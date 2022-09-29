FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
METHUEN: The Wall That Heals
Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica and Mobile Education Center
All Day, PFC Richard E. Potter Field, Pelham Street
Info: 978-983-8585 / www.cityofmethuen.net/TWTHMethuen
ANDOVER: Fall Book Sale Preview Night
Shop for bargains and support the Friends of Memorial Hall Library
9 a.m. -4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
BEVERLY: 2022 Essex County Arts & Culture Summit
9 a.m. — 2 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot Street
Beverly resident, Wangari Fahari, a singer who hails from Nigeria, will debut a brand new song for the audience. Attendees will also be treated to live performances and art by singer-songwriter Dar Williams, Lynn artist Michael Aghahowa, the Steve Lacey Jazz Trio, dancers Ana Masacote and Lisa Miller-Gillespie and spoken word artist Michelle la Poetica.
Tickets: $25
Register: www.eventbrite.com/e/essex-county-arts-and-culture-summit-tickets-347166603657
METHUEN: Lawrence Farmers Market
Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market
Fridays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Route 28
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
METHUEN: Sociable Seniors
Everyone enjoys reading, but you read what you choose! Then share your thoughts with the group. This is an active and fun group of Seniors. Guaranteed laughs at every meeting!
10 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
HAVERHILL: Ribbon Cutting
Myrna’s Lash & Brow Bar is a new modern salon providing luxury lash and brow services as well as bridal makeup.
11 a.m., Myrna’s Lash & Brow, 129 Essex Street
More info: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
DERRY: To-Go Spaghetti Supper
Last Friday of every month – To Go orders only
5-6 p.m., First Parish Church, 47 East Road
Info: 603-434-0628 / www.pc-ucc.org
ANDOVER: Outdoor Movie Night
Enjoy a free screening of “Sonic the Hedgehog”. All are welcome! All children must be accompanied by an adult. Bring lawn chairs or blankets.
7-9 p.m., The Pike School, 34 Sunset Rock Road
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1
METHUEN: The Wall That Heals
Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica and Mobile Education Center
All Day, PFC Richard E. Potter Field, Pelham Street
Info: 978-983-8585 / www.cityofmethuen.net/TWTHMethuen
NORTH ANDOVER: Lake Cochichewick Clean Up
Help clean up with your community members along the lake. Gloves, trash bags, trash grabber tools, and bag collection will be provided.
9:30-11:30 a.m., Steven’s Beach Parking Lot, Pleasant Street
Info: www.northandoverma.gov
HAVERHILL: Ray of Light Recovery Awareness Walk & Festival
Join at Common Grounds (194 Winter Street) at 9 a.m. for sign making steeping off at 10 a.m. and walk to G.A.R. Park (108 Main Street) for a festival with live music, recovery resources, stories of hope, and so much more.
Info: https://allevents.in/haverhill/ray-of-light-recovery-awareness-walk-and-festival/10000376778794517
ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October 15
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street
GROVELAND: 19th Annual Pines Speedway Reunion
Honoring Peter Fiandaca and Ernie Gilbert. Admission is free. Donations accepted.
10 a.m. — 4 p.m., 183 Main Street
Info: www.grovelandhistoricalsociety.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market
Fridays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., O’Connell South Common, 65 S Union Street
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
METHUEN: Methuen Day
A fun, family-friendly atmosphere with popular live music all day on the main performance stage and streets lined with a mouth-watering mobile buffet of meals, dessert food trucks, and more.
10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Downtown at 45 Hampshire Street
Info: www.unation.com/event/10838481
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
SALEM: Red Cross Blood Drive
10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Centerpoint Community Church, 101 School Street
Book a time to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)
NORTH ANDOVER: First Saturdays at the Parson Barnard House
Free. Donations gratefully accepted.
11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 179 Osgood Street
Info: www.northandoverhistoricalsociety.org
PELHAM: Outdoor Family Fair
Pelham American Legion will present food trucks, face painting, vendors, raffles, and trick or treat with vendors!
11 a.m. – 3 p.m., 32 Windham Road
Info: Email: stareventsnh@yahoo.com
HAVERHILL: Walk for Peace
The 1.5-mile walk begins and ends at the Citizens Center. Following the walk, join for music, games, food, speakers and fun! Free t-shirts to the first 200 walkers and color powder for all! Event is open to all ages and is free!
1-4 p.m., rain or shine, Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: www.facebook.com/events/794944098187356?ref=newsfeed
NORTH ANDOVER: Meet Our Heroes – Family Fun Day
Meet your local heroes and learn about the different branches of the military, police departments, fire departments, and the Red Cross. Attendees can participate in a Virtual Reality Parachute Jump, a Physical Fitness Competition, watch live demos, and much more!
1-5 p.m., Lawrence Veterans Memorial Stadium, 240 Osgood Street
Info: www.northandoverma.gov
GROVELAND: Mystery Author Colleen Cambridge
Colleen will share a sneak peak of her new “Mastering the Art of French Murder” series.
7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www. langleyadamslib.org
LOWELL: Red Hot: Annual New England Regional Juried Show
Selected from artists throughout New England, RedHot responds to our over-heated world. Work ranges from representational to abstract and experimental. Eclectic, diverse, RedHot burns with urgency.
Artists Reception on October 1, 3-5 p.m., Loading Dock Gallery, 122 Western Ave
On display: Through October 30
Info: www.theloadingdockgallery.com
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2
METHUEN: The Wall That Heals
Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica and Mobile Education Center
Ends at 2 p.m., PFC Richard E. Potter Field, Pelham Street
Info: 978-983-8585 / www.cityofmethuen.net/TWTHMethuen
LAWRENCE: Classic Plastic Model Car Exhibit
8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Elks Lodge, 652 Andover Street
Cost: Adults $5 admission fee, $3 per model. Under 18, free admission, free model entries.
Info: http://classicplastic.org/cpmc-flyer-2022.pdf
NEWBURYPORT: Walk Against Domestic Violence
Come walk to advocate for change and raise awareness for domestic violence.
8-11 a.m., Waterfront Park, 36 Merrimac Street
Info: jeannegeigercrisiscenter.org
ANDOVER: 30th Annual Trot for Special Tots
5K Road Race and 1-Mile Fun Walk
10 a.m., 32 Osgood Street
More info: 978-376-5187
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays through October 2
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets
Rain or shine.
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
SALEM: Toscana Fest
Jump right into the fall season with pumpkin painting, face painting, carnival games, local vendors, and various raffles for everyone to enjoy. There will also be popcorn, cotton candy, gelato, and more! Free and open to the public. All vendor fees, raffle sales and donations will go directly to The Lazarus House Ministries.
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, 9 Via Toscana
Info: www.tuscanvillagesalem.com/events
NORTH ANDOVER: Guided Hike: The Woodchuck Trail
Friends of North Andover Trails
1-3 p.m., 150 Foxwood Drive
Details: www.fonat.org/events
METHUEN: MMMH Concert
Featuring Neal Ferreira, Tenor and James Myers, piano. Mr. Ferreira will be performing songs and spiritual arrangements by Hailstork, Musto and Bonds. The event will also feature the world premiere of a new work by Mr. Myers.
4 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Tickets: $15 for adults, $5 for children
Info/tickets: www.mmmh.brownpapertickets.com
