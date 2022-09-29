FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

METHUEN: The Wall That Heals

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica and Mobile Education Center

All Day, PFC Richard E. Potter Field, Pelham Street

Info: 978-983-8585 / www.cityofmethuen.net/TWTHMethuen

ANDOVER: Fall Book Sale Preview Night

Shop for bargains and support the Friends of Memorial Hall Library

9 a.m. -4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

BEVERLY: 2022 Essex County Arts & Culture Summit

9 a.m. — 2 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot Street

Beverly resident, Wangari Fahari, a singer who hails from Nigeria, will debut a brand new song for the audience. Attendees will also be treated to live performances and art by singer-songwriter Dar Williams, Lynn artist Michael Aghahowa, the Steve Lacey Jazz Trio, dancers Ana Masacote and Lisa Miller-Gillespie and spoken word artist Michelle la Poetica.

Tickets: $25

Register: www.eventbrite.com/e/essex-county-arts-and-culture-summit-tickets-347166603657

METHUEN: Lawrence Farmers Market

Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market

Fridays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Route 28

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

METHUEN: Sociable Seniors

Everyone enjoys reading, but you read what you choose! Then share your thoughts with the group. This is an active and fun group of Seniors. Guaranteed laughs at every meeting!

10 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

HAVERHILL: Ribbon Cutting

Myrna’s Lash & Brow Bar is a new modern salon providing luxury lash and brow services as well as bridal makeup.

11 a.m., Myrna’s Lash & Brow, 129 Essex Street

More info: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

DERRY: To-Go Spaghetti Supper

Last Friday of every month – To Go orders only

5-6 p.m., First Parish Church, 47 East Road

Info: 603-434-0628 / www.pc-ucc.org

ANDOVER: Outdoor Movie Night

Enjoy a free screening of “Sonic the Hedgehog”. All are welcome! All children must be accompanied by an adult. Bring lawn chairs or blankets.

7-9 p.m., The Pike School, 34 Sunset Rock Road

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1

METHUEN: The Wall That Heals

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica and Mobile Education Center

All Day, PFC Richard E. Potter Field, Pelham Street

Info: 978-983-8585 / www.cityofmethuen.net/TWTHMethuen

NORTH ANDOVER: Lake Cochichewick Clean Up

Help clean up with your community members along the lake. Gloves, trash bags, trash grabber tools, and bag collection will be provided.

9:30-11:30 a.m., Steven’s Beach Parking Lot, Pleasant Street

Info: www.northandoverma.gov

HAVERHILL: Ray of Light Recovery Awareness Walk & Festival

Join at Common Grounds (194 Winter Street) at 9 a.m. for sign making steeping off at 10 a.m. and walk to G.A.R. Park (108 Main Street) for a festival with live music, recovery resources, stories of hope, and so much more.

Info: https://allevents.in/haverhill/ray-of-light-recovery-awareness-walk-and-festival/10000376778794517

ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October 15

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street

GROVELAND: 19th Annual Pines Speedway Reunion

Honoring Peter Fiandaca and Ernie Gilbert. Admission is free. Donations accepted.

10 a.m. — 4 p.m., 183 Main Street

Info: www.grovelandhistoricalsociety.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market

Fridays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., O’Connell South Common, 65 S Union Street

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

METHUEN: Methuen Day

A fun, family-friendly atmosphere with popular live music all day on the main performance stage and streets lined with a mouth-watering mobile buffet of meals, dessert food trucks, and more.

10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Downtown at 45 Hampshire Street

Info: www.unation.com/event/10838481

PELHAM: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June through October

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street

Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com

SALEM: Red Cross Blood Drive

10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Centerpoint Community Church, 101 School Street

Book a time to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

NORTH ANDOVER: First Saturdays at the Parson Barnard House

Free. Donations gratefully accepted.

11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 179 Osgood Street

Info: www.northandoverhistoricalsociety.org

PELHAM: Outdoor Family Fair

Pelham American Legion will present food trucks, face painting, vendors, raffles, and trick or treat with vendors!

11 a.m. – 3 p.m., 32 Windham Road

Info: Email: stareventsnh@yahoo.com

HAVERHILL: Walk for Peace

The 1.5-mile walk begins and ends at the Citizens Center. Following the walk, join for music, games, food, speakers and fun! Free t-shirts to the first 200 walkers and color powder for all! Event is open to all ages and is free!

1-4 p.m., rain or shine, Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: www.facebook.com/events/794944098187356?ref=newsfeed

NORTH ANDOVER: Meet Our Heroes – Family Fun Day

Meet your local heroes and learn about the different branches of the military, police departments, fire departments, and the Red Cross. Attendees can participate in a Virtual Reality Parachute Jump, a Physical Fitness Competition, watch live demos, and much more!

1-5 p.m., Lawrence Veterans Memorial Stadium, 240 Osgood Street

Info: www.northandoverma.gov

GROVELAND: Mystery Author Colleen Cambridge

Colleen will share a sneak peak of her new “Mastering the Art of French Murder” series.

7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www. langleyadamslib.org

LOWELL: Red Hot: Annual New England Regional Juried Show

Selected from artists throughout New England, RedHot responds to our over-heated world. Work ranges from representational to abstract and experimental. Eclectic, diverse, RedHot burns with urgency.

Artists Reception on October 1, 3-5 p.m., Loading Dock Gallery, 122 Western Ave

On display: Through October 30

Info: www.theloadingdockgallery.com

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2

METHUEN: The Wall That Heals

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica and Mobile Education Center

Ends at 2 p.m., PFC Richard E. Potter Field, Pelham Street

Info: 978-983-8585 / www.cityofmethuen.net/TWTHMethuen

LAWRENCE: Classic Plastic Model Car Exhibit

8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Elks Lodge, 652 Andover Street

Cost: Adults $5 admission fee, $3 per model. Under 18, free admission, free model entries.

Info: http://classicplastic.org/cpmc-flyer-2022.pdf

NEWBURYPORT: Walk Against Domestic Violence

Come walk to advocate for change and raise awareness for domestic violence.

8-11 a.m., Waterfront Park, 36 Merrimac Street

Info: jeannegeigercrisiscenter.org

ANDOVER: 30th Annual Trot for Special Tots

5K Road Race and 1-Mile Fun Walk

10 a.m., 32 Osgood Street

More info: 978-376-5187

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays through October 2

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets

Rain or shine.

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

SALEM: Toscana Fest

Jump right into the fall season with pumpkin painting, face painting, carnival games, local vendors, and various raffles for everyone to enjoy. There will also be popcorn, cotton candy, gelato, and more! Free and open to the public. All vendor fees, raffle sales and donations will go directly to The Lazarus House Ministries.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, 9 Via Toscana

Info: www.tuscanvillagesalem.com/events

NORTH ANDOVER: Guided Hike: The Woodchuck Trail

Friends of North Andover Trails

1-3 p.m., 150 Foxwood Drive

Details: www.fonat.org/events

METHUEN: MMMH Concert

Featuring Neal Ferreira, Tenor and James Myers, piano. Mr. Ferreira will be performing songs and spiritual arrangements by Hailstork, Musto and Bonds. The event will also feature the world premiere of a new work by Mr. Myers.

4 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Tickets: $15 for adults, $5 for children

Info/tickets: www.mmmh.brownpapertickets.com

