TUESDAY, APRIL 4
ATKINSON: Veterans Club
1st Tuesday of each month
9:30-10:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
ANDOVER: All About Hydrangeas
Andover Garden Club will host Mal Condon, curator of hydrangeas at Sandwich’s Heritage Museums & Gardens.
10 a.m., South Church, 41 Central Street
Cost: $10 donation is requested of non-members
Info: 978-475-8473 / www.andovergardenclub.com
ANDOVER: Medicare Questions Coffee Hour
Bring your questions to Taylor Roy from Senior Whole Health by Molina.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: How to Manage Arthritis
Come learn about what arthritis really means and what you can do to improve it, decrease your pain, and improve your overall mobility.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry
Open every Tuesday
3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street
Info: 978-681-4900www.glcac.org
HAVERHILL: Teen Crafternoon: Egg Decorating (Grades 6-12)
Decorate (fake) eggs with sharpies!
4-5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586, ext. 650 / www.haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Graphic Novel Book Chat (Grades 4-7)
Currently discussing the book “Witches of Brooklyn - What the Hex?!” by Sophie Escabasse.
4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
DERRY: DNA Basics: Getting Started with Genetic Genealogy (Virtual)
Are you interested in getting your DNA tested but don’t know where to start? Have you had your DNA tested and are not sure what to make of all the information? Do you have a family mystery that you think might be solved by testing your DNA?
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140/ www.derrypl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
March 7 to May 30
It's just for fun – no tournaments, no money involved.
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
There is no charge to play but donations are gratefully accepted.
METHUEN: Special Storytime
Come meet a member of the Fire Department, enjoy some read-alouds, and listen to a show-and-tell about some firefighting equipment!
6:30-7:15 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Jumpstart Your Family History Research
Join Bruce Earnly for a beginner genealogy class.
7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5
METHUEN: Citizens Police Academy
12 weeks, Wednesdays, April 5 - June 21
Topics will include patrol, detectives, SWAT, communications, firearms, CPR, and more.
Methuen Police Station, 90 Hampshire Street
Free; space is limited - must register.
Application: www.cityofmethuen.net
Questions? Sgt. Kevin Dzioba at 978-983-8711 / Email kdzioba@ci.methuen.ma.us
HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics
Wednesdays
9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390
ANDOVER: Matter of Balance
8-weeks: Wednesdays, April 5 through May 24
Designed to reduce the fear of falling and increase activity levels.
9:30-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: Free to Andover residents; $25 for non-residents
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
GROVELAND — Watercolor Classes
Wednesdays, April 5, 12, 19 and 26
All levels are welcome. Classes will include exploring creativity through watercolors and practicing different techniques through depth and shadows.
10-11:30 a.m., Groveland Public Safety Meeting Room, Fire Station, 181 Main Street
Cost: $40 for the four-week session (Venmo to Margaret-Poppe-1)
Questions? 978-372-1101
HAVERHILL: Wednesday Morning Book Club
10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Questions? Email: circulation@haverhillpl.org
Info: 978-373-1586, ext.603 / www.haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms Toddler Time (18-36 Months)
Storytime will include songs, stories, felt boards, and other visual methods of storytelling. Presenter will include music and movement interspersed with shared reading experiences to engage this very active age.
10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
ANDOVER: Downsizing & Decluttering
Spring is the perfect time to learn about options for downsizing and decluttering your home.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
GROVELAND: Sculpture Night (Ages 4-8)
Come enjoy a reading of “Marcel's Masterpiece” by Jeff Mack then create your own sculptures using loose parts.
4:30-5:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
METHUEN: English Conversation Group
This group is for intermediate to advanced English language learners. We will discuss different topics together to practice our conversation skills.
6-7:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club
All competition levels are welcome.
6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Cookbook Club
Currently discussing “Simply Julia" by Julia Turshen. Everyone is encouraged to bring a dish from the book to share and we will eat as we discuss this month's book.
7 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club
Held Wednesdays September through May
7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street
Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students
Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com
THURSDAY, APRIL 6
ANDOVER: Dull Men's Club
Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
HAVERHILL: Italian Class
Thursdays
10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916
ANDOVER: Art Show
Presented by Andover High School students.
5-7 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
ATKINSON: Eleanor Roosevelt: Becoming Who She Was (Virtual)
This program explores the many hardships and challenges that shaped a shy and insecure little girl into one of the most admired women in the world.
6 p.m., via Zoom, Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register for link: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
LAWRENCE: Art Exhibit
Highlighting the work of Lawrence-based Asociacion Carnavalesca de Massachusetts. The show integrates exquisite craftsmanship, history, and storytelling in a colorful explosion of joy and imagination.
6-8 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
ANDOVER: Aftermath: Fast Fashion and Textile Waste (Virtual)
Do you know that American's throw out more than 34 billion pounds of used textiles per year?
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
FRIDAY, APRIL 7
NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own (Ages 3-5)
Storytime include songs, stories, felt boards, and other visual methods of storytelling. Music and movement interspersed with shared reading increases the stamina and attention span for longer stories/activities.
10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
GROVELAND: Babies and Toddlers Story & Play (Ages 0-3)
Stories, songs and socializing! This week: Bumblebee, Bumblebee, What Do You See?
10:45-11:30 a.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Questions? Email: Bergen at bdaley@langleyadamslib.org
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
ANDOVER: Immigrants, Refugees, US Law & Human Rights
This presentation will cover the US immigration system, refugees and asylum seekers, and other important aspects of human rights.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
SATURDAY, APRIL 8
HAMPSTEAD: Breakfast with the Easter Bunny
The Easter Bunny will be available for photos. There will also be craft tables where the children can make Easter decorations and a raffle table with chances to win lovely themed baskets. Face painting and games will add to the fun!
7:30-11 a.m., Central School, Emerson Avenue
ANDOVER: Kids & Family Animal Rights Day
Police Dog Demo, clicker training with Blue Dog, Protective Dog Training with K-9 Top Performance, animals from Curious Creatures, fire truck and rescue equipment, face painting, vendor tables, a visit from Lucky the Law Dog, an appearance by the Easter Bunny, and take-home Easter treats.
9:30 a.m., Massachusetts School of Law at Andover, 500 Federal Street
Info: www.mslaw.edu
ANDOVER: Easter Egg Hunt (Ages 10 & under)
Hop on over to the Town Common, and enjoy a morning full of music, games, arts & crafts, and face painting. Don’t forget to bring your smiles for photos with the Easter Bunny, and make sure to brush up on your detective skills so you can find the hidden Easter eggs during the egg hunt!
10-11 a.m., Town Common, corner of Chestnut and Bartlett
Cost: $10 per child
Pre-registration required: www.andoverrec.com/events/egghunt
DERRY: Derry Author Fest
Are you interested in getting your work published? Hit up the Publishing This Way or That Way panel. Are you considering writing a Ted Talk, spinning a story for The Moth, or want to be better at public speaking? Don't miss our Stories Out Loud panel. Do you want to dig into the craft of writing? Join the featured speakers who will discuss everything from genre blending, to identity, to writing in verse.
10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Questions? Email: Erin Robinson, erinr@derrypl.org
Must register: www.derrypl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Easter Egg Hunt
The hunt will take place outside in groups according to age, weather permitting. Be sure to come and say hello to the Easter Bunny, who will be available for pictures.
10 a.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street
Info: 603-329-6985 / www.hampsteaducc.org
HAVERHILL: Movie Screening
Come watch a “A Man Called Otto”, rated PG-13.
10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ATKINSON: Egg Hunt
Atkinson children up to age 10 are invited to an Egg Hunt!
11 a.m., Woodlock Park, 80 Woodlock Park Lane (Inclement weather location: Atkinson Community Center)
Info: www.facebook.com/atkinsonrecreation / www.town-atkinsonnh.com
SUNDAY, APRIL 9
DERRY: Farmers Market
Every Sunday (November through April)
10 a.m. - 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)
Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.