing Women
New England has nurtured countless women who shook off the expectations of their gender to forge their own destinies. Patricia Harris’s latest book, “New England’s Notable Women”, shines the spotlight on 45 of these trailblazers and achievers and directs readers to homes and other sites in all six states where their stories come to life.
6:30-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
NEWBURYPORT: Community Forum (Virtual)
If you are looking for support from domestic violence, or want to learn ways to get involved in bringing safety and healing to our communities, please join this free virtual event.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center, 2 Harris Street
Register for link: www.jeannegeigercrisiscenter.org / 978-388-1888
FRIDAY, MARCH 3
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Fridays
Just walk in and sign up!
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: Free; donations are always welcome
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
LAWRENCE: Wheelchair Drive
March 1-March 30 / Disability Awareness Month
Joni and Friends New England is collecting wheelchairs and other mobility devices for their Wheels for the World program throughout the month of March.
Donations drop off: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lupoli Companies Marketing Studio, 290 Merrimack Street, 2nd floor
Info: www.joniandfriends.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives
Fridays
Experienced and beginner players are welcome.
9:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders
Fridays
Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Dominoes and Card Games
Fridays
12:30-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge
Fridays
Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.
1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per session
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
PLAISTOW: Movie Screening
Fridays
Come and bring a friend for a recent movie or an old time favorite. Popcorn will be served.
1 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Elementary Explorers (Grades 1-3)
Fridays
3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
ANDOVER: LGBTQ+ & Allies Social
All are welcome for a fun night of making connections and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.
6-7:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Register: Kelly: 978-623-8320 / kelly.mcshane@andoverma.us
SATURDAY, MARCH 4
DERRY: Rabies Clinic
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Derry Municipal Center
Info: 603-432-6105 / townclerk@derrynh.org
HAVERHILL: Preschool Resource Fair
Haverhill families are invited to learn about local preschool programs and how to register in time for kindergarten this fall. While parents and guardians meet with representatives of local preschool programs, there will be free and early learning activities for children.
9:30-11:30 a.m., Caleb Dustin Hunking School, 480 S. Main Street
Info: Email: Katrina Mancini at kmancini@communityactioninc.org
ANDOVER: Ice Fishing Workshop (Ages 6+)
You will learn how to feel safe and confident standing on the ice, as well as all the tools and techniques for catching fish through the ice.
10 a.m. — 11:30 a.m., Pomps Pond, 147 Abbot Street
Cost: $20 per person
Register: www.andoverrec.com
ANDOVER: Saturday Stories (Ages 0-5)
Saturdays
Family story time for preschoolers and their special adults!
10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register online the day before: www.mhl.org
Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Ice Fishing Workshop (Ages 6+)
You will learn how to feel safe and confident standing on the ice, as well as all the tools and techniques for catching fish through the ice.
11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m., Pomps Pond, 147 Abbot Street
Cost: $20 per person
Register: www.andoverrec.com
PLAISTOW: Open House to Honor Rep. Norman Major
Come honor, celebrate and thank Norman for his 26 years of dedicated service as NH State Representative.
2-6 p.m., Plaistow Fish & Game Club, 18 May Ray Ave
HAVERHILL: Music Bingo
Proceeds to benefit Walnut Square School.
6 p.m., Haverhill Lodge Elks #165, 24 Summer Street
Cost: Pre-pay: $250 for a table of 10; Pay at the door: $300 for a table of 10
Prepay: Venmo @ptowalnutsquare
LAWRENCE: Saint Patrick’s Day Banquet and Dance
Traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner with dancing to the Silver Spears Irish Show Band.
6-11 p.m., Lawrence Lodge of Elks, 652 Andover Street
Info: Charles Breen, 508-328-0323
DERRY: ‘To Tell the Emet (Truth), Shushan Version’
For each segment, a famous/infamous character from the story of Purim will be questioned along with two imposters. Audience members will interview and vote for the real character. Between each segment, we’ll sing, of course!
7 p.m., Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1-1/2 Hood Road
Cost: Free
Info: Email: rabbi@etzhayim.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.