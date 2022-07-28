FRIDAY, JULY 29
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program
Tuesdays and Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
No charge
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAVERHILL: FCC Music Class (Ages 0-8)
Sing songs, play with instruments, and dance away with scarfs, parachutes and more!
9:15-9:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Forest Bathing Walk
On your walk, a certified guide will offer a series of guided invitations to assist you in finding your own authentic way of interacting with the land at Ward Reservation.
9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Charles W. Ward Reservation, 65 Prospect Road
Cost: $28 Member; Non-member: $35
Info/register: www.thetrustees.org/event/73896
KINGSTON: Baby Bash
Fridays
9:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Yoga in the Gardens
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: Member: $12; Non-member: $20
Must register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/77307
PLAISTOW: Craft Classes
Last Friday of the month
9:30-11 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Family Storytime on the Patio
10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Fridays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Methuen (next to Methuen Federal Credit Union)
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (3-5 years)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers of young children ages 0-6.
No registration required.
11-11:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
HAVERHILL: Coding Camp (Ages 8-11)
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Registration required: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / www.haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: Little Bookworms (Ages 0-5)
Come listen to stories and meet animal friends.
11-11:30 a.m., Nevins Farm MSPCA, 400 Broadway
No registration required.
Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
KINGSTON: Make Your Own Jellyfish Craft
11 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
NEWBURYPORT: Greek Festival
July 29, 30 and 31
Free admission. Live Greek music (Fri and Sat., 4-8 p.m.), food and more! Rain or shine.
11:30 a.m. — 8 p.m., Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris Street
Info: 978-465-5757 / www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org
GROVELAND: Author Event
Bill Shaffer, author of “The Scandalous Hamiltons”
1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
METHUEN: Spider-Man: No Way Home (Ages 10-18)
2-4:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. for Teens
3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: To-Go Spaghetti Supper
Last Friday of every month — To Go orders only
5-6 p.m., First Parish Church, 47 East Road
Info: 603-434-0628 / www.pc-ucc.org
LOWELL: Lowell Folk Festival
- July 29, 30 and 31 -
Music, food, art, cooking demos, and more!
6-10 p.m., downtown Lowell
Schedule: https://lowellfolkfestival.org/listen/2022-schedule
NORTH ANDOVER: Summer Concert Series
Los Sugar Kings (New England Music Award Winners, Sugar Kings is a Boston-based Cuban Roots, R&B, Rock & Reggae quartet)
6-8 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: Member Adult: $12; Member child: Free; Non-member Adult: $20; Non-member Child: $5
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/74833
SATURDAY, JULY 30
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
WINDHAM: Shred Day
Limit of 10 boxes; paper only; no binders
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Enterprise Bank, 15 Indian Rock Road
Info: www.windhamnh.gov
HAMPSTEAD: Family Event at St. Christopher’s
Children’s story, exploring a fun connection to a Gospel story followed by related games and activities, and steamed hot dog machine.
10-11:15 a.m., St. Christopher’s Church, 187 East Road
Info: 603-329-4674 / email vicarstchristophers@gmail.com
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
HAVERHILL: Stories with Dottie
Cuddle up and read with a very special therapy dog and their handler! Choose your own books, relax with Dottie, and practice your reading skills
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / www.haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Garden Tour
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: Member Adult: $9; Member Child: Free; Non-member Adult: $15; Non-member Child: Free
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event74766
NEWBURYPORT: Greek Festival
July 30 and 31
Free admission. Live Greek music (Sat., 4-8 p.m.), food and more! Rain or shine.
11:30 a.m. — 8 p.m., Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris Street
Info: 978-465-5757 / www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum
Open Saturdays through October
12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)
Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15
Free admission for Service Members and Families
Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org
LOWELL: Lowell Folk Festival
Music, food, art , cooking demos, and more!
12-10:15 p.m., downtown Lowell
Schedule: https://lowellfolkfestival.org/listen/2022-schedule
ANDOVER: Student Recital
Free performance provided by 100+ students from Phillips Academy’s Summer Session. All are welcome. Masks are required.
1-2 p.m., Cochran Chapel, 2 Chapel Ave
Info: www.andover.edu
HAMPSTEAD: Crystal Bowl Sound Bath
Bring a blanket, towel, or yoga mat. No advance registration is required. This event is free and open to the public.
1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org
LAWRENCE: Happy Birthday, Thelma!
A celebration of Lawrence’s Hollywood Star, Thelma Todd, with movie matinee and memorabilia show.
1-4 p.m., Lawrence Heritage State Park Visitor Center, 1 Jackson Street
Info: 978-794-1655
LAWRENCE: Grace Nation Community Cookout
Games, food, music, dancing, bounce houses, and more!
1-7 p.m., Grace Nation, 200 Common Street
Info: 978-566-1118 / www.gerrymickle.org
ANDOVER: Stories and Songs (All ages)
Join musicians and storytellers Davis Bates and Roger Tincknell for stories and songs beyond the beaten path.
2-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Date Night at Stevens-Coolidge
Music, food truck, corn hole, ladder toss, board games, and more.
Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: Member: $9; Non-member: $15
Info: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/74958
SUNDAY, JULY 31
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays through October 2
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets
Rain or shine.
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
NEWBURYPORT: Greek Festival
Free admission. Live Greek music (Fri and Sat., 4-8 p.m.), food and more! Rain or shine.
11:30 a.m. — 3 p.m., Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris Street
Info: 978-465-5757 / www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org
LOWELL: Lowell Folk Festival
Music, food, art, cooking demos, and more!
12-6 p.m., downtown Lowell
Schedule: https://lowellfolkfestival.org/listen/2022-schedule
MONDAY, AUGUST 1
ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)
10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: Preschool Storytime
Session 1: 10-10:45 or Session 2: 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Baby! Lapsit (Ages 0-18 months)
Early literacy opportunities for caregivers and babies through a story time with interactive song, movement, and fingerplay.
Space is limited.
10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
KINGSTON: Lighthouse STEAM Challenge
11 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Chess Club
All skill levels welcome. Bring your own board or use one of theirs.
2-3 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
DERRY: Recycled Submarines (Teens)
2:30-3:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
ANDOVER: Sculpey Sea Turtles (Teens)
3-4:15 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
LAWRENCE: National Night Out Against Crime & Drugs
Let’s Give Crime & Drugs…A Going Away Party!
Come meet your police officers and firefighters, Molly Bish Foundation ID kits, American Red Cross, K-9’s, raffle, giveaways, magician, and more!
5 p.m., The Abe Bashara Boathouse, 1 Easton Street
Sponsored by Lawrence Neighborhood Association Partnership
Info: email, lnap0184@gmail.com
DERRY: Parkinson’s Support Group
5:30-8 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Info: Diane Cole at 603-505-1460
NORTH ANDOVER: Free Concert: Stoney’s Wicked Din
Bring a chair or blanket, maybe a picnic, and enjoy the large band as we take a ride through soul, R&B, Latin, jazz, swing, rock & roll, and more.
6-7:30 p.m., North Andover Common
Info: www.StoneysWickedDin.com
DERRY: Contemporary Issues Book Group (Virtual)
Currently discussing “The Ground Breaking: The Tulsa Race Massacre and an American City’s Search for Justice” By Scott Ellsworth
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Movie Night
Tonight’s movie is “Sing 2” (Rated PG) / Runtime 112 minutes
Free, all are welcome
6:30-8:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
METHUEN: Organ Concert — Raymond Nagem from NYC
Playing works by Coleridge-Taylor, Wammes and Karg-Elert
Doors open at 7 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Cost: $15 adults; $5 for children
Tickets: www.mmmh.org
TUESDAY, AUGUST 2
GROVELAND: 3B Fitness (Bones, Brain, Balance)
Tuesdays
9 a.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Cost: $5 per class
Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program
Tuesdays and Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
No charge
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Preschool)
9:30-10 a.m. Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: Step Into Music
10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
KINGSTON: Women’s Bible Study
Based on the book “Keep It Shut” by Karen Ehman
Tuesdays, August 2 through September 6
10-11:30 a.m., Trinity Church, 80 Route 125
Info: Veronica, 603-801-1209
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)
10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: Movie Morning
“Lost City” starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum (PG-13)
11 a.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Donations appreciated.
Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com
LAWRENCE: Memory Café
A welcoming, judgment free zone for individuals with Alzheimer’s or other form of dementia, or other brain disorders.
1st Tuesday of the month
11 a.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Lynn Brennan, lbrennon@agespan.org
KINGSTON: Mariana Trench: The Deepest Spot on Earth
12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every Tuesday and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Lighthouses
Session 1: 1:30-1:45 p.m. or Session 2: 3:30-3:45 p.m.
Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
ANDOVER: Camp Read Aloud (Grades K-1)
3:30-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Tie Dye Tuesday
4-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Every Tuesday through October 25
4-6 p.m., 1141 Massachusetts Street (South Park)
Info: www.lawrencefarmersmarket.org
LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)
For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss
1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org
HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – Martin and Kelly Band
Free. Open to the public.
6 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main Street, behind Town Hall
More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series
DERRY: Bedtime Stories
6:30-7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Popular History Book Group (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Mountain Watercolor Painting
Learn about atmospheric perspective and how to create a sense of the depth. Space is limited.
6:30-8:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
KINGSTON: Summer Movie Night
The Chosen: Episode 7, “Reckoning,“ and 8, “Beyond Mountains”
No charge. Popcorn will be served.
7 p.m., Trinity Church, 80 Route 125
More info: 603-642-6700
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3
PLAISTOW: Foot Care Clinic
First Wednesday of every month
Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: $25
Appointment required: 603-580-6668
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Preschool)
9:30-10 a.m. Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: 50+ Job Seekers Networking Group (Virtual)
This week’s topic is Creating Your Marketing Plan & Marketing Brief
9:30-11:30 a.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
DERRY: Infant Storytime
10-10:30 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)
10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
KINGSTON: Preschool Storytime
10:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
SALEM: Wednesday Lunchtime Knitters
New faces always welcome.
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Contact: Laura Stevens: 603-898-7064 / lstevens@kelleylibrary.org
Info: www.kelleylibrary.org
HAVERHILL: August Leads Lunch
Come join local business professionals for a networking luncheon with Haverhill Chamber of Commerce.
12-1 p.m., 10 Reed Street
Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members
Info: www.haverhillchamber.com
GROVELAND: Game Day
Wednesdays
Rumi Cube, Scrabble, Checkers, Chess, UNO, card games, and more! Bring your own snacks.
1-3 p.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com
PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW
Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket
1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center
Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Bermuda Triangle Escape Room (Teens)
2:30-3:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
ANDOVER: Natural Science Illustration and Conservation (Teens)
Learn to draw natural subjects with pencils and watercolors
3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Creations: Needle Felting (Grades 6-12)
Free, all are welcome.
3-4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
ATKINSON: Car Show
Free entry for cars & spectators. Awards for 1st, 2nd, 3rd place. Food available for purchase.
5-7 p.m., Atkinson Country Club, 85 Country Club Drive
Rain date: Wed., August 10
Info: Rachelle 603-362-1135 / rrivard@eclumber.com
ANDOVER: Concerts in the Park
Free performance by The Stumps
6-8 p.m., corner of Bartlett Street and Chestnut Street
Info: www.andoverrec.com
PLAISTOW: Summer Concerts at the PARC
Wednesdays
Free performance by B Street Bombers
6-8 p.m., PARC, Old County Road
Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation/pages/recreation
DERRY: Scam Protection (Virtual)
Join a professional from St. Mary’s Bank for this informational webinar on what to look for, how to protect yourself, and how to recover should you fall victim to a scam.
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
ANDOVER: Amateur Sleuths & the World of Art and Artifacts (Virtual)
A panel of mystery writers
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Group
Meets on the 1st Wednesday of the month
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
LONDONDERRY: Raquel & The Wildflowers
Traditional country music with a rock and roll drive. Free. All are welcome.
7-8:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road
Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org/cotc-schedule
NORTH ANDOVER: Malik the Magic Guy (Ages 5+)
Free, all welcome
7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
METHUEN: Raymond Nagem – Organ Concert
7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12
Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar
ANDOVER: SoHIP Concert Series
Society for Historically Informed Performance, Inc (SoHIP)
Wednesdays through August 11
8 p.m., The Chapel at West Parish, 210 Lowell Street
Info: www.sohipboston.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.