SATURDAY, JANUARY 7
HAMPSTEAD: Meditation (In-person or Virtual)
Join library associate and meditation instructor, Sue Crump, for enriching in-person meditation sessions. Whether you are a frequent practitioner or have never done meditation before, you are welcome to classes.
9:30-10 a.m., via Zoom or at Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info/register for Zoom link: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
SUNDAY, JANUARY 8
HAVERHILL: Author Discussion
Author Sandell Morse discusses her book, “The Spiral Shell, A French Village Reveals Its Secrets of Jewish Resistance in World War II” with breakfast at 9 a.m. followed by the presentation at 10 a.m.
9 a.m., Temple Emanu-El, 514 Main Street
Please register: email Lynn Martin lsdm54@gmail.com
METHUEN: Epiphany – Hymn Study
9:30 a.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway
Info: 978-689-0463 / www.standrewsmethuen.org
ANDOVER: Board Games Club
Drop by the Activity Room to play some games and make some new friends.
1-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Sunflowers & Starry Nights: The Genius of Vincent Van Gogh (Virtual)
This interactive program will look at his life and work, exploring his influences, his innovations and his incredible legacy.
3-4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
MONDAY, JANUARY 9
ANDOVER: Non-Fiction Book Club
This club explores contemporary issues, history, biography, and more.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
To join, please contact Joanne at joannedahlgrenma@gmail.com
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
NORTH ANDOVER: Hearing Screenings
Held on the 1st Monday of each month
Free hearing screenings and hearing aid cleanings by appointment.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
DERRY: Food Pantry Open
Mondays
11 a.m. 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road, back entrance
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge
Mondays
Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.
1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per session
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta
Mondays
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga
Mondays
Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.
1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Teen Weekly Craft
Come make a cute hedgehog out of an old book!
3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ATKINSON: Kindergarten Club (Ages 5-6)
Mondays
3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
Knit with the Knit-a-Bitters group! Bring a mask, your knitting materials, and socialize!
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: Paper Crafting and Card Making
Creating projects such as multi layered cards, bookmarks and 3-D Items, using several techniques including stamping, die cutting, and embossing.
6-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
DERRY: Best Films of 2022 (Virtual)
Join movie maven Liz- and guests Todd and Ellie- as they discuss their favorite films of the year. They’ll also discuss honorable mentions, disappointments, and the general state of cinema.
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
LAWRENCE: Capturing the Light; Painting with Pastels or Oils (All levels, Ages 16+)
Mondays, January 9 – February 13 (6 sessions)
In the early 20th century, The “Boston School” was a group of painters that combined the impressionist’s color palette with a more traditional approach to drawing. In this class, students will copy a master “Boston School” painting and learn first-hand how these paintings were created. Emphasis will be on capturing the light effects and maintaining the unity of the painting.
6:30-9 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $205
Info/register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice
Mondays
7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
GROVELAND: ‘Yours Truly’ (Virtual and In-person)
Someday the story of your life will be written. The only question is....how well (or badly) will it be written? Join our library and Tewksbury’s Library for this discussion with James R. Hagerty , the author of “Yours Truly: An Obituary Writer’s Guide to Telling Your Story”.
7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info/register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
METHUEN: Stranger than Fiction Book Group
Stranger than Fiction is a book club specifically for those who enjoy reading Non-Fiction. New members are always welcome! January’s book is “Be Water, My Friend: The Teachings of Bruce Lee” by Shannon Lee.
7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.