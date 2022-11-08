THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10

HAVERHILL: Veterans Awards Breakfast

Join the Haverhill Rotary Club in honoring local veterans who are active volunteers, living the Rotary motto of "Service Above Self."

7:30-9:30 a.m., Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane

Tickets are $40 donations at the door or online:

All proceeds will benefit local non-profits!

Info: eventbrite.com

ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club

Meets on the 2nd Thursday of the month

9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info/register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

Eileen Donovan–Elliot, Community Sales Director at Brightview Senior Living will present on “Assisted Living 101”– What you need to know about this important community resource.

1:30 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

HAVERHILL: Wine Tasting (21+)

Wine Tasting Party for a Cause! Buffet food, live jazz band, and raffles. Proceeds benefit charitable causes of the Pentucket Kiwanis Club including scholarships, and the fund to rebuild the Zinns playground.

6-8 p.m., Maria’s Restaurant, 81 Essex Street

Cost: $45 per person

Info: www.pentucketkiwanis.org

ANDOVER: Lessons from Trailblazing New England (Virtual)

Author Patricia Harris will present "Lessons from Trailblazing New England Women," based on her new book.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Writers Group

2nd Thursday of the month

In this writing workshop, participants take turns submitting original pieces of any genre. The group reads several submissions during a month, sharing genuine feedback, constructive criticism and encouragement at the next meeting.

7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Lessons From Trailblazing New England Women (Virtual)

Author Patricia Harris will give her popular presentation based on her new book, “New England's Notable Women: Stories and Sites of Trailblazers and Achievers”.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)

Improve your Speaking Skills! Gain confidence in Interviews! Get comfortable in General Conversations!

Meets the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month

7 p.m., via Zoom

Register for link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11

** Veterans Day **

PLAISTOW: Veterans Day Ceremony

All are welcome to attend to remember and thank our Veterans for all they have done. 

9:30 a.m., Veterans Memorial Park, to the right of Town Hall, Main Street

ATKINSON: Veterans Day Ceremony

All are welcome to remember and honor our Veterans. Also collecting old, damaged and frayed American flags for disposal.

10 a.m., Atkinson Fire Station, 1 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-1098

NORTH ANDOVER: Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony

10:15 a.m. Parade starts at First and Main Plaza, Ceremony immediately following at Patriots Memorial Park

In the event of inclement weather, our services will be held in the Middle School Veterans Auditorium at 10:30.

Info: https://northandoverma.news/category/nanews

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

GROVELAND: Snowflake Fair

4-8 p.m., Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King Street

Info: www.snowflakefair.com

