SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5
GROVELAND: ‘Stuff a Cruiser’ Food & Sock Drive
Please bring non-perishable items that can be donated to the food bank. New socks will also be collected to benefit Haverhill Homeless Veterans.
8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Groveland Police Station, 181 Main Street
Info: grovelandpolice.com
ANDOVER: Food & Bike Drives
Neighbors in Need will be collecting non-perishable Thanksgiving food items. Used Bikes for Bikes Not Bombs will be accepting bikes and bike parts of all kinds.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., South Church, 41 Central Street
Info: 978-475-0321 / www.southchurch.com
KINGSTON: Pop Up Antique Sale
9 a.m. — 1 p.m., 42 Depot Road
NORTH ANDOVER: Book Sale
9 a.m. — 4 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave
Questions? FriendsofStevensMemLib.gmail.com
Info: www.FriendsofStevensMemLib-NA.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Christmas Fair
Silent Auction, raffle, lunch, handmade crafts, rummage, Christmas decorations, plants, pottery, baskets, and so much more!
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 390 Main Street
Info: 978-683-0671
PLAISTOW: Craft Fair
Rain or shine
9 a.m. — 3 p.m., St. Luke the Evangelist Parish, 8 Atkinson Depot Road
Info: www,stlukenh.org/news-events
SALEM: Craft Fair
Come browse a variety of crafts, snack bar, and a take a chance table. Admission is free. Free parking at 9 Lawrence Road.
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., First Congregational Church of Salem, 15 Lawrence Road
Info: 603-893-3421 / www.fcc-salem.org
KINGSTON: GriefShare: Surviving the Holidays
The seminar features video interviews with counselors, grief experts, and other people who have experienced the holidays after their loved one’s death and who offer practical suggestions and reassurance.
9:30-11:30 a.m., 6 Church Street
Info: 603-642-7256 / churchoffice@kingstonfcc.org
ANDOVER: Upper Central Street Walking Tour
Beginning at the top of Central Street, you will re-visit the street as it looked in 18th and 19th centuries learning about the 3 churches, businesses, the historic home architectural styles and the interesting people who lived there.
10-11:30 a.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street
Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
HAMPSTEAD: Come Write at HPL
A large meeting room as well as smaller quiet spaces and study rooms. Coffee and tea are available upon request.
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org
HAVERHILL: All for Ang 5K
5th annual 5K Run/Walk to honor the life and the memory of Angela Iannalfo. There will be a party immediately after the event with raffles and prizes. Proceeds from this year’s event will go to benefit the children of Haverhill Public Schools, Sacred Heart Food Pantry and other charities focused on children.
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road
Cost before November 3: $25 / $15 ages 1-12
Cost on race day: $30 / $20 ages 1-12
Info/register: www.allforang.com
ATKINSON: Daffodil Project Needs Volunteers
Sponsored by the Atkinson Garden Club, the public planting begins at 10:30 a.m. at the field by the entrance to the Page Farm Subdivision, Main Street, Atkinson (Rt 121). It is recommended that volunteers wear long sleeves, gloves, and eye protection.
Info: www.atkinsongardenclub.com
HAVERHILL: Greek Festival
Food, raffle prizes, free admission and parking. Take out available.
11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Hellenic Community Center, 154-156 Winter Street
More info: 978-373-3311
HAVERHILL: Lunch Hour Live (Virtual)
Saturdays, November 5, 12, 19
Join your virtual hosts Kim and Diane! Cook along as they take you step by step through the process of making a delicious home cooked meal.
11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street
Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org
SALEM: Holiday Craft Fair
Raffles will benefit the Soule School Holiday Parade Float.
11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Dr. Lewis Soule Elementary, 173 S Policy Street
Info: FrostedEventsNE@gmail.com
LAWRENCE: Fundraiser for IBREA Foundation
Raffles, food, baked goods, shoulder massage, Aura readings and more for purchase. Proceeds to benefit IBREA’s latest project in El Salvador. All are welcome!
12-3 p.m., BodynBrain Yoga, 290 Merrimack Street
Info: 978-688-5200
PLAISTOW: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”
1-3 p.m., Timberlane Performing Arts Center, 40 Greenough Road
Tickets: $8 per person
Reserve tickets: 603-257-5257
NORTH ANDOVER: Learn to Play Dungeons and Dragons (Ages 10+)
Are you curious? Would you like to learn more? Have you played before, but currently lack people to play with? Join for an intro and a short campaign!
1:30-3:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
ANDOVER: Ironstone Farm Annual Fundraising Gala
This year’s gala will carry a James Bond theme, in celebration of our honoree, Jim Greeley’s favorite franchise. Every dollar raised will support our mission to improve lives through equine-assisted therapeutic programs. The evening will include dinner, one-of-a-kind auctions, casino games, and more.
6-10 p.m., Andover Country Club, 60 Canterbury Street
Info/tickets: 978-475-4056 / www.ironstonefarm.org/gala
ANDOVER: A Better Chance 55th Anniversary Gala
Proceeds benefit A Better Chance of Andover. Your purchases and donations help fund room and board, books, transportation, tutoring, health services, extracurricular programs, college prep, dormitory maintenance and much more!
6:30 p.m., Stevens Estate at Osgood Hill, 723 Osgood Street
Info: 978-475-4892 / Email: mail@AndoverABC.org
PLAISTOW: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”
7-9 p.m., Timberlane Performing Arts Center, 40 Greenough Road
Tickets: $8 per person
Reserve tickets: 603-257-5257
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6
LAWRENCE: Veterans Breakfast
Honoring Veterans in memory of Roger Twomey. All are welcome.
8:30-11:30 a.m., Lawrence Elks Lodge, 682 Andover Street
Cost: $5 per person, Free for Veterans
Info: towerhillman@hotmail.com
HAVERHILL: Tree Decorating
12 p.m., The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street
Info: email after@thearchofghn.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Book Sale
12-3 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave
Questions? FriendsofStevensMemLib.gmail.com
Info: www.FriendsofStevensMemLib-NA.org
ANDOVER: Against All Odds: Andover Women Authors of the 19th Century Walking Tour
Join for a look back at eight women authors who persevered through social pressure to be good mothers and wives and nothing more. They were determined, persistent, published and dared to be different. Participants will see their homes and their association with the November Club and Abbot Academy.
1-2:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street
Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Guided Hike: Boxford State Forest
Friends of North Andover Trails
1-3 p.m., 744 Sharpners Pond Road
Details: www.fonat.org/events
ANDOVER: Free Art Workshop
Explore the exhibition and experiment with objects and ideas that connect with themes of seeing the world through the dual lenses of art and science. All ages welcome.
2-3:30 p.m., Addison Gallery of American Art, 180 Main Street
Must register: 978-749-4015 / www.addison.andover.edu
HAVERHILL: Free Movie Screening
“Where the crawdads sing” (PG-13)
2-4:45 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Sunday Concert – Crowes Pasture
A roots-infused, Contemporary Folk duo, Monique Byrne & Andy Rogovin, perform original music and eye-opening covers that reflect a mutual passion, sense of discovery and celebration of life.
2:30-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Shriners Swing Band
Don’t miss this 17-piece big band all volunteer band, proud of its 50+ years of raising funds for Shriners Children’s Hospital.
3 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Tickets: Adult $15 / Children 12 & Under $5
Info: 978-685-0693 / www.mmmh.org
NORTH ANDOVER: European Art Series (Virtual)
An intro to the Pre-Raphaelites of the 19th century. Learn about the roots of this British movement and see how the artists’ fascination with the medieval past, Romanticism and Realism led to a beautiful style that lasted more than half a century.
3 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
WINDHAM: Mother Son Nite
4:30-6:30 p.m., XTreme Craze, Londonderry
Cost: $18 per person which includes: airpark; $5 worth of tokens in the Game Zone (arcade); 2 slices of pizza; unlimited fountain drinks. If you have more than one son, price is $16 for each additional son. Kids 7 and older can play laser tag — for an additional fee of $9 if there is availability for you that day.
Register: https://windham.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=1262
ANDOVER: Andover Bell Festival Concert
Handbell Choirs from Andover and North Andover will conclude their day of ringing with a short concert that will showcase pieces from each ensemble plus two pieces to be rung by all participating groups. Free admission. All are welcome!
5-6 p.m., South Church in Andover, 41 Central Street
Info: https://www.resonantmusicandenergy.com/events/andover-bell-festival-concert
NEWBURYPORT: African Drum Classes
Sundays
These classes offer traditional African rhythms in a supportive learning community on a drop in basis. Drums provided or bring your own.
5:30 p.m., The Dance Place, Tannery, Water Street
Cost: $15/class
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7
NORTH ANDOVER: Hearing Screenings
1st Monday of each month; by appointment
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
For appointment: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
HAVERHILL: Game Time for All Ages (Virtual)
Mondays
4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street
Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org
DERRY: Contemporary Issues Book Club
1st Monday of every month
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation Group
Join a conversation group for English language learners.
7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Group
Meets on the 1st Monday of the month
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Bringing Our Heroes Home — Inside The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (Virtual)
Retired marine and WWII research analyst Tim Kelleher will talk about the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) and its mission of finding and identifying the remains of missing U.S. service members and to provide the fullest possible accounting of missing personnel for their families.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
GROVELAND: John Candy – Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Join in person or Zoom from home for an evening of John Candy with movie expert Frank Mandosa. Trivia, movie clips, prizes and snacks! Always a fun time!
7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Please register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8
Election Day
ANDOVER: Virtual Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)
A monthly discussion group for anyone and everyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners and people living with dementia.
9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
KINGSTON: GriefShare
Held on Tuesdays through November 29
Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.
9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street
Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)
Tuesdays
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $10 for child, free for adult
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
HAVERHILL: Transition Coffee Hour (Virtual)
Meets on the second Tuesday of each month
10-11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Info: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
LAWRENCE: First Aid CPR & AED (Spanish Class)
10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. or 6-8:30 p.m., 49 Blanchard Street
Info: www.wearelawrence.org/events
HAMPSTEAD: Free Chair Yoga Class
12:30 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Must register: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
ANDOVER: De-Clutterer’s Group (Virtual)
A non-judgmental support group for individuals and families struggling with clutter.
Tuesdays, November 8 — January 3 (no meeting November 22)
1:30-3:30 p.m., via Zoom
Cost: $250, which may be covered in part by your insurance or available grant funding.
Register for link: 978-624-2257 / ksullivan@agespan.org
HAVERHILL: Teens 4 Good: Veteran’s Day Cards
Are you a teen that needs community service hours? Come make cards for veterans in nursing homes! You will receive one hour of community service.
2-3 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: The Roosevelts — Lessons in Leadership (Virtual)
This session examines some of the leadership skills and techniques they used to move the United States and the world towards a better future.
2-3 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
Tuesdays through November 29
No charge; donations greatly appreciated
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)
Tuesdays
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street
Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org
HAMPSTEAD: Black Hawk Helicopters & the NH Army National Guard
A presentation about what is involved in providing NH mountain search and rescue, plus combat medical evacuation. Attendees get a hands-on look at equipment and there is ample time to ask questions. Free and open to the public.
7 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
