THURSDAY, JULY 7
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
PLAISTOW: Knitting Group
Every Thursday
9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club
No strings attached, no skills required. Come discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: Kayaking at Pomps Pond
Andover residents only
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
DERRY: Mother Goose on the Loose
10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Pre-K Storytimers! (Ages 3-5)
10-10:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: www.haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: Playful Engineers (Ages 4-11)
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
KINGSTON: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Thursdays
10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)
10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: Across Oceans: Exploring Japan (Ages 5-10)
Art, history and culture of Japan, a Children’s Museum of MH Designed workshop.
11-11:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
KINGSTON: Vision Boards (Ages 8+)
Dreams as Vast as the Seven Seas
12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
METHUEN: Writing Our History: East End
Do you know the history of your neighborhood? Looking to learn more about where you live? We are looking for past & current residents of Methuen to share their memories and tell us about the old neighborhood.
Upcoming:
West End: July 1: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and July 14: 1-3 p.m.
East End: July 7: 1-3 p.m. and July 15: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Central: July 8: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and July 21, 1-3 p.m.
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every Tuesday and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAVERHILL: Kids Card Corner (Ages 6+)
2-3 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Stranger Things Party (Grades 6-12)
3-4:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons for Teens
3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Senior Programs
Every Thursday
Ping Pong & Billiards, 4-8 p.m.; Fitness Room, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Yoga for Older Guys & Gals, 4 p.m.; Yoga with Andrea, 5:30 p.m.; Chinese Brush Painting (through July 21)
The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info/Register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/227/Elder-Services
HAVERHILL: Softball Skills and Drills (Ladies only, 18+)
Thursdays, July 7, 14 and 28
A clinic style program with a combination of skills, drills, and fun games. All players need is a glove, some water, and a positive attitude.
Offered by The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
4-5:30 p.m., Penn Brook Field in Georgetown
Info/Register: email: after@thearcofghn.org
LAWRENCE: Free Business Networking and Referral Mixer
Presented by Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce
4-6 p.m., Lawrence Community Access Television, 468 Essex Street
To register: 978-686-0900 / www.MerrimackValleyChamber.com
SALEM: Puzzle Machines (Ages 8+)
4:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Excel
Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.
5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.
Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org
KINGSTON: Thursday Night Book Club
Thursdays
6-8 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
ANDOVER: Campfire Stories (Ages 0-5)
6:30-7 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Summer Reading Kick-Off: Minute To Win-It
6:30-7:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
SALEM: Summer Concert Series
Free, family-friendly performance by The Chris White Band (Top 40, Classic Rock)
6:30 p.m., Field of Dreams, 48 Geremonty Drive
Weather permitting. For cancellation info: Facebook @FieldofDreansSalemNH / www.fieldofdreamsnh.org
KINGSTON: Movie Night
“Moana”
7:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
FRIDAY, JULY 8
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program
Tuesdays and Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
No charge
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAVERHILL: FCC Music Class (Ages 0-8)
9:15-9:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: Email kmancini@communityactioninc.org
KINGSTON: Baby Bash
Fridays
9:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Yoga in the Gardens
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: Member: $12; Non-member: $20
Must register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/77304
DERRY: Family Storytime on the Patio
10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Fridays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (3-5 years)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers of young children ages 0-6.
No registration required.
11-11:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27/ email skoza@urteachers.org
KINGSTON: Mythical Sea Creatures (Ages 8+)
11 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
METHUEN: Little Bookworms (Ages 0-5)
Come listen to stories and meet animal friends.
11-11:30 a.m., Nevins Farm MSPCA, 400 Broadway
No registration required.
Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
KINGSTON: Visit with Ariel
12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
HAVERHILL: Afternoon Movie
“Raya and the Last Dragon”
1-3 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. for Teens
3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Anime Club (Virtual)
3:30-4:30 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: 978-373-1586 ext. 650 / rgagnon@haverhillpl.org
Info: www.haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Summer Concert Series
Dan Gabel and the Able Tones (New England’s Favorite Big Band)
6-8 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: Member Adult: $12; Member child: free; Non-Member Adult, $20; Non-member child, $5
Info: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/74830
