THURSDAY, JULY 7

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

PLAISTOW: Knitting Group

Every Thursday

9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club

No strings attached, no skills required. Come discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ANDOVER: Kayaking at Pomps Pond

Andover residents only

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

DERRY: Mother Goose on the Loose

10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Pre-K Storytimers! (Ages 3-5)

10-10:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: www.haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: Playful Engineers (Ages 4-11)

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

KINGSTON: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Thursdays

10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)

10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Across Oceans: Exploring Japan (Ages 5-10)

Art, history and culture of Japan, a Children’s Museum of MH Designed workshop.

11-11:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

KINGSTON: Vision Boards (Ages 8+)

Dreams as Vast as the Seven Seas

12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

METHUEN: Writing Our History: East End

Do you know the history of your neighborhood? Looking to learn more about where you live? We are looking for past & current residents of Methuen to share their memories and tell us about the old neighborhood.

Upcoming:

West End: July 1: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and July 14: 1-3 p.m.

East End: July 7: 1-3 p.m. and July 15: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Central: July 8: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and July 21, 1-3 p.m.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every Tuesday and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Across Oceans: Exploring Japan (Ages 5-10)

Art, history and culture of Japan, a Children’s Museum of MH Designed workshop.

1:30-2:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Kids Card Corner (Ages 6+)

2-3 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Stranger Things Party (Grades 6-12)

3-4:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons for Teens

3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Senior Programs

Every Thursday

Ping Pong & Billiards, 4-8 p.m.; Fitness Room, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Yoga for Older Guys & Gals, 4 p.m.; Yoga with Andrea, 5:30 p.m.; Chinese Brush Painting (through July 21)

The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info/Register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/227/Elder-Services

HAVERHILL: Softball Skills and Drills (Ladies only, 18+)

Thursdays, July 7, 14 and 28

A clinic style program with a combination of skills, drills, and fun games. All players need is a glove, some water, and a positive attitude.

Offered by The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

4-5:30 p.m., Penn Brook Field in Georgetown

Info/Register: email: after@thearcofghn.org

LAWRENCE: Free Business Networking and Referral Mixer

Presented by Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce

4-6 p.m., Lawrence Community Access Television, 468 Essex Street

To register: 978-686-0900 / www.MerrimackValleyChamber.com

SALEM: Puzzle Machines (Ages 8+)

4:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Excel

Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.

5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.

Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org

KINGSTON: Thursday Night Book Club

Thursdays

6-8 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

ANDOVER: Campfire Stories (Ages 0-5)

6:30-7 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Summer Reading Kick-Off: Minute To Win-It

6:30-7:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

SALEM: Summer Concert Series

Free, family-friendly performance by The Chris White Band (Top 40, Classic Rock)

6:30 p.m., Field of Dreams, 48 Geremonty Drive

Weather permitting. For cancellation info: Facebook @FieldofDreansSalemNH / www.fieldofdreamsnh.org

KINGSTON: Movie Night

“Moana”

7:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

FRIDAY, JULY 8

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

Tuesdays and Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

No charge

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAVERHILL: FCC Music Class (Ages 0-8)

9:15-9:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: Email kmancini@communityactioninc.org

KINGSTON: Baby Bash

Fridays

9:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Yoga in the Gardens

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: Member: $12; Non-member: $20

Must register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/77304

DERRY: Family Storytime on the Patio

10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Fridays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (3-5 years)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers of young children ages 0-6.

No registration required.

11-11:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27/ email skoza@urteachers.org

KINGSTON: Mythical Sea Creatures (Ages 8+)

11 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

METHUEN: Little Bookworms (Ages 0-5)

Come listen to stories and meet animal friends.

11-11:30 a.m., Nevins Farm MSPCA, 400 Broadway

No registration required.

Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

KINGSTON: Visit with Ariel

12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

HAVERHILL: Afternoon Movie

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

1-3 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. for Teens

3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Anime Club (Virtual)

3:30-4:30 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register for link: 978-373-1586 ext. 650 / rgagnon@haverhillpl.org

Info: www.haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Summer Concert Series

Dan Gabel and the Able Tones (New England’s Favorite Big Band)

6-8 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: Member Adult: $12; Member child: free; Non-Member Adult, $20; Non-member child, $5

Info: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/74830

