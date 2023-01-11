WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 11
HAVERHILL: Singers for Comedy Masque Wanted
An interest meeting for senior citizen singers to join the Comedy Masque Group to perform throughout the year at a variety of local nursing homes.
9-11 a.m., Haverhill Council on Aging, Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390
NORTH ANDOVER: Heart2Heart?
A fellowship of women whose mission is to come together to learn, support and socialize.
9:30 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
LONDONDERRY: Bookworms Story Time (Ages 3-5)
Held Wednesdays through February 15
Focus on preschoolers learning more about words, numbers, and concepts through stories, songs, rhymes, and games. The program will also include a simple craft to promote developing fine motor skills.
10 a.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Info: 603-432-1127 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
ATKINSON: Needle Crafters
Meets Wednesdays
Whether you enjoy knitting, crocheting, rug braiding, quilting or another form of needle work come join us for Needle Crafters.
10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
HAVERHILL: Talking About Death Won’t Kill You
Susan Wisser RN, MSN, MBA and Steve Sheehan, Compassion and Choices Advocate, will speak about the challenges and possible scenarios that the terminally ill and dying patient may experience
11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Rummikub
Wednesdays
A tile-based game for 2 to 4 players, combining elements of the card game Rummy and Mahjong.
12:30-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ATKINSON: Discover Storytime (Ages 3-6)
Wednesdays
1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Lessons
Wednesdays
Come learn how to play Bridge. No partner needed.
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Refresher
Wednesdays
Come refine and refresh your skills!
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga
Wednesdays
Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.
1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: The Ukraine War Presentation
This unique program will examine the origins of the conflict as well as the status of the war today; moreover how the consequences of the war were both expected and unintended.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
LAWRENCE: Intro to the Wheel
Wednesdays, January 11 – February 15 (6 sessions)
1:30-4 p.m. OR 6:30-9 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Fun with Watercolor (Ages 16+)
6 sessions, Wednesdays. January 11 – February 15
2-4 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $165
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group
Wednesdays
Do you speak Italian or would like to? Members speak Italian at various levels/no judgement.
3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: Sue at 978-372-1732
/ snakanishi@langleyadamslib.org
LONDONDERRY: Crafternoon
A monthly crafting social hour! Bring your own craft project and supplies, and work alongside other local crafters. No registration is required.
4 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Info: 603-432-1127 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
SALEM: Non-Fiction Book Group
New and drop-in participants are always welcome.
4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
LAWRENCE: Clay Studio (Ages 7-10)
6 sessions, Wednesdays. January 11 – February 15
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $135.
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Drawing with Color (Ages 7-10)
6 sessions, Wednesdays. January 11 – February 15
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $135
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Inspired by Artists (Aged 4-9)
6 sessions, Wednesdays. January 11 – February 15
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $135
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting (TIPS) Group
Wednesdays
Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Join this free group with your children and get access to parenting education, connections, support, and resources such as food, diapers and clothing. Childcare is provided during meetings.
5-6:30 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Info: Cara Griffith, 603-437-8477, ext.112 / cgriffith@urteachers.org
ANDOVER: Andover High School Building Project
Community Tour from 5:30-7 p.m. and Community Forum from 7-8:30 p.m.
Andover High School, 80 Shawsheen Road
Info: www.andoverhighbuildingproject.org
DERRY: Active Parenting
3-part series on Wednesdays, January 11, 18 and 25
Presentation and discussion on how to prevent and respond to behavioral issues, ways to connect positively with your child, and encouraging positive behaviors
6-8 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Cost: $35 includes workbook
Register: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
DERRY: Film Screening
Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Rated R) on the new big screen.
6 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Café: Raising Teens (Virtual)
Wednesdays
Parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teens.
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / Kelsey: kmyers@urteachers.org
LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle (Virtual)
Cada miércoles, every Wednesday
Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle
6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register for link: email: chrissye.s@gmail.com
Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club
Meets every other Wednesday. All competition levels are welcome.
6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Critique Group
A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books. The group meets monthly to provide constructive advice and feedback on each other’s works in progress.
7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: Nathan Webster Post 248 Meeting
2nd Wednesdays
All veterans are welcome.
7 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
