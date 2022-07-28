FRIDAY, JULY 29

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

Tuesdays and Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

No charge

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAVERHILL: FCC Music Class (Ages 0-8)

Sing songs, play with instruments, and dance away with scarfs, parachutes and more!

9:15-9:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Forest Bathing Walk

On your walk, a certified guide will offer a series of guided invitations to assist you in finding your own authentic way of interacting with the land at Ward Reservation.

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Charles W. Ward Reservation, 65 Prospect Road

Cost: $28 Member; Non-member: $35

Info/register: www.thetrustees.org/event/73896

KINGSTON: Baby Bash

Fridays

9:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Yoga in the Gardens

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: Member: $12; Non-member: $20

Must register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/77307

PLAISTOW: Craft Classes

Last Friday of the month

9:30-11 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Family Storytime on the Patio

10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Fridays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Methuen (next to Methuen Federal Credit Union)

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (3-5 years)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers of young children ages 0-6.

No registration required.

11-11:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

HAVERHILL: Coding Camp (Ages 8-11)

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Registration required: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / www.haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: Little Bookworms (Ages 0-5)

Come listen to stories and meet animal friends.

11-11:30 a.m., Nevins Farm MSPCA, 400 Broadway

No registration required.

Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

KINGSTON: Make Your Own Jellyfish Craft

11 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

NEWBURYPORT: Greek Festival

July 29, 30 and 31

Free admission. Live Greek music (Fri and Sat., 4-8 p.m.), food and more! Rain or shine.

11:30 a.m. — 8 p.m., Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris Street

Info: 978-465-5757 / www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org

GROVELAND: Author Event

Bill Shaffer, author of “The Scandalous Hamiltons”

1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

METHUEN: Spider-Man: No Way Home (Ages 10-18)

2-4:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. for Teens

3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: To-Go Spaghetti Supper

Last Friday of every month — To Go orders only

5-6 p.m., First Parish Church, 47 East Road

Info: 603-434-0628 / www.pc-ucc.org

LOWELL: Lowell Folk Festival

- July 29, 30 and 31 -

Music, food, art, cooking demos, and more!

6-10 p.m., downtown Lowell

Schedule: https://lowellfolkfestival.org/listen/2022-schedule

NORTH ANDOVER: Summer Concert Series

Los Sugar Kings (New England Music Award Winners, Sugar Kings is a Boston-based Cuban Roots, R&B, Rock & Reggae quartet)

6-8 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: Member Adult: $12; Member child: Free; Non-member Adult: $20; Non-member Child: $5

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/74833

SATURDAY, JULY 30

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market

Support local!

Saturdays through October 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

WINDHAM: Shred Day

Limit of 10 boxes; paper only; no binders

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Enterprise Bank, 15 Indian Rock Road

Info: www.windhamnh.gov

HAMPSTEAD: Family Event at St. Christopher’s

Children’s story, exploring a fun connection to a Gospel story followed by related games and activities, and steamed hot dog machine.

10-11:15 a.m., St. Christopher’s Church, 187 East Road

Info: 603-329-4674 / email vicarstchristophers@gmail.com

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

PELHAM: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June through October

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street

Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com

HAVERHILL: Stories with Dottie

Cuddle up and read with a very special therapy dog and their handler! Choose your own books, relax with Dottie, and practice your reading skills

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / www.haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Garden Tour

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: Member Adult: $9; Member Child: Free; Non-member Adult: $15; Non-member Child: Free

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event74766

NEWBURYPORT: Greek Festival

July 30 and 31

Free admission. Live Greek music (Sat., 4-8 p.m.), food and more! Rain or shine.

11:30 a.m. — 8 p.m., Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris Street

Info: 978-465-5757 / www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum

Open Saturdays through October

12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)

Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15

Free admission for Service Members and Families

Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org

LOWELL: Lowell Folk Festival

Music, food, art , cooking demos, and more!

12-10:15 p.m., downtown Lowell

Schedule: https://lowellfolkfestival.org/listen/2022-schedule

ANDOVER: Student Recital

Free performance provided by 100+ students from Phillips Academy’s Summer Session. All are welcome. Masks are required.

1-2 p.m., Cochran Chapel, 2 Chapel Ave

Info: www.andover.edu

HAMPSTEAD: Crystal Bowl Sound Bath

Bring a blanket, towel, or yoga mat. No advance registration is required. This event is free and open to the public.

1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org

LAWRENCE: Happy Birthday, Thelma!

A celebration of Lawrence’s Hollywood Star, Thelma Todd, with movie matinee and memorabilia show.

1-4 p.m., Lawrence Heritage State Park Visitor Center, 1 Jackson Street

Info: 978-794-1655

LAWRENCE: Grace Nation Community Cookout

Games, food, music, dancing, bounce houses, and more!

1-7 p.m., Grace Nation, 200 Common Street

Info: 978-566-1118 / www.gerrymickle.org

ANDOVER: Stories and Songs (All ages)

Join musicians and storytellers Davis Bates and Roger Tincknell for stories and songs beyond the beaten path.

2-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Date Night at Stevens-Coolidge

Music, food truck, corn hole, ladder toss, board games, and more.

Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: Member: $9; Non-member: $15

Info: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/74958

SUNDAY, JULY 31

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays through October 2

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets

Rain or shine.

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

NEWBURYPORT: Greek Festival

Free admission. Live Greek music (Fri and Sat., 4-8 p.m.), food and more! Rain or shine.

11:30 a.m. — 3 p.m., Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris Street

Info: 978-465-5757 / www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org

LOWELL: Lowell Folk Festival

Music, food, art, cooking demos, and more!

12-6 p.m., downtown Lowell

Schedule: https://lowellfolkfestival.org/listen/2022-schedule

MONDAY, AUGUST 1

ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)

10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Preschool Storytime

Session 1: 10-10:45 or Session 2: 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Baby! Lapsit (Ages 0-18 months)

Early literacy opportunities for caregivers and babies through a story time with interactive song, movement, and fingerplay.

Space is limited.

10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

KINGSTON: Lighthouse STEAM Challenge

11 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Chess Club

All skill levels welcome. Bring your own board or use one of theirs.

2-3 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

DERRY: Recycled Submarines (Teens)

2:30-3:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

ANDOVER: Sculpey Sea Turtles (Teens)

3-4:15 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

LAWRENCE: National Night Out Against Crime & Drugs

Let’s Give Crime & Drugs…A Going Away Party!

Come meet your police officers and firefighters, Molly Bish Foundation ID kits, American Red Cross, K-9’s, raffle, giveaways, magician, and more!

5 p.m., The Abe Bashara Boathouse, 1 Easton Street

Sponsored by Lawrence Neighborhood Association Partnership

Info: email, lnap0184@gmail.com

DERRY: Parkinson’s Support Group

5:30-8 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Info: Diane Cole at 603-505-1460

NORTH ANDOVER: Free Concert: Stoney’s Wicked Din

Bring a chair or blanket, maybe a picnic, and enjoy the large band as we take a ride through soul, R&B, Latin, jazz, swing, rock & roll, and more.

6-7:30 p.m., North Andover Common

Info: www.StoneysWickedDin.com

DERRY: Contemporary Issues Book Group (Virtual)

Currently discussing “The Ground Breaking: The Tulsa Race Massacre and an American City’s Search for Justice” By Scott Ellsworth

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Movie Night

Tonight’s movie is “Sing 2” (Rated PG) / Runtime 112 minutes

Free, all are welcome

6:30-8:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

METHUEN: Organ Concert — Raymond Nagem from NYC

Playing works by Coleridge-Taylor, Wammes and Karg-Elert

Doors open at 7 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Cost: $15 adults; $5 for children

Tickets: www.mmmh.org

TUESDAY, AUGUST 2

GROVELAND: 3B Fitness (Bones, Brain, Balance)

Tuesdays

9 a.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Cost: $5 per class

Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

Tuesdays and Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

No charge

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Preschool)

9:30-10 a.m. Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Step Into Music

10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

KINGSTON: Women’s Bible Study

Based on the book “Keep It Shut” by Karen Ehman

Tuesdays, August 2 through September 6

10-11:30 a.m., Trinity Church, 80 Route 125

Info: Veronica, 603-801-1209

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)

10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: Movie Morning

“Lost City” starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum (PG-13)

11 a.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Donations appreciated.

Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com

LAWRENCE: Memory Café

A welcoming, judgment free zone for individuals with Alzheimer’s or other form of dementia, or other brain disorders.

1st Tuesday of the month

11 a.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Lynn Brennan, lbrennon@agespan.org

KINGSTON: Mariana Trench: The Deepest Spot on Earth

12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every Tuesday and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Lighthouses

Session 1: 1:30-1:45 p.m. or Session 2: 3:30-3:45 p.m.

Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

ANDOVER: Camp Read Aloud (Grades K-1)

3:30-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Tie Dye Tuesday

4-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Every Tuesday through October 25

4-6 p.m., 1141 Massachusetts Street (South Park)

Info: www.lawrencefarmersmarket.org

LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)

For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss

1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month

5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org

HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – Martin and Kelly Band

Free. Open to the public.

6 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main Street, behind Town Hall

More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series

DERRY: Bedtime Stories

6:30-7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Popular History Book Group (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Mountain Watercolor Painting

Learn about atmospheric perspective and how to create a sense of the depth. Space is limited.

6:30-8:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

KINGSTON: Summer Movie Night

The Chosen: Episode 7, “Reckoning,“ and 8, “Beyond Mountains”

No charge. Popcorn will be served.

7 p.m., Trinity Church, 80 Route 125

More info: 603-642-6700

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3

PLAISTOW: Foot Care Clinic

First Wednesday of every month

Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Cost: $25

Appointment required: 603-580-6668

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Preschool)

9:30-10 a.m. Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: 50+ Job Seekers Networking Group (Virtual)

This week’s topic is Creating Your Marketing Plan & Marketing Brief

9:30-11:30 a.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

DERRY: Infant Storytime

10-10:30 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Wednesdays through October

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)

10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

KINGSTON: Preschool Storytime

10:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

SALEM: Wednesday Lunchtime Knitters

New faces always welcome.

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Contact: Laura Stevens: 603-898-7064 / lstevens@kelleylibrary.org

Info: www.kelleylibrary.org

HAVERHILL: August Leads Lunch

Come join local business professionals for a networking luncheon with Haverhill Chamber of Commerce.

12-1 p.m., 10 Reed Street

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members

Info: www.haverhillchamber.com

GROVELAND: Game Day

Wednesdays

Rumi Cube, Scrabble, Checkers, Chess, UNO, card games, and more! Bring your own snacks.

1-3 p.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com

PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW

Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket

1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center

Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Bermuda Triangle Escape Room (Teens)

2:30-3:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

ANDOVER: Natural Science Illustration and Conservation (Teens)

Learn to draw natural subjects with pencils and watercolors

3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Creations: Needle Felting (Grades 6-12)

Free, all are welcome.

3-4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

ATKINSON: Car Show

Free entry for cars & spectators. Awards for 1st, 2nd, 3rd place. Food available for purchase.

5-7 p.m., Atkinson Country Club, 85 Country Club Drive

Rain date: Wed., August 10

Info: Rachelle 603-362-1135 / rrivard@eclumber.com

ANDOVER: Concerts in the Park

Free performance by The Stumps

6-8 p.m., corner of Bartlett Street and Chestnut Street

Info: www.andoverrec.com

PLAISTOW: Summer Concerts at the PARC

Wednesdays

Free performance by B Street Bombers

6-8 p.m., PARC, Old County Road

Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation/pages/recreation

DERRY: Scam Protection (Virtual)

Join a professional from St. Mary’s Bank for this informational webinar on what to look for, how to protect yourself, and how to recover should you fall victim to a scam.

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

ANDOVER: Amateur Sleuths & the World of Art and Artifacts (Virtual)

A panel of mystery writers

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Group

Meets on the 1st Wednesday of the month

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

LONDONDERRY: Raquel & The Wildflowers

Traditional country music with a rock and roll drive. Free. All are welcome.

7-8:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road

Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org/cotc-schedule

NORTH ANDOVER: Malik the Magic Guy (Ages 5+)

Free, all welcome

7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

METHUEN: Raymond Nagem – Organ Concert

7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12

Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar

ANDOVER: SoHIP Concert Series

Society for Historically Informed Performance, Inc (SoHIP)

Wednesdays through August 11

8 p.m., The Chapel at West Parish, 210 Lowell Street

Info: www.sohipboston.org

