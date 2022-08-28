Editor's note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 30
ANDOVER: Senior Programs
Tuesdays
Billiards, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Comfort Critters, 9 a.m. (group is full); Mah Jong, 1-3 p.m.; Social Bridge, 1-3:30 p.m.
Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
GROVELAND: 3B Fitness (Bones, Brain, Balance)
Tuesdays
9 a.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Cost: $5 per class
Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program
Tuesdays and Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
No charge
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every Tuesday and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
GROVELAND: The Life and Times of President Reagan (Virtual)
2-3 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Every Tuesday through October 25
4-6 p.m., 1141 Massachusetts Street (South Park)
Info: www.lawrencefarmersmarket.org
ANDOVER: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)
Tuesdays
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Register for link: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
METHUEN: Ribbon Cutting - Biolife Plasma Services
New location! Meet team members, tour the facility, and socialize with the local community. Light refreshments.
10 a.m., 90 Pleasant Valley St, Ste 102 (Loop Methuen)
RSVP: marvin.smith@takeda.com
SALEM: Wednesday Lunchtime Knitters
New faces always welcome.
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Contact: Laura Stevens: 603-898-7064 / lstevens@kelleylibrary.org
Info: www.kelleylibrary.org
PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW
Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket
1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center
Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
METHUEN: Timothy Olsen – Organ Concert
7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12
Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Self Direction Networking Group (Virtual)
Meets on the first Thursday of each month
12-1 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
ATKINSON: Timberlane Community Jazz Band
6-8 p.m., Courtyard, Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Every Friday through October
Get your fresh fruits, veggies, and flowers from local farmers on the library’s front lawn.
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., rain or shine, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
METHUEN: Educational Tour of the Merrimack River
Bring a cooler with drinks and snacks.
6-7:45 p.m., Clean River Project, 1022 Riverside Drive
A donation of $25 per person is requested.
Tickets and info: 978-857-6680 / www.cleanriverproject.org
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October 15
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street
DERRY: Red Cross Blood Drive
10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register: 1-800-733-2767 / www.redcrossblood.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
NORTH ANDOVER: First Saturdays at the Parson Barnard House
Free. Donations gratefully accepted.
11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 179 Osgood Street
Info: www.northandoverhistoricalsociety.org
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum
Open Saturdays through October
12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)
Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15
Free admission for Service Members and Families
Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org
