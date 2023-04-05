THURSDAY, APRIL 6
ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club
Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
HAVERHILL: Italian Class
Thursdays
10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916
ANDOVER: Art Show
Presented by Andover High School students.
5-7 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
ATKINSON: Eleanor Roosevelt: Becoming Who She Was (Virtual)
This program explores the many hardships and challenges that shaped a shy and insecure little girl into one of the most admired women in the world.
6 p.m., via Zoom, Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register for link: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
LAWRENCE: Art Exhibit
Highlighting the work of Lawrence-based Asociacion Carnavalesca de Massachusetts. The show integrates exquisite craftsmanship, history, and storytelling in a colorful explosion of joy and imagination.
6-8 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
ANDOVER: Aftermath: Fast Fashion and Textile Waste (Virtual)
Do you know that American’s throw out more than 34 billion pounds of used textiles per year?
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
FRIDAY, APRIL 7
ANDOVER: Prayer Walk
All townspeople are invited to join in praying for Andover.
The event commences at St. Augustine Church on Essex Street with coffee, orange juice, and hot cross buns at 8 a.m. The walk will begin at 8:30 a.m., include stops at nine prayer points, and conclude at South Church on Central Street at approximately 9:30 a.m.
Info: 978-376-3178
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders
Tuesdays & Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: Free; donations welcome.
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own (Ages 3-5)
Storytime include songs, stories, felt boards, and other visual methods of storytelling. Music and movement interspersed with shared reading increases the stamina and attention span for longer stories/activities.
10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
GROVELAND: Babies and Toddlers Story & Play (Ages 0-3)
Stories, songs and socializing! This week: Bumblebee, Bumblebee, What Do You See?
10:45-11:30 a.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Questions? Email: Bergen at bdaley@langleyadamslib.org
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
ANDOVER: Immigrants, Refugees, US Law & Human Rights
This presentation will cover the US immigration system, refugees and asylum seekers, and other important aspects of human rights.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Full Moon Hike
Gather for a meditative hike up the trail as night falls, and circle for a gentle guided meditation beneath the moon & stars. Enjoy the sights, sounds, smells, and unique tastes of evening in the magic of Ward Reservation.
6:30-8 p.m., Charles W. Ward Reservation, 65 Prospect Street
Must register: www.thetrustees.org/event/84663
Info: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.