TUESDAY, APRIL 4

ATKINSON: Veterans Club

1st Tuesday of each month

9:30-10:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

ANDOVER: All About Hydrangeas

Andover Garden Club will host Mal Condon, curator of hydrangeas at Sandwich’s Heritage Museums & Gardens.

10 a.m., South Church, 41 Central Street

Cost: $10 donation is requested of non-members

Info: 978-475-8473 / www.andovergardenclub.com

ANDOVER: Medicare Questions Coffee Hour

Bring your questions to Taylor Roy from Senior Whole Health by Molina.

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: How to Manage Arthritis

Come learn about what arthritis really means and what you can do to improve it, decrease your pain, and improve your overall mobility.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry

Open every Tuesday

3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street

Info: 978-681-4900www.glcac.org

HAVERHILL: Teen Crafternoon: Egg Decorating (Grades 6-12)

Decorate (fake) eggs with sharpies!

4-5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586, ext. 650 / www.haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Graphic Novel Book Chat (Grades 4-7)

Currently discussing the book “Witches of Brooklyn - What the Hex?!” by Sophie Escabasse.

4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

DERRY: DNA Basics: Getting Started with Genetic Genealogy (Virtual)

Are you interested in getting your DNA tested but don’t know where to start? Have you had your DNA tested and are not sure what to make of all the information? Do you have a family mystery that you think might be solved by testing your DNA? 

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140/ www.derrypl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

March 7 to May 30

It's just for fun – no tournaments, no money involved.

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

There is no charge to play but donations are gratefully accepted.

METHUEN: Special Storytime

Come meet a member of the Fire Department, enjoy some read-alouds, and listen to a show-and-tell about some firefighting equipment!

6:30-7:15 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Jumpstart Your Family History Research

Join Bruce Earnly for a beginner genealogy class.

7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5

METHUEN: Citizens Police Academy

12 weeks, Wednesdays, April 5 - June 21

Topics will include patrol, detectives, SWAT, communications, firearms, CPR, and more.

Methuen Police Station, 90 Hampshire Street

Free; space is limited - must register.

Application: www.cityofmethuen.net

Questions? Sgt. Kevin Dzioba at 978-983-8711 / Email kdzioba@ci.methuen.ma.us

HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics

Wednesdays

9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390

ANDOVER: Matter of Balance

8-weeks: Wednesdays, April 5 through May 24

Designed to reduce the fear of falling and increase activity levels.

9:30-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: Free to Andover residents; $25 for non-residents

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

GROVELAND — Watercolor Classes

Wednesdays, April 5, 12, 19 and 26

All levels are welcome. Classes will include exploring creativity through watercolors and practicing different techniques through depth and shadows. 

10-11:30 a.m., Groveland Public Safety Meeting Room, Fire Station, 181 Main Street

Cost: $40 for the four-week session (Venmo to Margaret-Poppe-1)

Questions? 978-372-1101

HAVERHILL: Wednesday Morning Book Club

10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Questions? Email: circulation@haverhillpl.org

Info: 978-373-1586, ext.603 / www.haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms Toddler Time (18-36 Months)

Storytime will include songs, stories, felt boards, and other visual methods of storytelling. Presenter will include music and movement interspersed with shared reading experiences to engage this very active age. 

10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

ANDOVER: Downsizing & Decluttering

Spring is the perfect time to learn about options for downsizing and decluttering your home.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

GROVELAND: Sculpture Night (Ages 4-8)

Come enjoy a reading of “Marcel's Masterpiece” by Jeff Mack then create your own sculptures using loose parts.

4:30-5:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

METHUEN: English Conversation Group

This group is for intermediate to advanced English language learners. We will discuss different topics together to practice our conversation skills. 

6-7:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club

All competition levels are welcome.

6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Cookbook Club

Currently discussing “Simply Julia" by Julia Turshen. Everyone is encouraged to bring a dish from the book to share and we will eat as we discuss this month's book.

7 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club

Held Wednesdays September through May

7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street

Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students

Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com

THURSDAY, APRIL 6

ANDOVER: Dull Men's Club

Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

HAVERHILL: Italian Class

Thursdays

10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916

ANDOVER: Art Show

Presented by Andover High School students.

5-7 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

ATKINSON: Eleanor Roosevelt: Becoming Who She Was (Virtual)

This program explores the many hardships and challenges that shaped a shy and insecure little girl into one of the most admired women in the world. 

6 p.m., via Zoom, Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register for link: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

LAWRENCE: Art Exhibit

Highlighting the work of Lawrence-based Asociacion Carnavalesca de Massachusetts. The show integrates exquisite craftsmanship, history, and storytelling in a colorful explosion of joy and imagination.

6-8 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

ANDOVER: Aftermath: Fast Fashion and Textile Waste (Virtual)

Do you know that American's throw out more than 34 billion pounds of used textiles per year?

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

FRIDAY, APRIL 7

NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own (Ages 3-5)

Storytime include songs, stories, felt boards, and other visual methods of storytelling. Music and movement interspersed with shared reading increases the stamina and attention span for longer stories/activities. 

10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

GROVELAND: Babies and Toddlers Story & Play (Ages 0-3)

Stories, songs and socializing! This week: Bumblebee, Bumblebee, What Do You See?

10:45-11:30 a.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Questions? Email: Bergen at bdaley@langleyadamslib.org

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

ANDOVER: Immigrants, Refugees, US Law & Human Rights

This presentation will cover the US immigration system, refugees and asylum seekers, and other important aspects of human rights.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

HAMPSTEAD: Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

The Easter Bunny will be available for photos. There will also be craft tables where the children can make Easter decorations and a raffle table with chances to win lovely themed baskets. Face painting and games will add to the fun!

7:30-11 a.m., Central School, Emerson Avenue

ANDOVER: Kids & Family Animal Rights Day

Police Dog Demo, clicker training with Blue Dog, Protective Dog Training with K-9 Top Performance, animals from Curious Creatures, fire truck and rescue equipment, face painting, vendor tables, a visit from Lucky the Law Dog, an appearance by the Easter Bunny, and take-home Easter treats.

9:30 a.m., Massachusetts School of Law at Andover, 500 Federal Street

Info: www.mslaw.edu

ANDOVER: Easter Egg Hunt (Ages 10 & under)

Hop on over to the Town Common, and enjoy a morning full of music, games, arts & crafts, and face painting. Don’t forget to bring your smiles for photos with the Easter Bunny, and make sure to brush up on your detective skills so you can find the hidden Easter eggs during the egg hunt!

10-11 a.m., Town Common, corner of Chestnut and Bartlett

Cost: $10 per child

Pre-registration required: www.andoverrec.com/events/egghunt

DERRY: Derry Author Fest

Are you interested in getting your work published? Hit up the Publishing This Way or That Way panel. Are you considering writing a Ted Talk, spinning a story for The Moth, or want to be better at public speaking? Don't miss our Stories Out Loud panel. Do you want to dig into the craft of writing? Join the featured speakers who will discuss everything from genre blending, to identity, to writing in verse.

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Questions? Email: Erin Robinson, erinr@derrypl.org

Must register: www.derrypl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Easter Egg Hunt

The hunt will take place outside in groups according to age, weather permitting. Be sure to come and say hello to the Easter Bunny, who will be available for pictures.

10 a.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street

Info: 603-329-6985 / www.hampsteaducc.org

HAVERHILL: Movie Screening

Come watch a “A Man Called Otto”, rated PG-13.

10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ATKINSON: Egg Hunt

Atkinson children up to age 10 are invited to an Egg Hunt!

11 a.m., Woodlock Park, 80 Woodlock Park Lane (Inclement weather location: Atkinson Community Center)

Info: www.facebook.com/atkinsonrecreation / www.town-atkinsonnh.com

SUNDAY, APRIL 9

DERRY: Farmers Market

Every Sunday (November through April)

10 a.m. - 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)

Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org

