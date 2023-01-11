WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 11

HAVERHILL: Singers for Comedy Masque Wanted

An interest meeting for senior citizen singers to join the Comedy Masque Group to perform throughout the year at a variety of local nursing homes.

9-11 a.m., Haverhill Council on Aging, Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390

NORTH ANDOVER: Heart2Heart?

A fellowship of women whose mission is to come together to learn, support and socialize.

9:30 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

LONDONDERRY: Bookworms Story Time (Ages 3-5)

Held Wednesdays through February 15

Focus on preschoolers learning more about words, numbers, and concepts through stories, songs, rhymes, and games. The program will also include a simple craft to promote developing fine motor skills.

10 a.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Info: 603-432-1127 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

ATKINSON: Needle Crafters

Meets Wednesdays

Whether you enjoy knitting, crocheting, rug braiding, quilting or another form of needle work come join us for Needle Crafters.

10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

HAVERHILL: Talking About Death Won’t Kill You

Susan Wisser RN, MSN, MBA and Steve Sheehan, Compassion and Choices Advocate, will speak about the challenges and possible scenarios that the terminally ill and dying patient may experience

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Rummikub

Wednesdays

A tile-based game for 2 to 4 players, combining elements of the card game Rummy and Mahjong.

12:30-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Discover Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Wednesdays

1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Lessons

Wednesdays

Come learn how to play Bridge. No partner needed.

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Refresher

Wednesdays

Come refine and refresh your skills!

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga

Wednesdays

Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.

1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: The Ukraine War Presentation

This unique program will examine the origins of the conflict as well as the status of the war today; moreover how the consequences of the war were both expected and unintended.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

LAWRENCE: Intro to the Wheel

Wednesdays, January 11 – February 15 (6 sessions)

1:30-4 p.m. OR 6:30-9 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Fun with Watercolor (Ages 16+)

6 sessions, Wednesdays. January 11 – February 15

2-4 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $165

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group

Wednesdays

Do you speak Italian or would like to? Members speak Italian at various levels/no judgement.

3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: Sue at 978-372-1732

/ snakanishi@langleyadamslib.org

LONDONDERRY: Crafternoon

A monthly crafting social hour! Bring your own craft project and supplies, and work alongside other local crafters. No registration is required.

4 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Info: 603-432-1127 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

SALEM: Non-Fiction Book Group

New and drop-in participants are always welcome.

4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

LAWRENCE: Clay Studio (Ages 7-10)

6 sessions, Wednesdays. January 11 – February 15

4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $135.

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Drawing with Color (Ages 7-10)

6 sessions, Wednesdays. January 11 – February 15

4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $135

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Inspired by Artists (Aged 4-9)

6 sessions, Wednesdays. January 11 – February 15

4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $135

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting (TIPS) Group

Wednesdays

Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Join this free group with your children and get access to parenting education, connections, support, and resources such as food, diapers and clothing. Childcare is provided during meetings.

5-6:30 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Info: Cara Griffith, 603-437-8477, ext.112 / cgriffith@urteachers.org

ANDOVER: Andover High School Building Project

Community Tour from 5:30-7 p.m. and Community Forum from 7-8:30 p.m.

Andover High School, 80 Shawsheen Road

Info: www.andoverhighbuildingproject.org

DERRY: Active Parenting

3-part series on Wednesdays, January 11, 18 and 25

Presentation and discussion on how to prevent and respond to behavioral issues, ways to connect positively with your child, and encouraging positive behaviors

6-8 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Cost: $35 includes workbook

Register: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

DERRY: Film Screening

Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Rated R) on the new big screen.

6 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Café: Raising Teens (Virtual)

Wednesdays

Parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teens.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / Kelsey: kmyers@urteachers.org

LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle (Virtual)

Cada miércoles, every Wednesday

Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle

6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register for link: email: chrissye.s@gmail.com

Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club

Meets every other Wednesday. All competition levels are welcome.

6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Critique Group

A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books. The group meets monthly to provide constructive advice and feedback on each other’s works in progress.

7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: Nathan Webster Post 248 Meeting

2nd Wednesdays

All veterans are welcome.

7 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you