MONDAY, MAY 23
ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Chamber Mayors and Town Managers Breakfast Forum
7:15-9:15 a.m., DoubleTree by Hilton, 123 Old River Road
Info: www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
HAVERHILL: Golf Tournament — Crescent Yacht Club
Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Shotgun start at 9 a.m.
Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road
Details: Lisa Corr at 978-360-3446 / lisa.corr@cbrealty.com
LAWRENCE: The Architecture of Deafness
Jeffrey Yasuo Mansfield’s exhibit, The Architecture of Deafness, is an archive of the history of schools for the Deaf in New England and beyond.
Through June 2: Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Friday-Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
More info: www.essexartcenter.org/lawrence-arts-collective
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Homeschool World Fair 2022
10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Latitude Learning Resources, 44 Birch Street, 100B
Details: www.facebook.com/groups/1000927423393961
NORTH ANDOVER: Oh Baby! Lapsit (0-18 months)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: Let’s Go Shopping: Mall at Rockingham: 12:30 p.m., Monday Bridge Players: 1 p.m., Card Games – Canasta: 1 p.m.
Location: Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: www.northandoverma.gov
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
2-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
No registration required
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: Explore NECC May Open House
Short campus tour, info sessions, mingle with current students, and more.
5-7 p.m., 100 Elliot Street
More info: www.necc.mass.edu
HAVERHILL: Papercrafting and Card Making
6-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register: 978-373-1586, ext. 608 / programming@haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Drop-In Tech Help
6-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42016 / www.stevensmemlib.org
TUESDAY, MAY 24
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program
Tuesdays and Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
No charge
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: Bone Builders: 10 a.m., Exercise Class: 10 a.m., Tuesday Bridge: 11:30 a.m., Bingo: 12:30 p.m., 45’s Card Club: 1 p.m.
Location: Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: www.northandoverma.gov
LAWRENCE: The Architecture of Deafness
Jeffrey Yasuo Mansfield’s exhibit, The Architecture of Deafness, is an archive of the history of schools for the Deaf in New England and beyond.
Through June 2: Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Friday-Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
More info: www.essexartcenter.org/lawrence-arts-collective
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
GROVELAND: Tuesday Movie Morning
“West Side Story” (2021)
11 a.m., in the meeting room, 183 Main Street
Donations appreciated
Info: 978-372-1101
HAMPSTEAD: Chair Yoga
12:30 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Must register: 603-329-6411 / HampsteadLibrary.org
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every Tuesday and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: ‘Art Keeps Us Human’ by Art Matters
Presented by the Andover Cultural Council
2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
METHUEN: Red Cross Blood Drive
2-7 p.m., Sons of Italy, 459 Merrimack Street
Register: 1-800-RED-CROSS / www.redcrossblood.org
ANDOVER: Upstairs Downstairs House Tour
Tour the 203-year old Blanchard House, home to the Andover Center for History and Culture.
5-6:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street
Register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org/walking-tours
AMESBURY: Al-Anon Family Group
6 p.m. at the Quaker Meeting House, 120 Friend Street
Parking is available on Greenleaf Street or Friend Street.
Masks are required regardless of vaccination status. They also request no fragrances be worn.
HAMPSTEAD: Film Screening – ‘Allegiance’
Tells the story of a brother and sister who fought to stay connected to their heritage, family, and themselves after the internment of Japanese Americans during WWII.
Free. Open to the public.
6:30 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Please register: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (All Ages)
6:30 p.m., The Arc, 57 Wingate Street
Zoom into this journey and explore the world of Harry Potter while Patrick tells the story.
To register, email Neala Mercier, after@thearcofghn.org
PELHAM: Understanding Bobcats (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., Pelham Public Library, 24 Village Green
Register for link to program: 603-635-7581 / www.pelhampubliclibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Book Discussion
“The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
7 p.m., in person, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
WEDNESDAY, MAY 25
LAWRENCE: The Architecture of Deafness
Jeffrey Yasuo Mansfield’s exhibit, The Architecture of Deafness, is an archive of the history of schools for the Deaf in New England and beyond.
Through June 2: Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Friday-Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
More info: www.essexartcenter.org/lawrence-arts-collective
NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: News and Views: 10 a.m., Games – Rummikub: 12:30 p.m., Bridge Refresher Club: 1 p.m., Chair Yoga: 1 p.m.
Location: Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms Toddler Time (18-36 months)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Drop-In Tech Help
10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42016 / www.stevensmemlib.org
HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Chamber Networking at Noon Luncheon
12-1:15 p.m., Kobe Buddha House, 89 Plaistow Road
Info: www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
ANDOVER: Healthy Eating Discussion Group
1 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW
Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket
1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center
Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group
3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
No registration required
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: Medidate with Amy (Virtual) for Teens
4:30-5 p.m., Haverhill High School, 99 Main Street
Must register: Rachel 978-373-1586, ext. 650 / rgagnon@haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Outlook
Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.
5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.
Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Family Goat Yoga
5-6 p.m., The Park (Chestnut and Bartlett Streets)
Must register: www.andoverrec.com
HAVERHILL: Sip, Sample & Support –Emmaus House Benefit
5:30 p.m., Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road
Details: www.emmausinc.org
STATEWIDE: How to Tackle a Downsizing or Decluttering Project
6-7 p.m. via Zoom by AARP Massachusetts
No charge
For link, www.aarp.cventevents.com/event/f967c3b5-20ca-471d-b4a8-84c8c741bb56/summary
DERRY: Intro to Bird Watching (Virtual)
Are you looking to put that bird identification book to good use? Well, then look no further than this program!
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library
Register for link: www.derrypl.org
GROVELAND: Author Discussion ‘The Seamstress of New Orleans’
7-8 p.m., Virtual, Langley-Adams Library
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
METHUEN: Summer Organ Recital Series
Michael Barone, host of Pipedreams, emceeing performances of six young organists
7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway (Route 28)
Details: www.mmmh.org
THURSDAY, MAY 26
NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: Woodcarving: 9 a.m., Grocery Shopping: 9:30 a.m., Zumba Gold: 10 a.m., Gentle Movement: 11 a.m., Shopping – Walmart: 12 p.m., Card Games: Canasta: 1 p.m., Mahjong: 1:30 p.m.
Location: Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: www.northandoverma.gov
PLAISTOW: Knitting Group
Every Thursday
9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
LAWRENCE: The Architecture of Deafness
Jeffrey Yasuo Mansfield’s exhibit, The Architecture of Deafness, is an archive of the history of schools for the Deaf in New England and beyond.
Through June 2: Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Friday-Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
More info: www.essexartcenter.org/lawrence-arts-collective
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every Tuesday and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAVERHILL: Hometown Heroes Tribute Program
To feature distinguished guests and public officials
2 p.m., GAR Park, 108 Main Street
Seating is limited. Plan to bring a lawn chair.
RSVP by Fri., May 20 to Heroes@haverhillexchangeclub.com
ANDOVER: Beginner Acrylic Art Class
4 classes (May 26, June 2, 9 and 16)
2:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Materials required: (4) 11X14 canvases, acrylic paints, brushes
Cost: $25
Must register: 978-623-8320
NORTH ANDOVER: Tween Book Chat (grades 4-8)
Currently discussing “The Mysterious Disappearance of Aiden S. (as told to his brother)” by David Levithan
3:30-4:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
HAVERHILL: Meditate with Amy (Grades 6-12)
4:30-5 p.m., online program, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: Rachel, 978-373-1586, ext. 650 / rgagnon@haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Outlook
Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.
5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.
Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org
GROVELAND: Let’s Hang Out (Ages 18+)
Hang out with friends for dinner, dessert, and mocktails, and much more!
5-8 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Cost: $20 per person
Offered by The Arc, 57 Wingate Street in Haverhill
LAWRENCE: Lawrence High School Alumni Scholarship Banquet
Includes a special presentation to honor Johanny Rosario Pichardo, Class of 2014
All Alumni are welcome.
6-9 p.m., LHS Field House, 70-71 North Parish Road
Must RSVP: www.tinyurl.com/lhsaa2022
ANDOVER: Author and Poet Ocean Vuong
7-8 p.m., online, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register: www.mhl.libnet.info/event/6276288
GROVELAND: Author and Poet Ocean Vuong
7-8 p.m., online, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
METHUEN: Author Event: Ocean Vuong (Virtual)
7 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Register for Zoom link: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Chit Chat with Dolley Madison (Virtual)
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Must register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
