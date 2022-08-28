Editor's note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com   

 

TUESDAY, AUGUST 30

ANDOVER: Senior Programs

Tuesdays

Billiards, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Comfort Critters, 9 a.m. (group is full); Mah Jong, 1-3 p.m.; Social Bridge, 1-3:30 p.m.

Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

GROVELAND: 3B Fitness (Bones, Brain, Balance)

Tuesdays

9 a.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Cost: $5 per class

Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

Tuesdays and Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

No charge

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every Tuesday and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

GROVELAND: The Life and Times of President Reagan (Virtual)

2-3 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Every Tuesday through October 25

4-6 p.m., 1141 Massachusetts Street (South Park)

Info: www.lawrencefarmersmarket.org

ANDOVER: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)

Tuesdays

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Register for link: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Wednesdays through October

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

METHUEN: Ribbon Cutting - Biolife Plasma Services

New location! Meet team members, tour the facility, and socialize with the local community. Light refreshments.

10 a.m., 90 Pleasant Valley St, Ste 102 (Loop Methuen)

RSVP: marvin.smith@takeda.com

SALEM: Wednesday Lunchtime Knitters

New faces always welcome.

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Contact: Laura Stevens: 603-898-7064 / lstevens@kelleylibrary.org

Info: www.kelleylibrary.org

PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW

Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket

1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center

Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

METHUEN: Timothy Olsen – Organ Concert

7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12

Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Self Direction Networking Group (Virtual)

Meets on the first Thursday of each month

12-1 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org

ATKINSON: Timberlane Community Jazz Band

6-8 p.m., Courtyard, Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Every Friday through October

Get your fresh fruits, veggies, and flowers from local farmers on the library’s front lawn.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., rain or shine, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

METHUEN: Educational Tour of the Merrimack River

Bring a cooler with drinks and snacks.

6-7:45 p.m., Clean River Project, 1022 Riverside Drive

A donation of $25 per person is requested.

Tickets and info: 978-857-6680 / www.cleanriverproject.org

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market

Support local!

Saturdays through October 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October 15

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street

DERRY: Red Cross Blood Drive

10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register: 1-800-733-2767 / www.redcrossblood.org 

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

PELHAM: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June through October

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street

Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com

NORTH ANDOVER: First Saturdays at the Parson Barnard House

Free. Donations gratefully accepted.

11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 179 Osgood Street

Info: www.northandoverhistoricalsociety.org

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum

Open Saturdays through October

12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)

Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15

Free admission for Service Members and Families

Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org

