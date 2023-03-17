WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22

PLAISTOW: Cards & Board Games

Wednesdays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics

Wednesdays

9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390

HAVERHILL: Comedy Masque

Wednesdays

Interested senior citizen singers are welcome to join. The group performs at local nursing homes throughout the year.

9-11 a.m., Haverhill Council on Aging, 10 Welcome Street

Info: Delores: 978-556-9391 or Paula 978-374-2390

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register online the day before: www.mhl.org

Info: 978-623-8430

LAWRENCE: Wheelchair Drive

March 1-March 30 / Disability Awareness Month

Joni and Friends New England is collecting wheelchairs and other mobility devices for their Wheels for the World program throughout the month of March.

Donations drop off: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lupoli Companies Marketing Studio, 290 Merrimack Street, 2nd floor

Info: www.joniandfriends.org

ANDOVER: Toddler Tales (ages 2-3)

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register online the day before: www.mhl.org

Info: 978-623-8430

ATKINSON: Discover Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Wednesdays

1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

NORTH ANDOVER: Rummikub

Wednesdays

A tile-based game for 2 to 4 players, combining elements of the card game Rummy and Mahjong.

12:30-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Lessons

Wednesdays

Come learn how to play Bridge. No partner needed.

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Refresher

Wednesdays

Come refine and refresh your skills!

Wednesdays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga

Wednesdays

Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.

1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

HAVERHILL: Decolonizing Contributions by Indigenous People

Claudia Fox Tree, artist and educator, Arawak (Yurumein) will present “Systems and Ecosystems: Reconnecting to Culture and History”

6:30 p.m., HC Media, Studio 101, 2 Merrimack Street

Must register: http://ecg.convio.net/site/Calendar?id=100664&amp;view=Detail

LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle

Wednesdays

Come practice your English with us!

6:30-7:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3606

METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club

All competition levels are welcome.

6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club

Held Wednesdays September through May

7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street

Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students

Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com

