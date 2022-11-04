SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5

GROVELAND: ‘Stuff a Cruiser’ Food & Sock Drive

Please bring non-perishable items that can be donated to the food bank. New socks will also be collected to benefit Haverhill Homeless Veterans.

8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Groveland Police Station, 181 Main Street

Info: grovelandpolice.com

ANDOVER: Food & Bike Drives

Neighbors in Need will be collecting non-perishable Thanksgiving food items. Used Bikes for Bikes Not Bombs will be accepting bikes and bike parts of all kinds.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., South Church, 41 Central Street

Info: 978-475-0321 / www.southchurch.com

KINGSTON: Pop Up Antique Sale

9 a.m. — 1 p.m., 42 Depot Road

NORTH ANDOVER: Book Sale

9 a.m. — 4 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave

Questions? FriendsofStevensMemLib.gmail.com

Info: www.FriendsofStevensMemLib-NA.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Christmas Fair

Silent Auction, raffle, lunch, handmade crafts, rummage, Christmas decorations, plants, pottery, baskets, and so much more!

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 390 Main Street

Info: 978-683-0671

PLAISTOW: Craft Fair

Rain or shine

9 a.m. — 3 p.m., St. Luke the Evangelist Parish, 8 Atkinson Depot Road

Info: www,stlukenh.org/news-events

SALEM: Craft Fair

Come browse a variety of crafts, snack bar, and a take a chance table. Admission is free. Free parking at 9 Lawrence Road.

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., First Congregational Church of Salem, 15 Lawrence Road

Info: 603-893-3421 / www.fcc-salem.org

KINGSTON: GriefShare: Surviving the Holidays

The seminar features video interviews with counselors, grief experts, and other people who have experienced the holidays after their loved one’s death and who offer practical suggestions and reassurance.

9:30-11:30 a.m., 6 Church Street

Info: 603-642-7256 / churchoffice@kingstonfcc.org

ANDOVER: Upper Central Street Walking Tour

Beginning at the top of Central Street, you will re-visit the street as it looked in 18th and 19th centuries learning about the 3 churches, businesses, the historic home architectural styles and the interesting people who lived there.

10-11:30 a.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street

Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

HAMPSTEAD: Come Write at HPL

A large meeting room as well as smaller quiet spaces and study rooms. Coffee and tea are available upon request.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org

HAVERHILL: All for Ang 5K

5th annual 5K Run/Walk to honor the life and the memory of Angela Iannalfo. There will be a party immediately after the event with raffles and prizes. Proceeds from this year’s event will go to benefit the children of Haverhill Public Schools, Sacred Heart Food Pantry and other charities focused on children.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road

Cost before November 3: $25 / $15 ages 1-12

Cost on race day: $30 / $20 ages 1-12

Info/register: www.allforang.com

ATKINSON: Daffodil Project Needs Volunteers

Sponsored by the Atkinson Garden Club, the public planting begins at 10:30 a.m. at the field by the entrance to the Page Farm Subdivision, Main Street, Atkinson (Rt 121). It is recommended that volunteers wear long sleeves, gloves, and eye protection.

Info: www.atkinsongardenclub.com

HAVERHILL: Greek Festival

Food, raffle prizes, free admission and parking. Take out available.

11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Hellenic Community Center, 154-156 Winter Street

More info: 978-373-3311

HAVERHILL: Lunch Hour Live (Virtual)

Saturdays, November 5, 12, 19

Join your virtual hosts Kim and Diane! Cook along as they take you step by step through the process of making a delicious home cooked meal.

11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street

Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org

SALEM: Holiday Craft Fair

Raffles will benefit the Soule School Holiday Parade Float.

11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Dr. Lewis Soule Elementary, 173 S Policy Street

Info: FrostedEventsNE@gmail.com

LAWRENCE: Fundraiser for IBREA Foundation

Raffles, food, baked goods, shoulder massage, Aura readings and more for purchase. Proceeds to benefit IBREA’s latest project in El Salvador. All are welcome!

12-3 p.m., BodynBrain Yoga, 290 Merrimack Street

Info: 978-688-5200

PLAISTOW: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

1-3 p.m., Timberlane Performing Arts Center, 40 Greenough Road

Tickets: $8 per person

Reserve tickets: 603-257-5257

NORTH ANDOVER: Learn to Play Dungeons and Dragons (Ages 10+)

Are you curious? Would you like to learn more? Have you played before, but currently lack people to play with? Join for an intro and a short campaign!

1:30-3:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

ANDOVER: Ironstone Farm Annual Fundraising Gala

This year’s gala will carry a James Bond theme, in celebration of our honoree, Jim Greeley’s favorite franchise. Every dollar raised will support our mission to improve lives through equine-assisted therapeutic programs. The evening will include dinner, one-of-a-kind auctions, casino games, and more.

6-10 p.m., Andover Country Club, 60 Canterbury Street

Info/tickets: 978-475-4056 / www.ironstonefarm.org/gala

ANDOVER: A Better Chance 55th Anniversary Gala

Proceeds benefit A Better Chance of Andover. Your purchases and donations help fund room and board, books, transportation, tutoring, health services, extracurricular programs, college prep, dormitory maintenance and much more!

6:30 p.m., Stevens Estate at Osgood Hill, 723 Osgood Street

Info: 978-475-4892 / Email: mail@AndoverABC.org

PLAISTOW: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

7-9 p.m., Timberlane Performing Arts Center, 40 Greenough Road

Tickets: $8 per person

Reserve tickets: 603-257-5257

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6

LAWRENCE: Veterans Breakfast

Honoring Veterans in memory of Roger Twomey. All are welcome.

8:30-11:30 a.m., Lawrence Elks Lodge, 682 Andover Street

Cost: $5 per person, Free for Veterans

Info: towerhillman@hotmail.com

HAVERHILL: Tree Decorating

12 p.m., The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street

Info: email after@thearchofghn.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Book Sale

12-3 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave

Questions? FriendsofStevensMemLib.gmail.com

Info: www.FriendsofStevensMemLib-NA.org

ANDOVER: Against All Odds: Andover Women Authors of the 19th Century Walking Tour

Join for a look back at eight women authors who persevered through social pressure to be good mothers and wives and nothing more. They were determined, persistent, published and dared to be different. Participants will see their homes and their association with the November Club and Abbot Academy.

1-2:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street

Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Guided Hike: Boxford State Forest

Friends of North Andover Trails

1-3 p.m., 744 Sharpners Pond Road

Details: www.fonat.org/events

ANDOVER: Free Art Workshop

Explore the exhibition and experiment with objects and ideas that connect with themes of seeing the world through the dual lenses of art and science. All ages welcome.

2-3:30 p.m., Addison Gallery of American Art, 180 Main Street

Must register: 978-749-4015 / www.addison.andover.edu

HAVERHILL: Free Movie Screening

“Where the crawdads sing” (PG-13)

2-4:45 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Sunday Concert – Crowes Pasture

A roots-infused, Contemporary Folk duo, Monique Byrne & Andy Rogovin, perform original music and eye-opening covers that reflect a mutual passion, sense of discovery and celebration of life.

2:30-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Shriners Swing Band

Don’t miss this 17-piece big band all volunteer band, proud of its 50+ years of raising funds for Shriners Children’s Hospital.

3 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Tickets: Adult $15 / Children 12 & Under $5

Info: 978-685-0693 / www.mmmh.org

NORTH ANDOVER: European Art Series (Virtual)

An intro to the Pre-Raphaelites of the 19th century. Learn about the roots of this British movement and see how the artists’ fascination with the medieval past, Romanticism and Realism led to a beautiful style that lasted more than half a century.

3 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

WINDHAM: Mother Son Nite

4:30-6:30 p.m., XTreme Craze, Londonderry

Cost: $18 per person which includes: airpark; $5 worth of tokens in the Game Zone (arcade); 2 slices of pizza; unlimited fountain drinks. If you have more than one son, price is $16 for each additional son. Kids 7 and older can play laser tag — for an additional fee of $9 if there is availability for you that day.

Register: https://windham.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=1262

ANDOVER: Andover Bell Festival Concert

Handbell Choirs from Andover and North Andover will conclude their day of ringing with a short concert that will showcase pieces from each ensemble plus two pieces to be rung by all participating groups. Free admission. All are welcome!

5-6 p.m., South Church in Andover, 41 Central Street

Info: https://www.resonantmusicandenergy.com/events/andover-bell-festival-concert

NEWBURYPORT: African Drum Classes

Sundays

These classes offer traditional African rhythms in a supportive learning community on a drop in basis. Drums provided or bring your own.

5:30 p.m., The Dance Place, Tannery, Water Street

Cost: $15/class

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7

NORTH ANDOVER: Hearing Screenings

1st Monday of each month; by appointment

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

For appointment: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

HAVERHILL: Game Time for All Ages (Virtual)

Mondays

4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street

Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org

DERRY: Contemporary Issues Book Club

1st Monday of every month

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation Group

Join a conversation group for English language learners.

7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Group

Meets on the 1st Monday of the month

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Bringing Our Heroes Home — Inside The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (Virtual)

Retired marine and WWII research analyst Tim Kelleher will talk about the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) and its mission of finding and identifying the remains of missing U.S. service members and to provide the fullest possible accounting of missing personnel for their families.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

GROVELAND: John Candy – Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Join in person or Zoom from home for an evening of John Candy with movie expert Frank Mandosa. Trivia, movie clips, prizes and snacks! Always a fun time!

7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Please register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8

Election Day

ANDOVER: Virtual Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)

A monthly discussion group for anyone and everyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners and people living with dementia.

9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

KINGSTON: GriefShare

Held on Tuesdays through November 29

Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.

9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street

Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)

Tuesdays

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $10 for child, free for adult

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

HAVERHILL: Transition Coffee Hour (Virtual)

Meets on the second Tuesday of each month

10-11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Info: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org

LAWRENCE: First Aid CPR & AED (Spanish Class)

10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. or 6-8:30 p.m., 49 Blanchard Street

Info: www.wearelawrence.org/events

HAMPSTEAD: Free Chair Yoga Class

12:30 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Must register: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org

ANDOVER: De-Clutterer’s Group (Virtual)

A non-judgmental support group for individuals and families struggling with clutter.

Tuesdays, November 8 — January 3 (no meeting November 22)

1:30-3:30 p.m., via Zoom

Cost: $250, which may be covered in part by your insurance or available grant funding.

Register for link: 978-624-2257 / ksullivan@agespan.org

HAVERHILL: Teens 4 Good: Veteran’s Day Cards

Are you a teen that needs community service hours? Come make cards for veterans in nursing homes! You will receive one hour of community service.

2-3 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: The Roosevelts — Lessons in Leadership (Virtual)

This session examines some of the leadership skills and techniques they used to move the United States and the world towards a better future.

2-3 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

Tuesdays through November 29

No charge; donations greatly appreciated

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)

Tuesdays

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street

Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org

HAMPSTEAD: Black Hawk Helicopters & the NH Army National Guard

A presentation about what is involved in providing NH mountain search and rescue, plus combat medical evacuation. Attendees get a hands-on look at equipment and there is ample time to ask questions. Free and open to the public.

7 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org

