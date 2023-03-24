SATURDAY, MARCH 25

LAWRENCE: Free Citizenship Classes

Saturdays

9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register: Email: workforce@glacac.org

METHUEN: Friends Spring Book Sale

Come browse all the great books available for sale!

9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

SANDOWN: Food Drive

Collecting healthy non-perishable food items to benefit the Weekend Power Pack Program

9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Rock Church, Main Street

Info: Email: sandownlionsclub@gmail.com

LAWRENCE: Irish Film Festival

10 a.m., Lawrence Heritage State Park Visitors Center, 1 Jackson Street

Cost: Free

Info: www.div8aoh.com

NEWBURYPORT: Plover Volunteer Orientation

Beginning in April of each year, the entire Refuge beach is closed to all public entry to provide undisturbed nesting habitat for the federally threatened piping plover. The Plover Volunteer Program significantly contributes to the breeding success of these birds.

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Plum Island Refuge, 6 Plum Island Turnpike

Info: 978-572-5622

SANDOWN: Rabies Clinic

The Town Clerks Office will also be open to register dogs.

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Sandown Fire Rescue, 314 Main Street

Cost: $10 per animal. Cash or check accepted.

Info: www.sandown.us

DERRY: ‘Anything Goes: Youth Edition’

Anything Goes is a wacky shipboard farce featuring romance, intrigue, colorful characters and a glorious score from Cole Porter. Highlights include: “You’re The Top,” “It’s De-Lovely,” “Friendship,” “I Get A Kick Out Of You,” “Blow, Gabriel, Blow,” and the title number.

2 p.m., The Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway

Cost: $15 for adults, $13 for seniors (65+), $10 for age 17 and under

Tickets: 603-669-7469 / www.majestictheatre.net

KINGSTON: Ham and Bean Supper

4-6 p.m., Masonic Temple, 8 Church Street

Cost: $10 for adults, $7 for children 12 and under

HAVERHILL: Sons of Italy Softball Dinner

Meet the Lodge and band members, enter awesome raffles, and enjoy some great food. Dinner will include pasta, meatballs, Fantini bread, and salad.

5-7 p.m., All Saints Parish, 120 Bellevue Ave

Cost: $8 for adults, $5 for children (age 4-10); children age 4 and under eat free.

Info: 978-372-1509 / www.facebook.com/OSIA1646

HAVERHILL: HAWKopoly

A night of friendly competition with Monopoly-inspired games, live and silent auctions, appetizers, swag bags, and more!

6-10 p.m., Michael’s Function Hall, 12 Alpha Street

Cost: $85 per person

Proceeds benefit Sacred Hearts School

Register: https://givebutter.com/c/HAWKOPOLY

DERRY: ‘Anything Goes: Youth Edition’

Anything Goes is a wacky shipboard farce featuring romance, intrigue, colorful characters and a glorious score from Cole Porter. Highlights include: “You’re The Top,” “It’s De-Lovely,” “Friendship,” “I Get A Kick Out Of You,” “Blow, Gabriel, Blow,” and the title number.

7 p.m., The Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway

Cost: $15 for adults, $13 for seniors (65+), $10 for age 17 and under

Tickets: 603-669-7469 / www.majestictheatre.net

PLAISTOW: ‘Another Tequila Sunrise’ at PAC

Come experience smash hits and deep cuts from the Eagles studio collection as well as numbers from the solo careers of Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Joe Walsh!

7:30 p.m., Timberlane Performing Arts Center, 40 Greenough Road

Cost: $40

Tickets: eagles.ticketleap.com

SUNDAY, MARCH 26

DERRY: Farmers Market

Every Sunday (November through April)

10 a.m. — 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)

Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org

ATKINSON: Rabies Clinic

11 a.m. — 1 p.m., Fire Department, 1 Academy Ave

Cost: $18 for Rabies vaccination

Info: 603-362-5611

HAMPSTEAD: Community Loaf & Ladle Luncheon

The menu includes an assortment of soups, bread and brownies.

11 a.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street

Suggested donation: $10 per person

Info: www.hampsteaducc.org

LAWRENCE: Dedication of the Irish Collection

1 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Cost: Free

Info: www.div8aoh.com

DERRY: ‘Anything Goes: Youth Edition’

Anything Goes is a wacky shipboard farce featuring romance, intrigue, colorful characters and a glorious score from Cole Porter.

2 p.m., The Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway

Cost: $15 for adults, $13 for seniors (65+), $10 for age 17 and under

Tickets: 603-669-7469 / www.majestictheatre.net

LAWRENCE: Celtic Melodies Concert

Pianist Terri Kelley and vocalist Bill Donelan will perform ancient Gaelic aires to current songs.

2 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, Sargent Auditorium, 51 Lawrence Street

Cost: Free

Info: www.div8aoh.com

MONDAY, MARCH 27

PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage and Games

Mondays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: Tai Chi

Mondays

9-9:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $1 donation for local food pantries (per class).

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

LAWRENCE: Wheelchair Drive

March 1-March 30 / Disability Awareness Month

Joni and Friends New England is collecting wheelchairs and other mobility devices for their Wheels for the World program throughout the month of March.

Donations drop off: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lupoli Companies Marketing Studio, 290 Merrimack Street, 2nd floor

Info: www.joniandfriends.org

METHUEN: Friends Spring Book Sale – Bargain Day!

For just $8 you can buy and fill a bag with anything and everything that’s left in the sale!

9 a.m. — 8 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Make a Ukrainian Easter Egg (Adults)

The ancient art form of painting Ukrainian Easter Egg ties together faith, spirituality, and unexpected beauty. Participants will learn how to decorate eggs using a stylus, beeswax, and dyes. No prior artistic talent is needed. Please wear comfortable clothing and bring an apron if you wish.

9:30 a.m. — 3 p.m., Rolling Ridge Conference Center, 660 Great Pond Road

Cost: $89 includes materials & lunch

Register: www.rollingridge.org/event/faith-and-art-lets-make-ukrainian-easter-eggs-17226227

PLAISTOW: Craft Class

Last Monday of each month

9:30-11 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: Bingo

Mondays

9:45-11:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

A small fee will be required.

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

ATKINSON: Line Dancing

Mondays

9:45-11:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $5 per class

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

ANDOVER: Meet-up Monday (Ages 0-5)

Mondays

Drop in for playtime; registration not required.

10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Food Pantry

Mondays

11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge

Mondays

Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.

1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta

Mondays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga

Mondays

Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.

1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Kindergarten Club (Ages 5-6)

Mondays

3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals

Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community

Mondays

Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com

GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice

Mondays

7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

TUESDAY, MARCH 28

LAWRENCE: Exhibit Closes: ‘Dublin 1916: A Look Back in Time’

Lawrence Heritage State Park Visitors Center, 1 Jackson Street

Cost: Free

Info: www.div8aoh.com

ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness

Tuesdays and Thursdays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $8 per class

Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Fridays

Just walk in and sign up!

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Cost: Free; donations are always welcome

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register online the day before: www.mhl.org

Info: 978-623-8430

LAWRENCE: Wheelchair Drive

March 1-March 30 / Disability Awareness Month

Joni and Friends New England is collecting wheelchairs and other mobility devices for their Wheels for the World program throughout the month of March.

Donations drop off: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lupoli Companies Marketing Studio, 290 Merrimack Street, 2nd floor

Info: www.joniandfriends.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Tuesdays

Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Combo Exercise Class

Tuesdays

Equal parts Pilates / Yoga / Strength training

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Toddler Tales (ages 2-3)

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register online the day before: www.mhl.org

Info: 978-623-8430

ATKINSON: Bitty Books Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Tuesdays

10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

NORTH ANDOVER: Bingo

Tuesdays

Donuts, coffee and tea will be available.

12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per card

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives

Tuesdays

Experienced and beginner players are welcome.

1-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles, Bingo

Tuesdays

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry

Open every Tuesday

3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street

Info: 978-681-4900www.glcac.org

LAWRENCE: Cub Scouts (Grades 2-5)

Tuesdays

All genders welcome for crafts, hiking, games, cooking, rock climbing, and more!

3:30-4:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3618

DERRY: Knitting/Crochet Meet Up

Bring a project and come meet and make some new fiber friends!

6-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group

Tuesdays

6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

March 7 to May 30

It’s just for fun – no tournaments, no money involved.

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

There is no charge to play but donations are gratefully accepted.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29

SALEM: Judging Youth of the Year – SHS

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem, 3 Geremonty Drive

Info: 603-898-7709 / www.salembgc.org

PLAISTOW: Cards & Board Games

Wednesdays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics

Wednesdays

9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390

HAVERHILL: Comedy Masque

Wednesdays

Interested senior citizen singers are welcome to join. The group performs at local nursing homes throughout the year.

9-11 a.m., Haverhill Council on Aging, 10 Welcome Street

Info: Delores: 978-556-9391 or Paula 978-374-2390

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register online the day before: www.mhl.org

Info: 978-623-8430

ANDOVER: Lenten Service & 75th Meeting of Communities Together

Join in person for Wednesday Lenten Services – a time of spiritual reflection and renewal brought to you by Communities Together, Inc. Plan on joining for the luncheon which follows the 75th annual Meeting of Communities Together, Inc.

12 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 25 Central Street

Info: www.communitiestogetherinc.org

ATKINSON: Discover Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Wednesdays

1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

NORTH ANDOVER: Rummikub

Wednesdays

A tile-based game for 2 to 4 players, combining elements of the card game Rummy and Mahjong.

12:30-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Lessons

Wednesdays

Come learn how to play Bridge. No partner needed.

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Refresher

Wednesdays

Come refine and refresh your skills!

Wednesdays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga

Wednesdays

Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.

1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

DERRY: Celtic Songs & Stories with Jeff Snow

Close out March with a concert celebrating Celtic culture! Musician Jeff Snow brings Celtic songs, stories, and of course, instruments, to Derry for a wonderful night of music and history.

6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Paying for College Without Going Broke (Virtual)

Parents and students will learn strategies for lowering their EFC (Expected Family Contribution), the new FAFSA rules, and tips for optimizing college admissions and scholarships.

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle

Wednesdays

Come practice your English with us!

6:30-7:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3606

KINGSTON: Kingston Lake Association Meeting

Agenda includes a timeline of activities for 2023, the watershed grant through Camp Lincoln, the Lake Host Grant, the Scott Weinhold Memorial Life Jacket Loaner Station, and the 2023 budget.

7 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: Muriel Ingalls, 603-642-3156 / www.kingstonlakesnh.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club

Held Wednesdays September through May

7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street

Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students

Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com

