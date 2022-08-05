Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 6
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Every Saturday through November 19
7:30-11:30 a.m., 824 New Hampshire Street
Info: www.lawrencefarmersmarket.org
KINGSTON: Kingston Days Celebration
The celebration continues today from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. on the Plains (Main Street)
Highlights include a craft fair, horseshoe contest, food vendors, carnival rides, entertainment and more
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
NORTH ANDOVER: Pray and Paddle
Are you someone who connects to God in nature? Join for a morning of contemplative kayaking or canoeing on Lake Cochichewick.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Rolling Ridge Retreat and Conference Center, 660 Great Pond Road
Cost: $20-$35. Single and double canoes and kayaks are available.
Reserve your spot: 978-682-8815 / www.rollingridge.org/events
ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October 15
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street
CHESTER: Car Show
Antiques, classics, special interest, food, 50/50, and more.
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Chester Academy, 22 Murphy Drive
Rain date: August 13
Info: eds@chesternh200.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
NORTH ANDOVER: First Saturdays at the Parson Barnard House
Free. Donations gratefully accepted.
11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 179 Osgood Street
Info: www.northandoverhistoricalsociety.org
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum
Open Saturdays through October
12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)
Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15
Free admission for Service Members and Families
Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org
HAVERHILL: Multicultural Festival
Musical performances, dancing, food and crafts, and more! Free and open to the public.
12-6 p.m., GAR Park, 108 Main Street
Info: https://m.facebook.com/MCFHaverhill
SUNDAY, AUGUST 7
KINGSTON: Kingston Days Celebration
8 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. on the Plains (Main Street)
Highlights include a farmers market, talent show, raffle, yard sale, car show and more!
KINGSTON: Worship Under the Big Tent
All are welcome!
8:30 a.m., under the Big Tent, on the Plains (Main Street)
Info: 603-642-7256
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays through October 2
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets
Rain or shine.
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Guided Hike: Destination Salem Pond
With Friends of North Andover Trails
1-3 p.m., 614 Middleton Road
Details: www.fonat.org/events
KINGSTON: MARK209 Concert
Christian and Country music
Cost: $5
7 p.m., Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street
Info/tickets: 603-642-7256 / 603-329-6047
MONDAY, AUGUST 8
SALEM: 18th Annual Fore Paws Golf Classic
Registration begins at 6:30 a.m. with shotgun start at 7:30 a.m. at Windham Country Club, 1 Country Club Road
Proceeds to benefit Salem Animal Rescue League. Registration open through July 31.
Cost: $175 per golfer
To register: 603-893-3210 / www.sarlnh.org/2022golfregistration
ANDOVER: Senior Programs
Mondays
Quilting Group, 9 a.m.; Sunrise Singers, 9 a.m.; Rhythm Aires, 10:15 a.m.; Monday Matinees, 1 p.m.; Short Stories, 1 p.m.; Ping-Pong, 2 p.m.
Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Non-Fiction Book Club
10 a.m. Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / email joannedahlgrenma@gmail.com
DERRY: Preschool Storytime
Session 1: 10-10:45 or Session 2: 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Baby! Lapsit (Ages 0-18 months)
Early literacy opportunities for caregivers and babies through a story time with interactive song, movement, and fingerplay.
Space is limited.
10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
METHUEN: Job Search Help (Virtual)
Receive a refresher on the key skills that are required when interviewing for any job.
2-3:15 p.m., via Zoom, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Register for link: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: Car Show
5-9 p.m., Mann Orchards, 27 Pleasant Street
Info: 978-683-0361
DERRY: Legendary Filmmaker Werner Herzog Discussion (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Free Concert & Family Night
Meet the members of the Sons of Italy Drum and Bugle Corps, check out their instruments, speak with instructors, and hear them play. Hamburgers, hot dogs, giveaways, games and more!
6:30-8:30 p.m., Winnekenni Castle, 347 Kenoza Ave
Questions: Renee Ouellette, 603-508-9051
GROVELAND: Author Event
David Kruh, author of “Inseparable”
7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
