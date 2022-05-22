Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.

MONDAY, MAY 23

ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Chamber Mayors and Town Managers Breakfast Forum

7:15-9:15 a.m., DoubleTree by Hilton, 123 Old River Road

Info: www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

HAVERHILL: Golf Tournament — Crescent Yacht Club

Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Shotgun start at 9 a.m.

Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road

Details: Lisa Corr at 978-360-3446 / lisa.corr@cbrealty.com

LAWRENCE: The Architecture of Deafness

Jeffrey Yasuo Mansfield’s exhibit, The Architecture of Deafness, is an archive of the history of schools for the Deaf in New England and beyond.

Through June 2: Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Friday-Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

More info: www.essexartcenter.org/lawrence-arts-collective

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Homeschool World Fair 2022

10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Latitude Learning Resources, 44 Birch Street, 100B

Details: www.facebook.com/groups/1000927423393961

NORTH ANDOVER: Oh Baby! Lapsit (0-18 months)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: Let’s Go Shopping: Mall at Rockingham: 12:30 p.m., Monday Bridge Players: 1 p.m., Card Games – Canasta: 1 p.m.

Location: Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: www.northandoverma.gov

GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters

2-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

No registration required

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

HAVERHILL: Explore NECC May Open House

Short campus tour, info sessions, mingle with current students, and more.

5-7 p.m., 100 Elliot Street

More info: www.necc.mass.edu

HAVERHILL: Papercrafting and Card Making

6-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register: 978-373-1586, ext. 608 / programming@haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Drop-In Tech Help

6-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42016 / www.stevensmemlib.org

TUESDAY, MAY 24

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

Tuesdays and Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

No charge

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: Bone Builders: 10 a.m., Exercise Class: 10 a.m., Tuesday Bridge: 11:30 a.m., Bingo: 12:30 p.m., 45’s Card Club: 1 p.m.

Location: Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: www.northandoverma.gov

LAWRENCE: The Architecture of Deafness

Jeffrey Yasuo Mansfield’s exhibit, The Architecture of Deafness, is an archive of the history of schools for the Deaf in New England and beyond.

Through June 2: Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Friday-Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

More info: www.essexartcenter.org/lawrence-arts-collective

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

GROVELAND: Tuesday Movie Morning

“West Side Story” (2021)

11 a.m., in the meeting room, 183 Main Street

Donations appreciated

Info: 978-372-1101

HAMPSTEAD: Chair Yoga

12:30 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Must register: 603-329-6411 / HampsteadLibrary.org

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every Tuesday and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: ‘Art Keeps Us Human’ by Art Matters

Presented by the Andover Cultural Council

2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

METHUEN: Red Cross Blood Drive

2-7 p.m., Sons of Italy, 459 Merrimack Street

Register: 1-800-RED-CROSS / www.redcrossblood.org

ANDOVER: Upstairs Downstairs House Tour

Tour the 203-year old Blanchard House, home to the Andover Center for History and Culture.

5-6:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street

Register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org/walking-tours

AMESBURY: Al-Anon Family Group

6 p.m. at the Quaker Meeting House, 120 Friend Street

Parking is available on Greenleaf Street or Friend Street.

Masks are required regardless of vaccination status. They also request no fragrances be worn.

HAMPSTEAD: Film Screening – ‘Allegiance’

Tells the story of a brother and sister who fought to stay connected to their heritage, family, and themselves after the internment of Japanese Americans during WWII.

Free. Open to the public.

6:30 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Please register: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org

HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (All Ages)

6:30 p.m., The Arc, 57 Wingate Street

Zoom into this journey and explore the world of Harry Potter while Patrick tells the story.

To register, email Neala Mercier, after@thearcofghn.org

PELHAM: Understanding Bobcats (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., Pelham Public Library, 24 Village Green

Register for link to program: 603-635-7581 / www.pelhampubliclibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Book Discussion

“The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett

7 p.m., in person, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

WEDNESDAY, MAY 25

LAWRENCE: The Architecture of Deafness

Jeffrey Yasuo Mansfield’s exhibit, The Architecture of Deafness, is an archive of the history of schools for the Deaf in New England and beyond.

Through June 2: Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Friday-Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

More info: www.essexartcenter.org/lawrence-arts-collective

NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: News and Views: 10 a.m., Games – Rummikub: 12:30 p.m., Bridge Refresher Club: 1 p.m., Chair Yoga: 1 p.m.

Location: Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms Toddler Time (18-36 months)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Drop-In Tech Help

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42016 / www.stevensmemlib.org

HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Chamber Networking at Noon Luncheon

12-1:15 p.m., Kobe Buddha House, 89 Plaistow Road

Info: www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

ANDOVER: Healthy Eating Discussion Group

1 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW

Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket

1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center

Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group

3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

No registration required

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

HAVERHILL: Medidate with Amy (Virtual) for Teens

4:30-5 p.m., Haverhill High School, 99 Main Street

Must register: Rachel 978-373-1586, ext. 650 / rgagnon@haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Outlook

Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.

5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.

Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Family Goat Yoga

5-6 p.m., The Park (Chestnut and Bartlett Streets)

Must register: www.andoverrec.com

HAVERHILL: Sip, Sample & Support –Emmaus House Benefit

5:30 p.m., Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road

Details: www.emmausinc.org

STATEWIDE: How to Tackle a Downsizing or Decluttering Project

6-7 p.m. via Zoom by AARP Massachusetts

No charge

For link, www.aarp.cventevents.com/event/f967c3b5-20ca-471d-b4a8-84c8c741bb56/summary

DERRY: Intro to Bird Watching (Virtual)

Are you looking to put that bird identification book to good use? Well, then look no further than this program!

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library

Register for link: www.derrypl.org

GROVELAND: Author Discussion ‘The Seamstress of New Orleans’

7-8 p.m., Virtual, Langley-Adams Library

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

METHUEN: Summer Organ Recital Series

Michael Barone, host of Pipedreams, emceeing performances of six young organists

7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway (Route 28)

Details: www.mmmh.org

THURSDAY, MAY 26

NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: Woodcarving: 9 a.m., Grocery Shopping: 9:30 a.m., Zumba Gold: 10 a.m., Gentle Movement: 11 a.m., Shopping – Walmart: 12 p.m., Card Games: Canasta: 1 p.m., Mahjong: 1:30 p.m.

Location: Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: www.northandoverma.gov

PLAISTOW: Knitting Group

Every Thursday

9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

LAWRENCE: The Architecture of Deafness

Jeffrey Yasuo Mansfield’s exhibit, The Architecture of Deafness, is an archive of the history of schools for the Deaf in New England and beyond.

Through June 2: Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Friday-Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

More info: www.essexartcenter.org/lawrence-arts-collective

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every Tuesday and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAVERHILL: Hometown Heroes Tribute Program

To feature distinguished guests and public officials

2 p.m., GAR Park, 108 Main Street

Seating is limited. Plan to bring a lawn chair.

RSVP by Fri., May 20 to Heroes@haverhillexchangeclub.com

ANDOVER: Beginner Acrylic Art Class

4 classes (May 26, June 2, 9 and 16)

2:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Materials required: (4) 11X14 canvases, acrylic paints, brushes

Cost: $25

Must register: 978-623-8320

NORTH ANDOVER: Tween Book Chat (grades 4-8)

Currently discussing “The Mysterious Disappearance of Aiden S. (as told to his brother)” by David Levithan

3:30-4:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

HAVERHILL: Meditate with Amy (Grades 6-12)

4:30-5 p.m., online program, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register for link: Rachel, 978-373-1586, ext. 650 / rgagnon@haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Outlook

Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.

5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.

Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org

GROVELAND: Let’s Hang Out (Ages 18+)

Hang out with friends for dinner, dessert, and mocktails, and much more!

5-8 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Cost: $20 per person

Offered by The Arc, 57 Wingate Street in Haverhill

LAWRENCE: Lawrence High School Alumni Scholarship Banquet

Includes a special presentation to honor Johanny Rosario Pichardo, Class of 2014

All Alumni are welcome.

6-9 p.m., LHS Field House, 70-71 North Parish Road

Must RSVP: www.tinyurl.com/lhsaa2022

ANDOVER: Author and Poet Ocean Vuong

7-8 p.m., online, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register: www.mhl.libnet.info/event/6276288

GROVELAND: Author and Poet Ocean Vuong

7-8 p.m., online, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

METHUEN: Author Event: Ocean Vuong (Virtual)

7 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Register for Zoom link: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Chit Chat with Dolley Madison (Virtual)

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Must register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

