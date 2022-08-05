Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 6

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Every Saturday through November 19

7:30-11:30 a.m., 824 New Hampshire Street

Info: www.lawrencefarmersmarket.org

KINGSTON: Kingston Days Celebration

The celebration continues today from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. on the Plains (Main Street)

Highlights include a craft fair, horseshoe contest, food vendors, carnival rides, entertainment and more

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market

Support local!

Saturdays through October 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

NORTH ANDOVER: Pray and Paddle

Are you someone who connects to God in nature? Join for a morning of contemplative kayaking or canoeing on Lake Cochichewick.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Rolling Ridge Retreat and Conference Center, 660 Great Pond Road

Cost: $20-$35. Single and double canoes and kayaks are available.

Reserve your spot: 978-682-8815 / www.rollingridge.org/events

ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October 15

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street

CHESTER: Car Show

Antiques, classics, special interest, food, 50/50, and more.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Chester Academy, 22 Murphy Drive

Rain date: August 13

Info: eds@chesternh200.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

PELHAM: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June through October

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street

Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com

NORTH ANDOVER: First Saturdays at the Parson Barnard House

Free. Donations gratefully accepted.

11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 179 Osgood Street

Info: www.northandoverhistoricalsociety.org

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum

Open Saturdays through October

12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)

Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15

Free admission for Service Members and Families

Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org

HAVERHILL: Multicultural Festival

Musical performances, dancing, food and crafts, and more! Free and open to the public.

12-6 p.m., GAR Park, 108 Main Street

Info: https://m.facebook.com/MCFHaverhill

SUNDAY, AUGUST 7

KINGSTON: Kingston Days Celebration

8 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. on the Plains (Main Street)

Highlights include a farmers market, talent show, raffle, yard sale, car show and more!

KINGSTON: Worship Under the Big Tent

All are welcome!

8:30 a.m., under the Big Tent, on the Plains (Main Street)

Info: 603-642-7256

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays through October 2

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets

Rain or shine.

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Guided Hike: Destination Salem Pond

With Friends of North Andover Trails

1-3 p.m., 614 Middleton Road

Details: www.fonat.org/events

KINGSTON: MARK209 Concert

Christian and Country music

Cost: $5

7 p.m., Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street

Info/tickets: 603-642-7256 / 603-329-6047

MONDAY, AUGUST 8

SALEM: 18th Annual Fore Paws Golf Classic

Registration begins at 6:30 a.m. with shotgun start at 7:30 a.m. at Windham Country Club, 1 Country Club Road

Proceeds to benefit Salem Animal Rescue League. Registration open through July 31.

Cost: $175 per golfer

To register: 603-893-3210 / www.sarlnh.org/2022golfregistration

ANDOVER: Senior Programs

Mondays

Quilting Group, 9 a.m.; Sunrise Singers, 9 a.m.; Rhythm Aires, 10:15 a.m.; Monday Matinees, 1 p.m.; Short Stories, 1 p.m.; Ping-Pong, 2 p.m.

Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Non-Fiction Book Club

10 a.m. Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / email joannedahlgrenma@gmail.com

DERRY: Preschool Storytime

Session 1: 10-10:45 or Session 2: 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Baby! Lapsit (Ages 0-18 months)

Early literacy opportunities for caregivers and babies through a story time with interactive song, movement, and fingerplay.

Space is limited.

10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

METHUEN: Job Search Help (Virtual)

Receive a refresher on the key skills that are required when interviewing for any job.

2-3:15 p.m., via Zoom, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Register for link: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

METHUEN: Car Show

5-9 p.m., Mann Orchards, 27 Pleasant Street

Info: 978-683-0361

DERRY: Legendary Filmmaker Werner Herzog Discussion (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Free Concert & Family Night

Meet the members of the Sons of Italy Drum and Bugle Corps, check out their instruments, speak with instructors, and hear them play. Hamburgers, hot dogs, giveaways, games and more!

6:30-8:30 p.m., Winnekenni Castle, 347 Kenoza Ave

Questions: Renee Ouellette, 603-508-9051

GROVELAND: Author Event

David Kruh, author of “Inseparable”

7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

